Deputies respond to reports of multiple people shot inside Texas Kroger: Authorities

Deputies respond to reports of multiple people shot inside Texas Kroger: Authorities

(HOUSTON, Texas) — Deputies responded to reports of multiple people shot inside a Kroger outside Houston, Texas on Wednesday afternoon, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

The incident took place at the Cypresswood Drive location in the Houston area around 3:00 p.m. CT.

A possible suspect was detained, according to law enforcement.

The scene was closed off as investigators searched searched the area. It was not immediately clear how many victims were involved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Slashing suspect shot at Grand Central subway station in New York, police say
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People walk through Grand Central Terminal on November 4, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Police shot and killed a knife-wielding man on a subway platform at Grand Central Station in New York City on Saturday after he stabbed at least two people, according to the NYPD.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 this morning.

Police said the man had been acting erratically on the train and slashed at least two people on the 4/5/6 platform. The slashing wounds are severe but the victims are stable in the hospital.

The suspect refused repeated commands to drop what police described as a machete before an officer opened fire, killing him, according to the NYPD.

There is no connection to terrorism, police said.

The identity of the knife-wielding suspect was not immediately released.

The NYPD will hold a news conference at the scene.

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Judge refers Trump’s attorneys for potential disciplinary action over IRS lawsuit
Judge refers Trump’s attorneys for potential disciplinary action over IRS lawsuit
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on July 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in Florida has referred President Donald Trump’s attorneys for potential disciplinary action over their filing of the $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS that resulted in the creation of the now-defunct “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

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Reflecting Pool renovations to cost more than million
Reflecting Pool renovations to cost more than $16 million
Seen through algae-laden green water, a tear in the recently applied sealant can be seen on the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The cost to repaint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has ballooned to more than $14.65 million — exceeding the original estimated cost of the no-bid contract by more than $4 million, according to federal contract data.

In addition to the repainting by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, the National Park Service paid $1.74 million to Green Water Solutions, an Ohio-based company, earlier this year to install a “nano bubble” system to kill algae, using a similar no-bid contract to speed up the work in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

Between the two companies that received separate contracts for the resurfacing and filtration systems, the project is set to cost more than $16 million. The status of the payments to the contractors was not immediately available in the federal government’s contract database.

The Interior Department said in a statement via X, “The advanced nanobubbler technology very effectively killed the algae that has plagued every Lincoln Reflecting Pool reopening—most infamously Obama’s reopening—since 1922. The Reflecting Pool water is crystal clear, and our National Park Service team is now vacuuming up the dead algae resting on the bottom of some parts of the Reflecting Pool—just like the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf.”

Trump has repeatedly defended the project, though the new paint job — described in the contract documents as a “seamless, monolithic, waterproof, antimicrobial, and anti-algae system suitable for continuous submersion” — and appears to be peeling, and an algae bloom has overtaken the reflecting pool.

“As a developer, I’ve probably built more than 100 swimming pools in different buildings I built, and I have some really good pool builders,” Trump said in April about the project. “They’re great people. I have such great respect for contractors that are good and such disdain for contractors that are bad. They charge you more money and they give you a bad job, but we — we don’t accept it.”

In the two weeks since the repainting of the reflecting pool was completed, Atlantic Industrial Coatings was also awarded two payments totaling $1.54 million, a total of $14.65 million since it began the project. Contracting documents offered few details about the extra payments, other than saying the work was within the scope of their original agreement and describing it as ” PAINT LINCOLN REFLECTING POOL.”

The millions of dollars being paid to the contractor are taxpayer funds. ABC News has sent repeated requests to Atlantic Industrial Coatings for comment.

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