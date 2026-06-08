Coast Guard ends search for Lynette Hooker in Bahamas

Coast Guard ends search for Lynette Hooker in Bahamas
The Coast Guard searching for a missing person, Lynette Hooker, in the Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard)

(BAHAMAS) — The Coast Guard released new photos on Monday as it announced that it has concluded its search in the Bahamas for Lynette Hooker, an American woman who went overboard and vanished two months ago.

The Coast Guard said it used divers, underwater vehicles, drones and a cadaver dog to “thoroughly examine newly identified areas of interest” last week.

The agency said it also took custody of the Hookers’ dinghy so it can be further examined in the U.S.

Last week’s search came after forensic evidence found on electronic devices belonging to Lynette Hooker’s husband, Brian Hooker, led investigators to new areas of interest, U.S. officials said. One U.S. official told ABC News that what Brian Hooker told investigators does not match the GPS data recovered from his devices.

Lynette Hooker went missing on the evening of April 4. Brian Hooker told authorities that after the couple departed Hope Town on their dinghy to head to their yacht, bad weather caused her to go overboard.

Brian Hooker was arrested on April 8 and questioned by police, and he was released days later without charges.

The Coast Guard said its investigation continues and asks anyone with information to contact the Coast Guard Investigative Service Tips app.

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Transgender University of Washington student stabbed to death in laundry room, suspect at large: Police
Transgender University of Washington student stabbed to death in laundry room, suspect at large: Police
A view of the University of Washington campus on February 14, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

(SEATTLE) — A student at the University of Washington in Seattle was found stabbed to death in a campus housing building, Seattle police said, and now authorities are searching for the killer.

The victim — a 19-year-old transgender woman — was found in a laundry room at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Seattle police.

“The circumstances leading up to the murder are under investigation,” police said in a statement on Monday.

Police said “officers are actively searching for the suspect” and they described him as a “black male with a beard, 5’6-8″ tall, wearing a vest with button up shirt, and blue jeans.” The university added the suspect is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 with a slim build and black hair.

The University of Washington issued an alert about the homicide at the Nordheim Court Apartments at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, saying, “If you are at Nordheim Court, stay indoors and lock doors and windows.” Around 1 a.m., the university said that the residents no longer needed to stay inside.

The university called the crime “deeply distressing” and said counseling is available. The university said the King County Medical Examiner will identify the victim in the coming days.

The police department said it urges anyone with information to call its Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

ABC News’ Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.

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Tentative trial date set in James Comey’s ‘seashell’ case
Tentative trial date set in James Comey’s ‘seashell’ case
James Comey speaks onstage at 92NY on May 30, 2023 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former FBI Director James Comey is tentatively set to stand trial on July 15 on charges that he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump by posting a photo of seashells spelling out “86 47” on a beach.  

In a written order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan scheduled the trial to begin on July 15. 

After his court appearance in North Carolina that was originally set for Monday was canceled, Comey will be arraigned on June 30. 

Comey’s lawyers have previewed that they plan to move to dismiss the case. His pretrial conference is scheduled to take place on or before May 29.

Renewing efforts to prosecute one of Trump’s longtime adversaries, Department of Justice prosecutors brought the case after a judge last year threw out an indictment against Comey on unrelated charges.

The new indictment centers on a controversy that erupted nearly a year ago when Comey, in a since-deleted Instagram post, shared a picture showing the numbers “86 47” written in seashells with the caption “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

Citing the slang meaning of “86” as to “nix” or “get rid” of something, allies of the president allege that the post was a veiled threat against Trump, who is the 47th president.

Following backlash over the post, Comey removed the photo from Instagram and said he was unaware that the post could be associated with violence. 

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” Comey posted. 

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Judge grants James Comey’s request to delay his seashell trial
Judge grants James Comey’s request to delay his seashell trial
Author James Comey, former FBI Director, speaks at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge on Tuesday granted former FBI Director James Comey’s request to delay his criminal trial for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump by posting a photo of seashells.

U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan scheduled the trial to begin on Oct. 21.

The former FBI director’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 30. 

Prosecutors did not object to the request to delay the proceedings. 

Comey was charged with threatening to kill Trump by posting a photo on Instagram of seashells on a beach arranged in the numbers “86 47.” Citing the slang meaning of “86” as to “nix” or “get rid” of something, allies of the president allege that the post was a veiled threat against Trump, who is the 47th president.

Following backlash over the post, Comey removed the photo from Instagram and said he was unaware that the post could be associated with violence.

Critics of Trump say the indictment is another effort by the administration to punish the president’s perceived enemies after a judge last year threw out an indictment against Comey on unrelated charges.

“Well, they’re back. This time about a picture of seashells on a North Carolina Beach a year ago,” Comey said in a video posted online after the seashell indictment was unsealed. “And this won’t be the end of it, but nothing has changed with me. I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go.”

At a press conference announcing the charges last month, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche argued that Comey’s post crossed the line between First Amendment-protected speech and speech that warrants prosecution. 

“It’s not a very difficult line to look at, and it’s not, in my mind, a difficult line for one to cross over, one way or the other,” Blanche said. “We cannot, you are not allowed to threaten the President of the United States of America. That’s not my decision. That’s Congress’s decision, and a statute that they passed that we charge multiple times a year.” 

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