Americans largely at odds with Trump administration on immigration, ICE tactics: Polls
(NEW YORK) — In the days after federal officers shot and killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, there has been little polling on how Americans are reacting to the issue. But surveys fielded after Minneapolis woman Renee Good was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Jan. 7 found most Americans saying the event was an inappropriate use of force and most voters saying her killing was unjustified.
Polling through the first half of January has found Americans largely at odds with the Trump administration on immigration, with just over half saying ICE enforcement actions were making cities less safe and nearly half saying they do not trust the government at all to carry out a fair and thorough investigation of Good’s shooting.
That is in addition to majorities disapproving of how ICE is enforcing immigration laws, how President Donald Trump is handling immigration and how Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has handled her job.
More polling underscores those findings.
A New York Times/Siena poll released Friday found 61% of voters saying the tactics used by ICE had “gone too far.” That included over 9 in 10 Democrats, about 7 in 10 independents and roughly 2 in 10 Republicans. Just 26% of voters overall said ICE’s tactics were “about right” and 11% said they had not gone far enough.
The poll also found roughly half of voters in support of Trump’s deportations and his handling of the border with Mexico.
Just 36% of voters approved of how ICE was handling its job; 63% disapproved.
A Wall Street Journal poll published last week found 54% saying deploying ICE to U.S. cities has “gone too far” and 52% of voters disapproving of how Trump is handling immigration.
Both polls were conducted after Good, a mother of three, was killed by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, but before Pretti, an ICU nurse, was killed by federal agents over the weekend.
The New York Times/Siena poll was conducted Jan. 12-17 among 1,625 registered voters nationwide and has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.
The Wall Street Journal poll was conducted Jan. 8-13 among 1,500 registered voters nationwide and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has been briefed on updated options for potential military operations in Venezuela, including a strike on land, ABC News has confirmed.
The briefing on Wednesday followed the arrival of the USS Gerald Ford — the world’s largest aircraft carrier — in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations north of the Caribbean Sea. The carrier is accompanied by some 60 aircraft, including F-18 fighter jets, that dramatically increases the military’s firepower in the region and boost the number of troops in Latin American to 15,000.
Sources cautioned that the briefing itself was not an indication that an attack was imminent.
Trump has been weighing his options for weeks, which experts say could range from no action to air strikes on seaports, airports and military facilities. Another option, considered less likely, could be sending in a team of special operations forces to apprehend or kill Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his senior advisers.
The latest briefing at the White House was conducted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was in Canada at a G7 summit of foreign ministers, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were not present.
The White House and Pentagon declined to comment on the briefing, which was first reported by CBS News.
Any strike against Venezuela is seen as particularly risky. Trump has called for Maduro to step down, accusing him of encouraging drug trafficking and illegal migration to the United States. But the sudden departure of Maduro could also create a power vacuum that risks further instability.
It’s also not clear whether the administration would be legally justified to force out Maduro. Late last month, senators were briefed on a secret list of targets inside Venezuela developed by the Pentagon. But lawmakers said they were told the administration’s current legal analysis only applied to the ongoing boat strikes and did not make the case for a direct strike against Venezuela.
(WASHINGTON) — Eight senators who caucus with Democrats broke rank on Sunday and forwent extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year — a move could bring an end to the government shutdown, but has led to criticism from many within their own party.
Sens. Angus King, Tim Kaine, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Magie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen — none of whom are up for reelection 2026 — voted Sunday to support a short-term funding bill that would reopen the government through Jan. 30.
The 60-40 vote barely put the continuing resolution over the finish line in the Senate, and the legislation will need to pass in the GOP-controlled House and receive President Donald Trump’s signature before it can go into effect and fund the government.
In the end, Democrats did not receive their one key demand in the shutdown battle: extending Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of this year. Instead, the deal promises a vote on health care subsidies in the coming weeks — something Senate Majority Leader John Thune had already offered as part of a deal over a month ago.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who has been a vocal leader in the fight to extend health care subsidies, posted a video on X Sunday night captioned: “Tonight was a very bad night.”
“This was a very, very bad vote,” Sanders said, adding that the deal “raises health care premiums for over 20 million Americans” and “paves the way for 15 million people to be thrown off of Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.”
