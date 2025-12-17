Alleged Bondi Beach gunman charged with 15 counts of murder, police say

An Israeli flag and flowers are laid outside Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach as people gather to mourn in the wake of a mass shooting on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Audrey Richardson/Getty Images)

(SYDNEY) — The 24-year-old man who allegedly opened fire alongside his father on a Jewish gathering at Australia’s Bondi Beach has been charged with committing a terrorist act, 15 counts of murder and dozens of other offenses, the New South Wales Police said on Wednesday.

Naveed Akram has been charged with 59 offenses, including 40 counts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder, police said in a statement.

Akram, who remains under police guard in a hospital, was expected to appear in court on Wednesday via a video link, police said.

He allegedly opened fire alongside his father, Sajid Akram, 50, at an event at the beach on Sunday, killing fifteen people and injuring another 41, according to officials. The alleged assailant’s father, who was also alleged to have fired on the group, was shot and killed by police, law enforcement said.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team is leading an investigation into the shooting, after Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon declared it to be terror-related.

“Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community,” the investigators said in announcing the charges. “Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia.”

Akram has been charged with committing a terrorist act, 15 counts of murder, 40 courts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing a public display of a prohibited terrorist organization’s symbol and placing an explosion in or near a building with intent to cause harm, according to police.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters Tuesday that the father and son traveled to the Philippines in the weeks leading up to the attack and may have been inspired by the ISIS terrorist organization.

“It would appear that there is evidence that this was inspired by a terrorist organization, by ISIS,” Albanese told reporters at a Tuesday press conference.

Twenty of those who were injured in the attack were still being treated at hospitals across Sydney, officials said on Wednesday. Two of the injured were police officers. A constable was listed on Wednesday in critical but stable condition, while a probationary constable was listed in stable condition, police said.

“Doctors. Nurses. Surgeons. Radiologists. Pathologists. And so many more. We’ve seen humanity at its very best, as you’ve worked tirelessly to save lives,” Albanese said on Wednesday on social media. “We can’t thank you enough.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 5 killed and more than 2 dozen injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv
A general view of the aftermath following an overnight wave of Russian strikes on November 14, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kyiv was attacked by a wave of Russian drones and missiles on the night of November 14, with the Ukrainian president alleging that Russia had launched 430 drones and 18 missiles, damaging dozens of high-rise buildings. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as damage is reported across nine districts of the capital. (Photo by Maksym Kishka/Frontliner/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least 5 people have been killed with over two dozen injured, including a pregnant woman, from ongoing Russian attacks in the Kyiv region early Friday morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

Sections of certain heating networks in the region were damaged from the attack, and some buildings were without heat supply, the mayor added.

At least 15 buildings have been damaged in Kyiv so far from the attacks, the Kyiv City State Administration said in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials said that 430 drones and 18 missiles were launched as debris from the strike rained down on Kyiv.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from several positions in the Zaporizhzhia region, the southeastern front, due to intense Russian assaults, according to a spokesperson for the army.

Russian forces have launched more than 400 artillery strikes per day and Ukrainian troops faced the destruction of defensive fortifications, Southern Defense Forces spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn told ABC News.

The withdrawal affected the areas around Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka, according to Voloshyn.

“The situation there remains difficult, in part because of weather conditions that favor the attacks. But we continue to destroy the occupier, and I thank every one of our units, every warrior involved in defending Ukraine’s positions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

Ukraine is also facing the potential fall of Pokrovsk — a city home to around 60,000 people at the time of Russia’s 2022 full scale invasion of Ukraine — to Russia after 18-month battle of attrition. This could be one of the most serious defeats of the war for Ukraine.

India’s basmati rice exports to US impacted by floods and tariffs as Pakistan looks to benefit
Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Trump administration’s tariffs on Indian goods, initially 25% and then additional 25%, “due to India’s direct or indirect importation of Russian Federation oil,” is expected to make Indian basmati rice significantly more expensive for American consumers.

