DOJ reaches $30 million deal with PayPal over minority-owned business program

DOJ reaches million deal with PayPal over minority-owned business program

In this photo illustration, the PayPal logo is displayed on the screen of a smart tablet. (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — PayPal has agreed to waive $30 million in processing fees in order to resolve a federal investigation into an investment program that sought to boost Black and minority-owned businesses, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The probe is just one of a number launched under the Trump Justice Department scrutinizing companies that launched diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that Republicans have cast as unlawful and discriminatory.

DOJ had been probing whether PayPal’s program, which was launched in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd amid social unrest around the country, violated a federal law prohibiting creditors from discriminating against applicants based on race.

In order to avoid further investigation, the company has agreed to waive processing fees for roughly $1 billion in transactions — estimated at $30 million — “for eligible American small businesses that are veteran-owned or engaged in farming, manufacturing, or technology.”

The announcement by DOJ does not explain why PayPal’s transaction fee waivers will be directed to those specific classes of small businesses.

It has also agreed to launch a new small business initiative that does not account for “the race or national origin of the business owners.”

“This Department of Justice is delivering on President Trump’s vow to root out illegal DEI from every corner of corporate America,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement announcing the settlement. “American corporations are on notice: you will face our aggressive enforcement if you use race or national origin to discriminate against qualified Americans.”

The settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing by PayPal, and under the agreement, the DOJ acknowledges it “has not made any determinations or findings regarding PayPal violating [the Equal Credit Opportunity Act] or any other federal law related to the economic opportunity fund.”

“For more than two decades, PayPal has helped small businesses start, scale, and thrive by expanding access to digital financial tools,” a PayPal spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “We’re excited to launch the Small Business Initiative to infuse American small businesses with even more economic opportunity.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dow closes down 700 points as global oil prices top 0 a barrel
Dow closes down 700 points as global oil prices top $100 a barrel
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on March 10, 2026 in New York City. Stocks continued to slide at the opening due to the war in Iran and oil prices hovering around $90 per barrel. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 700 points on Thursday as global oil prices spiked above $100 a barrel.

The Dow plunged 730 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1.7%.

A selloff hit Wall Street as traders feared economic fallout from a potentially prolonged bout of elevated oil prices amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Oil markets are suffering a major supply shortage due to an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply.

Global crude oil prices hovered at about $101 per barrel on Thursday, which marked a 9% increase from a day earlier. Oil prices have soared 49% over the past month.

Prices at the pump have also soared. U.S. gasoline prices jumped to $3.59 on Thursday from $2.94 a month earlier, AAA data showed.

Indexes fell worldwide on Thursday as the jump in oil prices rippled through global markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.2%, while pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.5%.

In recent days, President Donald Trump has voiced mixed messages about how the White House may address oil prices and related cost woes.

Trump has indicated the war may end soon, but he has also threatened to escalate the conflict if Iran continues to impede tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World,” Trump said.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, Trump downplayed the rising oil prices, saying they would financially benefit the U.S.

In his first purported message, Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly installed supreme leader of Iran, on Thursday addressed the importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

Khamenei said the closure of the shipping route must be sustained as a “tool to pressure the enemy,” according to CNBC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Federal Reserve expected to hold interest rates steady, defying Trump
Federal Reserve expected to hold interest rates steady, defying Trump
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to announce its latest decision on the level of interest rates, marking its first rate move since news surfaced of a federal criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The investigation ratcheted up an extraordinary clash between the nation’s top central banker and the White House, which has urged the Fed to significantly reduce interest rates.

The central bank is widely expected to defy President Donald Trump’s wishes, opting instead to hold interest rates steady. The anticipated move would end a string of three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts, aligning with a cautious approach outlined by Powell last month, before reports of the investigation into his conduct.

“We’re well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, forecasting the first in June and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

The federal probe appears to center on Powell’s testimony to Congress last year about cost overruns in a multi-billion-dollar office renovation project. Powell, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, issued a rare video message earlier this month rebuking the investigation as a politically motivated effort to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy.

The investigation follows months of strident criticism leveled at the Fed by Trump. The president denied any involvement in the criminal investigation during a brief interview with NBC News hours after the Fed posted Powell’s video.

