DOJ sought input on Comey case from notorious gangster Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano, defense says

DOJ sought input on Comey case from notorious gangster Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano, defense says
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Ellis Boyle (R) and FBI Director Kash Patel at a press conference on April 28, 2026, at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., after announcing charges against former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Less than a month after former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment earlier this year, prosecutors sought the assistance of the notorious gangster Sammy “The Bull” Gravano to build their case against him, his defense lawyers alleged in a court filing on Tuesday. 

A prosecutor and FBI agent allegedly interviewed Gravano to understand if Comey’s experience prosecuting the Gambino crime family in the 1990s would have led him to believe the term “86” was a reference to murder or violence. 

A federal grand jury indicted Comey on two charges in April for posting a picture on his Instagram account of seashells spelling out “8647,” which federal prosecutors say constituted a threat against the president’s life.

Gravano — who confessed to his involvement in 19 murders, including those of his best friend and his brother-in-law, before cooperating with prosecutors — told the prosecutor and FBI agent that he did not interpret Comey’s “8647” seashells post to be a personal threat to President Donald Trump, according to defense lawyers. 

“While Mr. Gravano claimed that all law enforcement agents would be familiar with the term’s alternative organized crime meaning referring to murder, he also claimed that a ‘gangster would never use that term’ because they knew that law enforcement knew what the term meant,” the filing said. “Mr. Gravano did not indicate that he understood the seashells post to be a threat by Mr. Comey to carry out violence personally.” 

The new claims about the case against Comey were included in court filings on Tuesday as part of Comey’s push to throw out evidence seized from Apple and Google through search warrants. Comey’s lawyers say the evidence should be tossed because agents knowingly omitted details in their search warrant applications that would have “eviscerated” their case theory about the meaning of Comey’s “8647” post.  

“The Fourth Amendment safeguards all Americans’ privacy against arbitrary government invasions. It does so by generally requiring the government to obtain a warrant from a magistrate before conducting a search,” Comey’s lawyers wrote. “Here, the government upended that constitutionally-mandated process by misleading the issuing magistrates about fundamental facts of the case.” 

According to defense lawyers, federal agents “spent months poring over records of Mr. Comey’s government service and interviewing people who worked on organized-crime cases more than thirty years ago” to try to find evidence that Comey would have interpreted “86” to have a violent meaning. They searched the records in the case, an FBI database, trial transcripts, the FBI file from the Gambino case, and AI search engines with no success, before turning to Gravano, according to the court filing. 

However, neither Gravano nor two retired FBI agents who spent decades working organized crime cases recalled the term “86” being used to reference murder. That conclusion would undermine a central element of the case against Comey — that he would have believed “86” connoted violence because of his years of work in federal law enforcement, defense lawyers say. 

“As the former Director of the FBI, he knew full well the attention and consequences of making such a post,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement announcing the indictment. 

Defense attorneys seek to paint witness as unreliable

In the filing that detailed alleged conversations with “The Bull,” defense attorneys claim that prosecutors not only omitted details about the lack of evidence linking “86” to violence, but also relied on the testimony of an unreliable witness who told them that they hope Comey “goes to jail” for the “crimes that he committed” as FBI director.

Defense lawyers did not identify the witness or their connection to Comey, but claimed the individual reached out to Comey’s wife shortly after he posted the seashells photo to Instagram. According to defense lawyers, Comey removed the photo after the individual raised concerns the post could be a “call for violence.” Agents later cited that witness’s account in a search warrant affidavit to claim he “immediately perceived the term ’86’ 47′ as a call to get rid of, in a violent way, or even to assassinate President Trump,” according to the filing.  

However, defense lawyers allege that prosecutors failed to include critical information about that witness’s credibility, including his estrangement from Comey, his own assessment of Comey’s mental state as “speculation” and “conjecture,” and experience in rehab after ending their career. 

“Person-1 admitted that they had been estranged from Mr. Comey and had not spoken to him for at least two years; Person-1 also made clear their intense bias against Mr. Comey, stating that they hoped Mr. Comey ‘goes to jail. for the ‘crimes that he committed’ as FBI Director,” defense lawyers wrote. “Although Person-1 indicated that they had left a prior career and entered ‘rehab,’ there were no follow-up questions about what issues led to the need to enter rehabilitation or whether those issues had been resolved.”

According to defense lawyers, the individual originally interpreted “86” through it’s “food service meaning,” but later believed the term “86” was associated with violence after listening to an episode of Rudy Giuliani’s podcast. 

“Mr. Giuliani claimed that Mr. Comey had worked on organized crime cases in which mafia members used the term ’86’ to mean ‘kill,’ as reflected in tapes and transcripts,” the filing said. “Thus, in Person-1’s view, ‘there was no way [Mr. Comey] didn’t know how that was at least going to be interpreted.'”

