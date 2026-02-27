‘Bridgerton’ stars react to death of beloved character in season 4

‘Bridgerton’ stars react to death of beloved character in season 4

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Victor Alli as John Stirling in season 4 of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The ton bid farewell to a beloved character in the newly-released second part of Bridgerton season 4.

Lord John Stirling, the husband of Francesca Bridgerton, dies in the sixth episode of the fourth season. While fans of Julia Quinn’s book series anticipated this at some point, no one knew exactly when it would occur. ABC Audio spoke with actors Victor Alli and Hannah Dodd, who portray the couple, about the fate of John.

“It’s interesting, because we knew it was coming for quite a while,” Dodd said. “You’re getting these scripts come in and you’re like, ‘OK, we have another episode, we have another episode.’ And, obviously, it is not something that the characters are aware of. So you try not to focus on it too much.”

Still, Dodd said she and Alli “really wanted to make sure that the time that we had, we really invested in those two characters.” They wanted to make “sure that it was going to be devastating to lose you,” Dodd continued, speaking directly to Alli.

Alli says the season was not shot in order, so the day he filmed John’s death scene was actually not his final day on the Bridgerton set.

“We shot that scene quite early on, and so it didn’t feel like it was the end,” Alli said. “Which, kudos to the guys who wrote the schedule, because it just felt like we got it out of the way, and we can now just enjoy the time left that we have with John.”

As for what it was like to channel Francesca’s grief, Dodd said, “a lot of those those scenes are a gift to get as an actor.”

“You really get to emote and it can be quite a cathartic experience,” Dodd said, calling her scenes in the episodes after his death “really lovely” but also “quite demanding.”

“But fun as well, in a psychotic actor way,” Dodd continued. “A couple of them were quite exhausting and I just wanted to make sure that we did John justice.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash’ smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot
‘﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash’ smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash has burned up the box office again.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series retained its #1 spot over the Christmas holiday weekend, taking in an additional $64 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  So far, the film has earned $760 million worldwide. Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 returned to the #2 spot with $20 million.

Of the new films making their debuts in wide release over the holiday weekend, A24’s Marty Supreme, featuring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong champion and con artist, did the best, taking the #3 spot with just under $15.6 million.

Another new film, Anaconda, starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, came in at #5 with just under $14.6 million, while a third new wide release, Song Sung Blue, arrived at #8 with $7.6 million. That film, based on the true story of a real-life couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, is generating Oscar buzz for Kate Hudson, who co-stars opposite Hugh Jackman.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $64 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $20 million
3. Marty Supreme — $15.59 million
4. The Housemaid –– $15.4 million
5. Anaconda — $14.55 million
6. David –– $12.7 million
7. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $11.2 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $7.6 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $5.3 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $4.4 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Fallout: The second season of the series based on the popular video game stars Walton Goggins.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily is back and exploring Italy in season 5 of the hit show.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Watch the former late night host interview a new slate of celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan.

Movie theaters
Avatar: Fire and Ash: The third film in James Cameron‘s epic franchise arrives in cinemas and IMAX screens.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants: Watch the titular sponge set off with his best friend, Patrick, in their latest cinematic adventure.

The Housemaid: Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney star in a new film based on the novel of the same name.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Industry’ premiere date and teaser trailer, and more
In brief: ‘Industry’ premiere date and teaser trailer, and more

The fourth season of Industry has a premiere date and a new teaser trailer. The series will debut new episodes weekly, starting Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The drama, set in the cutthroat world of investment banking, stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington and Max Minghella …

You can now watch Regretting You at home. Paramount Home Entertainment announced that the drama, based on the popular Colleen Hoover novel, will be available on digital starting Tuesday. The movie hit theaters Oct. 24 and has made $47.2 million domestically. It stars Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames …

Variety reports that Rebecca Yarros’ novel Variation is being adapted into a movie for Amazon MGM Studios. The script is being penned by It Ends With Us screenwriter Christy Hall, and the movie is being produced by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground and ballerina Misty Copeland’s Life in Motion Productions. The story follows a ballerina who returns to her hometown to recover from an injury, where she reunites with a Coast Guard rescue swimmer from her past …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.