Over the past year, hiring has slowed dramatically while inflation has remained elevated, risking an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.” Those conditions have put the Fed in a difficult position.

The central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

The strain on both sides of the Fed’s mandate presents a “challenging situation” for the central bank, Powell noted last month.

“There’s no risk-free path for policy as we navigate this tension between our employment and inflation goals,” Powell said.

If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against elevated inflation, it risks a deeper slowdown of the labor market. On the other hand, by lowering rates to stimulate hiring, the Fed threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

The criminal investigation into Powell raised concern among some analysts and former top Fed officials, who said it poses a threat to central bank independence.

In the event a central bank loses independence, policymakers tend to favor lower interest rates as a means of boosting short-term economic activity, analysts previously told ABC News. Such a posture could pose a major risk of yearslong inflation fueled by a rise in consumer demand, untethered by interest rates.

Federal law allows the president to remove the Fed chair for “cause” — though no precedent exists for such an ouster. Powell’s term as chair is set to expire in May, but he can remain on the Fed’s policymaking board until 2028. Powell has not indicated whether he intends to remain on the board.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘On the right path’: Housing market offers glimmers of hope, some analysts say
‘On the right path’: Housing market offers glimmers of hope, some analysts say
Phillip Spears/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A thaw in the housing market may deliver relief for homebuyers left out in the cold over recent years, analysts told ABC News.

After the pandemic, a rapid rise in home prices coincided with stubbornly high mortgage rates, shutting out potential buyers.

Glimmers of hope have started to emerge, however. Mortgage rates are falling, wages are rising faster than home prices and homebuyers are scooping up their biggest discounts in years, some analysts told ABC News.

“Housing is becoming more affordable. Are we there yet? No. But we’re on the right path,” Ken Johnson, a real estate economist at the University of Mississippi, told ABC News.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.09%, Freddie Mac data last week showed. A little more than a year ago, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate exceeded 7%.

Each percentage point decrease in a mortgage rate can save thousands or tens of thousands in additional costs each year, depending on the price of the house, according to Rocket Mortgage.

“It looks like mortgage rates are settling down,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), told ABC News. “That’s great news for homebuyers.”

A measure of housing affordability issued by NAR has improved for seven consecutive months, rising to its highest level since 2022, Yun said. The surge in home prices has slowed while income gains have accelerated, bolstering the purchasing power of homebuyers, some analysts noted.

“Incomes are growing faster than home prices,” Johnson said.

Despite these positive signals, the housing market still faces significant challenges, some analysts said, pointing to a fundamental shortage of housing supply.

The housing market is suffering from a phenomenon known as the “lock-in” effect, Lu Liu, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, told ABC News.

While mortgage rates have fallen, they remain well above the rates enjoyed by most current homeowners, who may be reluctant to put their homes on the market and risk a much higher rate on their next mortgage.

“The degree of lock-in is unprecedented in the U.S.,” Liu said, noting the prevalence of 30-year mortgages and the inability for homeowners to transfer a current loan to a new property.

Existing home sales declined by 8.4% in January from the previous month, the NAR said in a report last week.

Alongside the lock-in effect, construction has failed to make up for a years-long shortage of new homes, exacerbating the shortfall.

While the lock-in effect remains a significant factor, its impact may be waning as some home owners encounter major life events or other circumstances that force them to move, even if it entails taking on a loan with a higher mortgage rate, Liu said.

“If they really do have to move, maybe they would be more willing to yield to this economic logic,” Liu added.

If homebuyers do move forward with a purchase, they may benefit from major price discounts, Redfin found this month. In 2025, homebuyers received average discounts that amount to 7.9% off a home’s initial listing price, Redfin said, making it the largest average discount in 13 years.

“Homebuyers are more likely to get discounts than they were in recent years because it’s the strongest buyer’s market in recent history,” said Lily Katz and Asad Khan, co-authors of the Redfin report.

Positive signals for homebuyers will likely continue as elevated mortgage rates weigh on consumer demand, slowing the rise in prices, some analysts said. But, they cautioned, an unexpected spike in mortgage rates could hike borrowing costs for homebuyers or an economic slowdown may crimp purchasing power.

“There is uncertainty over the outlook for interest rates,” Liu said. “So the overall price outlook is uncertain.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.