Defense seeks case’s dismissal in separate filing

Comey’s lawyers in a separate motion filed late on Tuesday sought to use the statements of Trump and his allies to have the case against the former FBI director thrown out.

Comey’s defense lawyers argued that Trump’s repeated calls for Comey’s prosecution and criticism of his public statement “leave no doubt as to his genuine animus” and demonstrate that the case against him for allegedly threatening to kill Trump by posting photos of seashells on a beach is vindictive.

“The ensuing indictment is not based on a good faith application of the law to the facts; instead, it effectuates a yearslong campaign by the President to use the criminal process to punish Mr. Comey for his protected speech and because of the President’s deep-seated animosity,” Comey’s lawyers wrote.

Comey’s lawyers also pointed to allegedly violent statements about government officials made by Trump’s allies to argue that the Department of Justice is not evenly applying the law to prosecute similarly threatening statements.

“Several public figures have recently made statements about government officials that were comparable to, or far more violent than, Mr. Comey’s statement here. None was charged,” his lawyers wrote.

The motion follows a similar effort by Comey’s legal team to have his case tossed before trial on the basis that the Justice Department’s indictment fails to prove Comey’s post wasn’t within his First Amendment rights — while noting that immediately after he was notified the post was creating controversy, he deleted it and clarified it as non-threatening.

Regarding the specific “8647” phrase at the center of the government’s case, Comey’s lawyers noted that Amazon has listed 209,052 items that display the numbers “8645,” “8646,” or “8647,” and none of those items have led to similar prosecutions. Comey’s attorneys say that following his Instagram post of the seashells, the FBI “instituted a new policy, effective immediately, to treat the phrase ‘8647’ as coded language for threatening the President.”

“Mr. Comey’s prosecution appears to be the first indictment solely for publishing ’86’ in connection with a public official,” the motion said.

The filing includes dozens of pages of Trump’s own public statements dating back to 2016 of what Comey’s attorneys allege is an unrelenting campaign of harassment to target one of the former top law enforcement officials in the country.

“Ample objective evidence — much of which comes directly from government officials’ own public statements and admissions — establishes that the President’s animus toward Mr. Comey led to this vindictive and selective prosecution,” the filing said.

Defense lawyers also say former Attorney General Pam Bondi was fired in part because of her failure to prosecute Trump’s political opponents. They argued that the new case against Comey was an “audition” for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Here, the inference is clear: the newly installed political officials in the DOJ strove to accomplish what their predecessors could not, namely, effectuating the President’s desire to punish Mr. Comey,” they wrote.

Trump, in announcing Bondi’s departure, lauded her as “a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year.”

In addition to their motion to dismiss for vindictive and selective prosecution, Comey’s lawyers also requested that prosecutors turn over the transcripts and recordings of grand jury proceedings in the case. They argued that “the government may have misstated key factual and legal issues to the grand jury” and mentioned the issues that came up in the other, now-dismissed case against Comey in Virginia. In that case. prosecutors acknowledged that the entire grand jury did not see the final indictment in the case.

“The record in this case raises a significant risk that irregularities in the grand jury process influenced the grand jury to return an indictment,” the motion said.

The Department of Justice has defended its work prosecuting Comey, arguing they are treating the case no differently than any other threat to a public official. The White House has also denied that Trump is using the Department of Justice to target his political adversaries, though Trump has repeatedly called for Comey to be prosecuted. 

“Our office regularly pursues threat cases including those against public officials. The Grand Jury examined the evidence in this case and found probable cause to indict Mr. Comey. We will continue to pursue the case as we regularly do every day to protect the people of this District and the United States,” U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said when announcing the indictment in April. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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The US has lost about half of its historical grasslands. Why experts say it’s important to protect what’s left
The US has lost about half of its historical grasslands. Why experts say it’s important to protect what’s left
Flint Hills, Kansas near Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — America has lost about half of one of its most prominent and iconic landscapes, and protecting what’s left is key to ensuring healthy ecosystems and biodiversity in the future, experts told ABC News.

The continental U.S. has lost about half of its historic grasslands prior to European settlement, according to a press release from America’s Grasslands Coalition, a network of conservation organizations, researchers and government agencies that aims to restore North America’s native prairie and grassland ecosystems. An estimated 98% of native tall grass prairies has been eradicated, Ryan Sensenig, a grassland ecologist at the University of Notre Dame, told ABC News.

While grasslands are typically associated with the Great Plains, they used to exist in nearly every region of the U.S., Dwayne Estes, co-founder and executive director of the Southeastern Grasslands Institute told ABC News.

Grasslands were common everywhere from the Atlantic coastlines to the Mississippi River and into the Rocky Mountains and the West Coast,  according to experts. Regions that are not typically associated with grasslands, including New York, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida, were covered in them, Estes said.