Sanders said last week’s elections — in which Democrats across the country won by historic margins — shows that “the American people want us to stand up to Trumpism, to his war against working-class people, to his authoritarianism. That is what the American people wanted. But tonight, that is not what happened.”
Sanders was not alone. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the party “lost” the fight over health care. Sen. Chris Murphy argued there was “no way to defend” the yes vote.
“My fear is that Trump gets stronger, not weaker, because of this acquiescence,” Murphy wrote on X.
Several key Democratic governors, some of whom are rumored to be considering a bid for the White House in 2028, are criticizing the deal. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the negotiations a “deeply disappointing result” with the administration steamrolling Congress. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wrote in a post on X that instead of a deal, it’s an “empty promise,” and California Gov. Gavin Newsom curtly called the move by Senate Democrats “pathetic.”
Even Sen. Shaheen’s own daughter Stefany Shaheen, who is running for Congress in New Hampshire, came out against the deal her mother supported.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday said the party will continue to fight for health care, adding that the Democratic senators who voted for the GOP plan will have to defend their votes.
“With respect to senators … they are going to have to explain themselves,” Jeffries said during a news conference Monday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, despite voting no on the Republican spending bill, has faced calls from Democrats in Congress to step down from Senate leadership over his failure to keep members of his party in line.
Some Democrats, such as progressive Rep. Rho Khanna, are calling for Schumer to walk away from the job entirely.
“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced,” Khanna wrote on X Sunday night. “If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?”
Democratic Rep. Mike Levin wrote on X on Monday that “Chuck Schumer has not met this moment and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership.”
The rouge Democrats defended their yes vote Sunday night, claiming that Republicans would now work with them on the issue of health care.
“After weeks of bipartisan conversations, I voted today to reopen the government so that we can get back to the work of helping families. This agreement funds SNAP and food assistance programs ensures that law enforcement, air traffic controllers and other federal workers get paid, reverses the president’s recent reckless layoffs and prevents them from happening in the future, and crucially, gives Congress a clear path forward to protecting people’s health care,” Hassan said Sunday.
“And if [a deal on health care] is not successful, then shame on the Republican party and shame on Donald Trump. But the American people will see who stands with them on health care and who does not, and that will be the platform of the next stage of the fight,” added Shaheen.
On Capitol Hill Sunday night, Kaine, Hassan, Shaheen, Cortez Masto and King stressed there is still a critical need for ACA tax credits, but that the impact of the government shutdown was becoming too dire. Additionally, the group said the Republicans were “clear” in their refusal to negotiate with Democrats over health care while the government remained closed.
(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday will for the first time wade into the heated national debate over whether transgender girls should be allowed to participate in girls’ and women’s sports.
The justices will hear arguments in a pair of cases from Idaho and West Virginia, where federal courts have blocked state laws that would prohibit trans girls from participating on teams consistent with their gender identity.
The outcome of the cases will determine the fate of those laws and similar measures in 27 other states. There are an estimated 122,000 transgender American teens who participate in high school sports nationwide, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA Law School.
Lower courts have concluded separately that the bans discriminate “on the basis of sex” in violation of Title IX, the landmark civil rights law that has promoted equal opportunities for women and girls in athletics, and the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.
The states are asking the justices to overturn those decisions and reinstate their laws, arguing that sex and gender identity are not synonymous when it comes to women’s athletics and that allowing transgender girls to compete against cisgender girls is unfair and unsafe.
“It really comes down to one simple question,” said West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey in an interview with ABC News. “Is it legal and constitutional for states to delineate their athletic playing fields based on the immutable physical characteristics that people have that are associated with their sex that’s assigned at birth?”
Becky Pepper Jackson, a high school sophomore from Bridgeport, West Virginia, who competes in discus and shot put on the track and field team, brought the legal challenge to her state’s law in 2021. She is the only known openly trans athlete in West Virginia in any sport.
“Someone has to do it. Someone has to do this for all of us,” Becky, 15, told ABC News in an exclusive interview. “Otherwise these laws and bills are just going to stand.”
Transgender athletes make up just over 1% of the more than 8 million teenage student athletes nationwide, according to the Williams Institute.
