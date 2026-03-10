FBI increases reward for ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive to $1M

FBI increases reward for ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive to M

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000,000 for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. (FBI)

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is now offering $1 million for information leading to the arrest of one of its “Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.”

Omar Alexander Cardenas is wanted by local and federal authorities for a 2019 murder in Los Angeles.

Cardenas is accused of firing several rounds at the victim, Jabali Dumas, at a barber shop on Aug. 15, 2019, according to the FBI. Dumas was struck in the head and died, authorities said.

Cardenas has “known gang affiliations,” and the shooting is believed to have been gang-related, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. 

A local arrest warrant was issued for Cardenas in April 2020 after he was charged with murder, the FBI said. He is believed to have possibly fled to Mexico and has also been federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to the FBI.

The FBI initially offered a $100,000 reward for information on Cardenas’ whereabouts when he was added to its “Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list in 2022. The reward, which subsequently increased to $250,000, has now surged to $1 million, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

McDonnell called the new reward a “critical step forward” in the case.

“We believe that someone knows Omar Cardenas’ whereabouts, and we’re urging anyone with information to please come forward,” the chief said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “Our mission is clear — to locate and apprehend Cardenas and bring justice for the Dumas family.”

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles field office, said the U.S.’ relationship with the government of Mexico “has never been stronger,” pointing to the recent apprehension in Mexico of another “Most Wanted” fugitive — former Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin Ryan Wedding.

Davis shared a message directed at Cardenas.

“Mexico is not safe for you. Mr. Cardenas, if that’s where you’re hiding,” Davis said during the briefing. “I have full faith in this task force that they will bring you to justice.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tracking the winter storm: Dangerous ice to paralyze the South, snow heading to Northeast
Tracking the winter storm: Dangerous ice to paralyze the South, snow heading to Northeast
Weekend Winter Storm – Friday 8:00PM CT Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — More than 120 million people are on alert for a brutal storm that’s going to bring dangerous ice and snow to the South, bitter cold to the Midwest, and a massive snowfall to the Northeast.

South

The storm moves into the South on Friday afternoon. By the evening, Dallas will see a wintry mix and Oklahoma and Kansas will get some snow.

On Saturday morning, the temperature is forecast to fall to 27 degrees in Dallas; 8 degrees in Oklahoma City; 14 degrees in Little Rock, Arkansas; and 19 degrees in Nashville, Tennessee.

As temperatures drop on Saturday, extremely dangerous snow and ice will move in from Dallas to Little Rock to Memphis, Tennessee.

Residents should be prepared for dangerous travel conditions and widespread power outages, which could leave people without electricity or heat.

The lack of heat will be very dangerous in several major cities — including Dallas, Little Rock and Memphis — where the bitter cold is expected to continue well after the storm passes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was activating state emergency response resources, saying the freezing rain, sleet and snow “could create hazardous travel conditions into the weekend and cause impacts to infrastructure.”

By Saturday afternoon, the snow and ice could stretch as far east as Georgia and the Carolinas.

The governors of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have declared states of emergency.

Midwest

This unforgiving arctic blast will strike the Midwest late Thursday into Friday, bringing extremely dangerous temperatures.

On Friday morning, the wind chill — what temperature it feels like — is forecast to plunge to minus 39 degrees in Minneapolis, minus 32 in Chicago and minus 39 in Madison and Green Bay, Wisconsin. In these conditions, frostbite can develop in just 10 minutes.

Northeast

The brutal cold will strike the Northeast on Friday night, with below-freezing temperatures expected for New York City and Philadelphia.

Then on Sunday, the storm will hit the Northeast, bringing likely plowable snow from Washington, D.C., to New York City to Boston. 

The snow totals are not yet clear, but by the Monday morning commute, 6 to 12 inches is possible in some areas.

Airline travel alerts

Many airlines are issuing travel alerts and waiving rebooking fees ahead of the storm.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have waived rebooking fees, allowing passengers to rebook their flights at no additional cost. 

United has issued travel waivers for cities expected to be affected, allowing those who bought tickets on or before Tuesday to rebook without a fee if their travel is affected.

Southwest said it’s monitoring the weather and will issue any advisories or make any changes as needed. 

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Investigators searching for suspect in killing, robbery of bar owner
Investigators searching for suspect in killing, robbery of bar owner
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office released this image of a man in connection with a homicide, Feb. 2, 2026, in rural Momence near the Illinois/Indiana border. (Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office)

(MOMENCE, Ill.) — Investigators are searching for a man believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a rural bar owner in Momence, Illinois.

Courtney Drysdale, 30, was pronounced dead at a bar near the Illinois-Indiana state line on Monday shortly before noon, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have released photos of the suspect and his vehicle that were captured by security footage at the bar.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible dead individual and classified the incident as a homicide based on evidence gathered during a preliminary examination on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drysdale was preparing to open the bar just before 11 a.m. when a suspect entered the bar and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the cash register, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said at a press conference Tuesday.

Despite Drysdale’s cooperation, the suspect allegedly shot her twice “execution style,” Downey said.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect attempted to remove what he believed was a digital recording device from a wall, but investigators were able to recover video evidence, Downey said.

No one else was in the bar at the time of the killing, Downey said.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene with a firearm and is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to Downey. The suspect was last seen traveling east toward Indiana in a white Ford or BMW sedan, with a sunroof and “distinctive dark rims,” Downey said.

Investigators are reviewing footage from the bar to determine if the suspect had previously been to the bar, according to Downey.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help positively identify the person or vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to keep their distance and contact authorities.

Anyone who has information related to the murder is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (815) 932-7463.

“Courtney was deeply loved not only by her family and her young daughter, but also by the many patrons and friends whose lives she touched,” Downey said.

“We are fully committed to bringing the person responsible to justice,” Downey said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

More snow expected for the Midwest and Northeast
More snow expected for the Midwest and Northeast
Parked cars and trees are covered in snow during a blizzard on February 23, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the Southeast on Thursday while a wintry mix is possible around Washington, D.C. and Baltimore in the evening.

However, given temperatures are hovering around freezing, there could be snow mixing in with the rain but likely with no accumulation.

On Friday, the snow will move into Montana from Canada and, on Saturday, more snow will be in a band from Montana to South Dakota to Iowa and into northern Illinois where 1 to 4 inches of snow will be possible.

Chicago could get snow on Saturday in the afternoon until the late evening with an inch of two possible in the region as snow becomes widespread across northern Indiana, much of central and northern Ohio and southern Michigan.

On Sunday morning, more snow will push through the Northeast but is expected to end midday or in the afternoon as accumulation totals could be up to 2 inches in some areas along the coast.

Meanwhile next week, snow could form over the Midwest from Iowa and Missouri through Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, before reaching the mid-Atlantic midday or in the afternoon on Monday.

There is also a chance for snow across the mid-Atlantic Monday with Washington D.C. and Baltimore possibly seeing a few inches of accumulating snow.

Another system on Tuesday night and Wednesday could bring rain and snow to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, depending on temperatures.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.