They are part of the very fabric of North America’s natural heritage, “from sea to shining sea,” Patrick Keyser, director of Tennessee’s Center for Native Grasslands, told ABC News.

Grasslands continue to be threatened, experts say

Today, grasslands continue to disappear at an “alarming rate,” the coalition said.

Invasive plant species have infiltrated many of the natural grasslands, said David Wedin, director of the University of Nebraska’s Center for Grassland Studies. And most recently, development of housing, shopping malls and interstate highways — and now data centers — are popping up in areas that would have been grasslands, Keyser said.

Currently, grasslands cover about 1 million square miles in the continental U.S., according to America’s Grasslands Coalition. This includes savannahs and shrublands.

The most prominent pockets of native grasslands that still exist today are in the Flint Hills of Kansas, which contains about 4.5 million acres of grasslands, and the Nebraska Sandhills, which has about 12 million acres of grasslands.

The area of Nebraska is still an intact grassland. Much of the land is privately owned cattle ranches, but there is still a lot of native grassland and species left there, Wedin said.

Central Montana also contains scattered patches of native grasslands, Keyser said.

There are more than 1,000 native grasses that have been documented in the U.S. The two species of dominant native grasslands in the U.S. include the big bluestem, a robust grass that can grow to 10 feet tall and make for “excellent” cattle forage, and the little blue stem, a much smaller plant that is common on sandier, drier soils, Keyser said.

When US grasslands began to vanish

Indigenous communities relied on grasslands to survive, Sensenig said. They would practice prescribed burning to maintain the grasslands and enhance its biodiversity, Sensenig said. Native Americans would use the plant species for basket-weaving and currency and feed on the grazers, such as bison, elk and deer, Sensenig added.

“Eastern Massachusetts was historically dominated by grasslands before European settlement, and in that area people used to eat these things called prairie chickens regularly,” Keyser said, adding that prairie chickens require extensive grassland for their habitat.

Other evidence of grasslands on the East Coast includes thousands of insect and plant species that are tied to grasslands that still exist in the region, Estes said.

Grasslands east of the Mississippi River have been gone for “a very long time,” Estes said.

As early as the 1690s, grasslands began to disappear from places like Philadelphia and Baltimore, even before the nation was founded, Estes said.

In the 1700s and 1800s, pioneers began to clear land where there were fewer trees to create their farms. They tended to prioritize semi-open areas, Keyser said.

“Eastern grasslands were lost so long ago that basically they’ve been erased from society’s collective memory,” Estes said. “They were lost before the camera was invented.”

Grasslands continued to be eradicated as settlers migrated West.

The Transcontinental Railroad later brought settlers into the Great Plains in the 1870s, and gasoline-powered tractors led to widespread plowing of the native grasslands in the region, Keyser said.

“So, consequently, what had been a grassland ecosystem became a cornfield,” Keyser said.

Why grasslands are so important

Grasslands play a vital role in supporting wildlife, storing carbon, sustaining food systems and maintaining ecosystem balance, according to America’s Grasslands Coalition.

Grasslands also store huge amounts of carbon, which helps to regulate the atmosphere, Sensenig said. It is important for soil conservation, water regulation and wildlife habitat, Wedin said.

Grasslands are thought to store 30% of the world’s soil-based carbon — and 80% of that carbon is beneath the ground in the soil, Sensenig said.

Keystone herbivore species such as the American bison, elk and mule deer live in grasslands and help to regulate the rich plant biota for other creatures to thrive, Keyser said. Birds, pollinators and smaller mammals, such as prairie dogs, also depend on the open, grassy ecosystem and assist in maintaining the biodiversity, Estes said.

Grassland ecologists are concerned about the gradual degradation of grasslands due to lack of management and climate change and other changes to the environment, such as intensive modern agriculture, Wedin said.

“These sorts of chronic, low-level threats have a cumulative impact on our grasslands,” Wedin said.

Nearly half of 2,014 Americans surveyed are unfamiliar with grasslands, according to findings released Wednesday by America’s Grasslands Coalition.

Increasing appreciation and awareness of America’s grasslands is key to accelerating conservation action, according to the coalition.

The upcoming 250th birthday of America is an integral time to raise awareness of the importance of grasslands, Ginette Hemley, senior vice president of wildlife conservation at the World Wildlife Fund, said in a statement.

“As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, this is a moment to recognize the landscapes that have shaped the nation,” Hemley said. “From iconic species like bison to the communities that depend on them, grasslands are part of that heritage — and protecting them is part of our shared future.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Purported gang members charged in social media influencer’s killing
Purported gang members charged in social media influencer’s killing
Stock image of police tape. (Ajax9/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A dozen purported members of the Bad Boys 7, a set of the Trinitarios, were indicted Monday on racketeering conspiracy charges that accused them of five murders, including the carjacking death last August of Ariela La Langosta, a nightlife influencer with more than half a million followers on Instagram.

