Damon Jones pleads guilty in gambling cases: ‘I would like to sincerely apologize’

Damon Jones pleads guilty in gambling cases: ‘I would like to sincerely apologize’

Former NBA player Damon Jones departs after his arraignment hearing at U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on November 24, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges he tipped off sports bettors about an injured LeBron James and used his own celebrity to lure high rollers to rigged poker games.

Jones, 49, is the first defendant in either case to plead guilty following the arrests of nearly three dozen people at the start of the pro basketball season.

Jones, who wore a black suit and black shirt, entered his guilty pleas during back-to-back hearings Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the court, my family, my peers and also the National Basketball Association,” Jones said during the hearing before Magistrate Judge Joseph Marutollo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

78-year-old woman dies from snake bites in Northern California: Sheriff
78-year-old woman dies from snake bites in Northern California: Sheriff
A captured rattlesnake is held with snake tongs by Jason Magee of OC Snake Removal in Mission Viejo on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

(MENDOCINO, Calif) — A 78-year-old woman has died from snake bites in Northern California, marking the third deadly snake bite victim in the state this year.

The woman was walking in a rural area in Redwood Valley on April 8 when she suffered three venomous snake bites, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was treated at a hospital but died on April 10, the sheriff’s office said.

While about 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the U.S., only about five of those people die from the bites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But this already marks the third deadly snake bite in California this year.

A 25-year-old man died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while mountain biking in Irvine in Southern California in February, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC. In March, a 46-year-old woman died after she was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking at Southern California’s Wildwood Regional Park, KABC reported.

Peak rattlesnake season is just getting underway. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said bites are most common between April and October.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FBI warns Iran aspired to attack California with drones in retaliation for war: Alert
FBI warns Iran aspired to attack California with drones in retaliation for war: Alert

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI warned police departments in California in recent days that Iran could retaliate for American attacks by launching drones at the West Coast, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” according to the alert distributed at the end of February. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

The warning came just as the Trump administration launched its ongoing assault against the Islamic Republic. Iran has been retaliating with drone strikes against targets throughout the Mideast.

A spokeswoman for the FBI office in LA declined to comment.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. intelligence officials have also grown concerned in recent months about the expanding use of drones by Mexican drug cartels and the chance the technology could be used to attack American forces and personnel near the Mexican border.

“An uncorroborated report suggested that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using UAS (drones) carrying explosives against US law enforcement and US military personnel along the US-Mexico border,” according to a September 2025 bulletin reviewed by ABC News. “This type of attack against US personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented but exemplifies a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that would result in unwanted attention or responses from US authorities.”

ABC News contributor John Cohen, the former head of intelligence for the Department of Homeland Security, said he is concerned about the possibility of drone warfare coming from both the Pacific and Mexico.

“We know Iran has an extensive presence in Mexico and South America, they have relationships, they have the drones and now they have the incentive to conduct attacks,” Cohen said. “The FBI is smart for putting this warning out so that state and locals can be better able to prepare and respond to these types of threats. Information like this is critically important for law enforcement.”

While the FBI’s warning did not specify how or when vessels carrying attack drones could get close enough to the U.S. mainland, intelligence officials have long been concerned about equipment being pre-positioned – either on land or on ships at sea — in the event Israel or the U.S. struck Iran.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nancy Guthrie latest: Person who left DNA on recovered glove has been cleared, sheriff says
Nancy Guthrie latest: Person who left DNA on recovered glove has been cleared, sheriff says
This image provided by the FBI Feb. 5, 2026, shows a missing person Nancy Guthrie. (FBI)

(ARIZONA) — As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues into its second month, one lead that hasn’t panned out for investigators is the glove recovered about 2 miles from Guthrie’s home.

The DNA on that glove traced back to a person who works at a nearby restaurant and “has nothing to do with the case,” according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home by an unknown suspect in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 1.

On Tuesday, the FBI met with Nancy Guthrie’s children in Tucson to brief them on the status of the case, sources told ABC News.

One of the sources described it as a routine “touch base,” saying investigators “have nothing to tell them.”

As the case has subsided from the news, the number of tips has tapered off, though investigators are actively running down possible leads.

Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward, bringing the combined reward between the family and law enforcement to $1.2 million.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram this week. “please don’t stop praying and hoping with us.bring her home.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.