Basmati is an aromatic rice variety grown mostly in the Punjab region in northern India and is popular for its long grain, fluffy texture and distinct smell. This premium variety is sold for twice the price of other varieties meaning, even with limited quantity, basmati is considered a high value export.

India dominates the global market, providing the world with 65% of its basmati supply. Most of the rest comes from Pakistan.

The Indian price of exporting Indian rice is expected to rise sharply due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India, and the consequences for India could be extreme due to the stark tariff differential when compared to Pakistan.

While India faces a 50% duty, Pakistan has only a 19% tariff.

“We definitely see this [tariffs] as a positive thing,” Mudassar Ahmed, of Rice Partners, a Pakistani agricultural cooperative, to ABC News.

“The 50% tariff on Indian rice will effectively price it out of the U.S. market,” Malik Faisal Jahangir, chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, the northern state of Punjab in India, which shares borders with Pakistan’s Punjab province, has been experiencing the worst flooding since 1988.

Arvind Shukla, a journalist from local media outlet NewsPolti, told ABC News that the devastation from the floods has been widespread and that most of the districts that grow basmati have been severely impacted.

The floods submerged more than 150,000 hectares of farmland — an estimated 10% of potential output, the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF) spokesperson told ABC News.

Farmers in Punjab have an average landholding of 8.95 acres per farmer, significantly more than the national average of 1.08, according to the Government’s Agriculture Census, and farming is more mechanized and resource-intensive, with farmers often investing in costly equipment financed through high-interest loans, leaving them among the most debt-burdened in the country.

Any disruption in crop yields, particularly of high value crops like basmati, makes them vulnerable to significant debt and potential default.

Punjab province in Pakistan has also flooded, with the region producing 90% of the country’s Basmati rice. More than 1,000 people have died in the floods since August 2025, as per Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Officials estimate that 30 to 35% of their basmati output may have been impacted, according to the early estimates of Rice Partners Pvt Ltd., with the overall basmati damage may being up to 10% or 15%.

Pakistan exported approximately 772,725 tons of basmati rice in the last fiscal year, earning $876.9 million, an increase from 595,120 tons when compared to the year before, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

India, however, in the last fiscal year exported 234,467 metric tons of basmati rice which is valued at $300 million to the U.S. alone, as per the Indian Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

The U.S. rice import market has grown from 7% of the domestic market in 1993-94 to over 25% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the aromatic variety accounts for 60% of U.S. imports, with basmati from India and Pakistan as well as jasmine from Thailand.

The Basmati rice market is expected to grow to approximately $27 billion by 2032, as per Market Research Future’s Global Basmati Rice Market report.

“Pakistan can provide some basmati because of tariff difference, but can’t compensate for India’s quantity,” Vinod Kumar Kaul, executive director of India Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said to ABC News.

Syria attack victims were Iowa National Guardsmen, state officials say
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The two U.S. soldiers who were killed in an attack in Syria were members of the Iowa National Guard, state officials said over the weekend.

“Our hearts are heavy today, and our prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of our soldiers killed in action,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement.

“I ask that all Iowans stand united in supporting them and lifting them up in prayer during this incredibly difficult time,” she added. “Please pray also for the fast and full recovery of our wounded soldiers.”

An American civilian was also killed, the office said in a statement, adding that three others were injured in the attack.

The two soldiers who died were attacked while they were “conducting a key leader engagement as part of their assigned mission in the ongoing counter-ISIS and counter-terrorism efforts in the region,” the governor’s office said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the loss of two of our own,” said Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, in a statement.

About 1,800 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, began deploying to the Middle East in late May 2025, the governor’s office said.

“Our priority right now is supporting the families of our fallen and wounded Soldiers,” Osborn added. “The entire Iowa National Guard grieves for this terrible loss, and we stand together to support the Soldiers and their families.”