She was shot multiple times and found dead in her car on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon.

La Langosta, 33, whose real name was Ariela Mejia-Polanco, was a mother of two.

Her family said she left her job at Ikon New York around 4:30 that Sunday morning. The Westchester County Police Department said she was found deceased a few hours later, about 8 a.m., behind the wheel of her car on the eastbound Cross County Parkway near the Broad Street exit in Mount Vernon.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kathy Ruemmler, former top lawyer at Goldman Sachs, calls Epstein ‘masterful liar’ in House probe
Kathy Ruemmler, former top lawyer at Goldman Sachs, calls Epstein ‘masterful liar’ in House probe
Kathryn Ruemmler (C), former general counsel of Goldman Sachs and former White House Counsel to U.S. President Barack Obama, arrives to a closed-door hearing with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on July 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The committee is continuing to hold closed-door interviews as part of their investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Kathy Ruemmler, who once served as White House counsel for President Barack Obama and later worked as the top lawyer for investment bank Goldman Sachs, on Wednesday told House investigators that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a “masterful liar,” according to a copy of her prepared remarks reviewed by ABC News. 

Ruemmler is appearing Wednesday in a closed-door session with the House Oversight Committee in its ongoing probe of the government’s handling of the investigations into Epstein. 

Ruemmler never represented Epstein as an attorney, though documents in the Epstein files suggested she frequently provided legal and public relations advice to him. When Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, one of the first phone calls he made was to Ruemmler.

“If I knew then what I know now about who Epstein really was, I never would have accepted an initial meeting with him. It was a mistake to deal with him, and I regret it,” Ruemmler told the committee, according to her prepared remarks. 

Ruemmler said she never saw any “evidence of ongoing criminal conduct or misconduct of any kind by Epstein” and would have reported him had she seen evidence of abuse. When he was indicted in 2019, Ruemmler said she was “shocked” by the allegations and cut ties with Epstein. 

“I was shocked by the indictment, which alleged that Epstein had intentionally enticed and recruited minor girls to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for cash. Those horrific allegations — which covered conduct that had occurred almost 10 years before I met Epstein — contradicted what I had understood about the nature and scope of that prior conduct,” she said. 

While she said she was aware of Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea to prostitution-related charges, Ruemmler said she trusted the plea deal was “a proportionate and final resolution of his criminal conduct. She added that the high-profile individuals who she thought were associated with Epstein suggested he was no longer engaging in criminal conduct, adding that he appeared to have “remorse, embarrassment, and regret for his conduct.” 

“Epstein was a masterful liar, and he clearly lied to me. I can see now that he used me and other respectable people to legitimize his standing, and I know now that he often exaggerated his relationship with me to others,” she said, according to her prepared remarks. “I understand how frustrating and hurtful it must have been for anyone victimized by Epstein to see him going about his life without facing the type of accountability and consequences that he deserved. I am angry that he hurt so many people, and I regret ever having anything to do with him.”

Ruemmler faced renewed scrutiny over the relationship after the Department of Justice’s release of Epstein files earlier this year showed a trove of emails from 2014 to 2019 between her and Epstein.

In the emails to Epstein — who she occasionally referred to as “Uncle Jeffrey” and compared to an “older brother” — Ruemmler thanked him for lavish gifts, got advice about her career, and lambasted lawyers representing Epstein’s victims.

“Victim’s rights, my ass,” Ruemmler wrote in a February 2015 email about a case related to the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. 

Amid the renewed scrutiny, Ruemmler announced plans earlier this year to step down as Goldman Sachs’ chief legal officer and general counsel, and a spokesperson for the bank at the time said she “regrets ever knowing” Epstein.

In March, the House Oversight Committee sent letters to a group of individuals associated with Epstein — including Ruemmler, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, billionaire Leon Black, and others — to request they participate in transcribed interviews as part of their Epstein probe. 

“Ms. Ruemmler welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee,” Jennifer Connelly, a spokeswoman for Ruemmler, said in a statement following the request. “At the time she interacted with Jeffrey Epstein, she was a practicing criminal defense attorney and shared a client with him. She has done nothing wrong and had no knowledge of any ongoing criminal activity on his part.”

Despite her initial plan to depart from Goldman Sachs by June, Ruemmler continues to advise the bank on its search for a new general counsel. During an interview Monday on CNBC, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said he is “really pleased” and “very grateful that she continues to help the firm.”

“Kathy stepped away because of the noise,” he said. “Kathy has agreed to act as an adviser and help us navigate through until a new general counsel is seated. We’re running a search. We’re deep into that search. We will seat a chief legal officer at some point, you know, in the near term. And once that person is seated, Kathy will move on and do other things.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.