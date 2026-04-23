Father, teen arrested after chemical explosives were found at their New York home

Father, teen arrested after chemical explosives were found at their New York home

Chemicals are removed from a home in Syosset, New York. (WABC)

(SYOSSET, N.Y.) — A New York father and son were arrested and charged after investigators discovered chemicals at their residence that had been combined to create explosive materials, according to police. 

Investigators discovered the chemicals while they were looking into a “bias incident” in which a swastika was drawn in a male bathroom at Syosset High School on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

Investigators alleged the 15-year-old boy drew the swastika, police said. 

Francisco Sanles, 48, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal facilitation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

The unnamed teen has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and making graffiti, police said.  

When the chemicals were found, officers evacuated the home and began evacuating the residents of neighboring homes. 

“The Nassau County Fire Marshal, Arson Bomb Squad, Nassau County Police Emergency Service Unit (ESU) were all notified and responded to the scene. The Nassau County Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) Response Team also responded and carefully removed the hazardous material from the home,” police said in a statement Thursday. 

Further investigation revealed Sanles paid for the various chemicals on several occasions. He was then arrested, according to police.

Students and staff at Syosset High School were notified of the bias graffiti and ongoing investigation in an email from the school district on Wednesday night, according to a copy obtained by WABC. 

“I am writing to inform you that the District found swastikas and racial epithets above urinals at Syosset High School. The District immediately commenced an investigation and notified the Nassau County Police Department. Our investigation identified the person responsible and this is now a criminal matter with an active police investigation,” the school district wrote. 

“We are cooperating fully with our partners in law enforcement and remain in constant contact with them as their investigation continues. This student will also face serious consequences pursuant to the District’s Code of Conduct,” the district said. 

Sanles will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said. The unnamed teen will be arraigned in Nassau County Family Court, police said.

No attorney information for Sanles and his son is listed in court records. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump sues Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase for alleged ‘political’ account closures
Trump sues Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase for alleged ‘political’ account closures
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Thursday sued JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon for $5 billion, alleging the bank closed his accounts for “political and social motivations,” according to a court filing.

The lawsuit says in early 2021 the bank notified Trump and his businesses that several of his accounts would close after decades at the bank. That came in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a statement to ABC News, JPMorgan said the suit has “no merit” and they will fight it in court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Manhattan’s congestion pricing can continue, judge rules
Manhattan’s congestion pricing can continue, judge rules
Traffic moves along midtown Manhattan on Feb. 19, 2025, in New York. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge ruled that Manhattan’s congestion pricing program can continue and the Trump administration does not have the authority to kill the program, which is the first of its kind in the nation.

In a 149-page ruling, Judge Lewis Liman said the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke approval for the program was unlawful, handing a victory to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority following a monthslong legal battle.  

“It is difficult to imagine more arbitrary and capricious decision-making than that at issue here,” Liman wrote.

The congestion pricing program went into effect last year in an effort to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours and to raise funds for the city’s public transit system. Passenger vehicles are charged $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours.

The extra per-ride surcharge is 75 cents for taxis and black car services, and $1.50 for Ubers and Lyfts. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses will be charged $14.40, while large trucks and tour buses must pay $21.60.

The Trump administration moved to reverse approval of the program last year. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress” under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing Pilot Program, calling it “backwards and unfair.”

New York lawmakers pushed back against the decision and challenged the federal government in court.

The federal judge reaffirmed an order from last May upholding the program, but stopped short of completely barring the Trump administration from challenging the program again.

“[Trump] is obviously free to continue to make public statements as well as to ask the Secretary of Transportation to look into whether there are lawful means to end the [Central Business District Tolling Program]. And, as to the Secretary’s statements, he has a right to continue to fight his case and to take an appeal of this Court’s orders,” Liman said.

Overall, the program was the “product of a democratic process” and cannot be arbitrarily revoked, Liman said.

“The [Value Pricing Pilot Program] was passed by Congress. The [Traffic Mobility Act] was passed by democratically elected legislators and signed by a Governor elected by the people of New York. The [Value Pricing Pilot Program] Agreement was authorized by a Secretary nominated by a duly elected President and confirmed by the Senate. The democratic process worked,” the judge wrote.  

The program applies for Manhattan south of 60th Street, except for the FDR Drive, the West Side Highway and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man who ran toward Capitol with shotgun said he wanted to talk to members of Congress
Man who ran toward Capitol with shotgun said he wanted to talk to members of Congress
The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Georgia man who was arrested after running toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun told officers he was “just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Carter Camacho, 18, allegedly parked a white Mercedes SUV, got out of the car and started running toward the Capitol building, according to the statement of facts filed in court.

As he approached the building, officers with the Capitol police saw him and ordered him to drop the weapon, Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said.

“He immediately complied,” Sullivan said, adding that he put down the gun, got on the ground and was then taken into custody.

Once secured in handcuffs, Camacho told officers his name and that “he was just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to the complaint.

Camacho had additional rounds with him, as well as a tactical vest and tactical gloves, Sullivan said. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found in his car, Sullivan said.

“Who knows what could’ve happened” if the officers were not standing guard, Sullivan said.

Officers cleared the area, which has since reopened, according to police.

“There does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat,” authorities said.

Both chambers of Congress are out of session this week. 

Capitol police said Camacho was arrested for Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Rifle without a License, Unregistered Firearm and Unregistered Ammunition. The complaint said he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. Camacho is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.