Idaho college student Lindsay Hecox, a former track and cross-country runner who was barred from trying out for her school teams, sued over her state’s ban in 2020. Last year, she asked the court to drop her case because she no longer wished to compete in sports and didn’t want to be in the spotlight. However, Idaho fought to keep the case alive.
“Everyone has had the experience of being told, look, you can’t play. You have to sit on the bench, or you can’t make the team. And everyone knows how that feels,” said Sasha Jean Buchert, an attorney with Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ advocacy group involved with the cases.
“That’s what’s happening to transgender kids right now,” Buchert said. “And the scope of [these bans] is absolutely absurd.”
Becky, who has openly identified as a girl since third grade, said she has never undergone male puberty, thanks to puberty-blocking medication, and has no physiological advantage over her peers.
“She has testosterone from her adrenal glands just like every female out there, but that’s the only testosterone she has,” said her mother, Heather Jackson. “She’s actually not the biggest person on her team. There’s people taller than her; there’s people shorter than her. She’s just an average female teenager.”
As a young cross-country runner, Becky was consistently at the back of the pack. More recently, she earned a spot in the state championship for discus and shot put, where she placed third and eighth, respectively.
“I put in time over the summer and after practices just trying to improve my technique and get better,” she said.
Her performance at an eighth grade track meet in 2024 drew protests from other athletes who claimed she made them uncomfortable in the locker room and on the field.
“I just didn’t think it was right,” said Sabrina Shriver, 16, a former discus thrower who refused to compete against Becky at the meet and later quit the sport because of her participation in the league. “It was just, I don’t know, we all just felt uncomfortable and we’re just, we didn’t want any part of it.”
The competitive advantage boys and men have physically over girls and women has been well established in physically demanding sports by medical research and serves as a primary basis for distinctions between the sexes in athletics.
Studies have shown testosterone produced during male puberty does lead to more muscle mass, larger hearts and lungs, greater body height and longer limbs on average for boys and men, according to the American College of Sports Medicine.
Before puberty, however, “sex differences in athletic performance are minimal,” the group says research shows.
A key issue in the West Virginia case is a dispute over whether Becky, 15, possesses an advantage at all, given she has not undergone male puberty, takes estrogen supplements and does not produce high levels of testosterone.
“If [sports leagues] look at the medical records of individuals like the Olympic committee does, testing people — they test for performance enhancing medications or drugs that their athletes take — so if we can look at those levels, let’s look at her levels,” Heather Jackson said.
McCuskey says a testing regimen is just not practicable and that Becky can still compete, but on a boys team. “We have to be able to draw a line here,” he said.
“Becky is bigger and stronger and faster than the females that she’s competing against,” said the attorney general.
He has urged the Supreme Court to stay out of the debate, arguing in a court brief that West Virginia’s law “implicates ‘fierce scientific and policy debates’ that elected legislators are best able to resolve.”
The U.S. Olympic Committee, the NCAA and 29 states ban transgender girls and women from competing on teams consistent with their gender identity. The other 21 states do not have bans, including California and New York, which have laws explicitly allowing trans athletes to compete.
Last year, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority upheld a Tennessee law banning some gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, rejecting claims that the law discriminated “on the basis of sex” and saying that states should have leeway to regulate health care in an area of scientific uncertainty.
In 2020, however, the Court concluded in a landmark decision that a Michigan transgender woman fired by her employer for being transgender was discriminated against “on the basis of sex” under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Justice Neil Gorsuch explained in his majority opinion that her termination was “for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex.”
Becky, Lindsay, and their attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal say the same reasoning should be applied to sports bans.
“There’s been a number of setbacks that we’ve experienced over the last few years in the courts, but I do have a sense of optimism with this case in light of the fact that the legal issues at play here are some of the same issues at play five years ago,” said Buchert, the Lambda Legal attorney.
Notwithstanding the legal arguments, 69% of Americans say transgender girls should only be allowed to play on boys teams, according to a June 2025 Gallup survey.
The Trump administration also supports the exclusion of transgender athletes from sports teams. An executive order signed in February 2025 says “it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.”
Becky says, while she understands public opinion, she is unable to “go against who I am.”
“I’ve been a girl forever,” she said, “and playing on the guys’ team is going backwards.”