Former Prince Andrew appeared to share ‘confidential’ information with Epstein as trade envoy, emails suggest

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to share sensitive information stemming from his role as the UK trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein and appeared to discuss potential business dealings with the late sex offender while working for the British government, emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice suggest.

Emails sent by Mountbatten-Windsor show the former prince passing along what he described as “confidential information” stemming from his government role to Epstein. Other emails – including some sent by his former liaison – suggest that Mountbatten-Windsor discussed Epstein’s connections in his personal dealings. 

British police on Thursday arrested Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest comes amid mounting criticism of Mountbatten-Windsor’s longtime relationship with the disgraced financier who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019. 

Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing with respect to Epstein. The former prince, whose royal title was revoked last year by his brother, King Charles III, has not been charged with any sex crimes.

While serving as trade envoy in 2010, Mountbatten-Windsor directly emailed Epstein information about investment opportunities in Afghanistan. The information appeared to stem directly from his work as a public official, according to emails reviewed by ABC News.

“I am going to offer this elsewhere in my network (including Abu Dhabi) but would be very interested in your comments, views or ideas as to whom I could also usefully show this to attract some interest,” Mountbatten-Windsor stated to Epstein in a December 2010 email, forwarding a “confidential brief” about investment opportunities in Afghanistan. 

In another email a month earlier, Mountbatten-Windsor sent Epstein multiple reports from his recent trip to South Asia as trade envoy.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s liaison David Stern also shared potentially sensitive information with Epstein related to British companies Aston Martin and Royal Bank of Scotland, according to emails released by the DOJ. Based on publicly available emails, it is unclear whether Mountbatten-Windsor knew that Stern was sharing the information with Epstein.

ABC News has so far been unable to contact Stern. The University of Cambridge’s Judge Business School confirmed that Stern resigned with immediate effect from his position as a board member.

Liaison attempted to involve Epstein in private business dealings 

Stern discussed opening a private investment office with Epstein that would leverage the former prince’s “aura and access,” according to a series of emails between Stern and Epstein while Mountbatten-Windsor was serving as a trade envoy.

“We set up small investment highly private office in London with small outpost in Beijing, for high net worth individuals – targeting Chinese (but not exclusively) that works like an extended family office,” Stern wrote in a July 2010 email.

“We very discreetly make PA part of it and use his ‘aura and access’, you make/decide on the investments and I manage the day to day operations,” Stern added. In multiple emails, Prince Andrew is referred to as “PA.” 

Though Mountbatten-Windsor is not on the emails, he is repeatedly referenced, and Stern appears to speak on his behalf.  

“Informed PA that you are thinking about the company set up and I will wait for your feedback before taking action,” Stern told Epstein in a June 2010 email.

The plans discussed between the two are not believed to have been carried out.

In a later email, Stern told Epstein he wanted the firm to focus on “big money and power (including access to power globally – see PA).”

Emails released by the DOJ suggest that Epstein and Stern actively discussed a business opportunity at length between 2010 and 2011. 

Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to connect Epstein with UAE crown prince

Mountbatten-Windsor also appeared to connect Epstein with some government officials while serving as a trade envoy. 

In a November 2010 email, Mountbatten-Windsor said that he spoke with UAE foreign affairs minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about a meeting with Epstein. Earlier emails also suggested that Mountbatten-Windsor consulted with Epstein about how to approach the conversations.

“He thinks you are great and would like to introduce you to Sheikh Mohammed, the Crown Prince. Doesn’t think it can be done before the end of the year though,” Mountbatten-Windsor said. 

Epstein then asked Mountbatten-Windsor to ask for a “date when we can all go on vacation.” 

Epstein appeared to offer Mountbatten-Windsor investing advice 

In a May 2010 email, Mountbatten-Windsor suggested that he consulted Epstein on how to invest through a trust while serving as a trade envoy. 

“Re our conversation earlier this week: so long as I delegate any responsibility to invest then there are no problems,” Mountbatten-Windsor said. “So Trusts are delegated responsibility as to are any Banks or Investment Vehicles or for that matter Trusted individuals.” 

Bondi Beach survivor recalls getting shot while running toward his family
Community members gather outside of Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Audrey Richardson/Getty Images)

(SYDNEY) — When shots rang out at a Hanukkah celebration on Australia’s Bondi Beach, Arsen Ostrovsky said he thought it could’ve been balloons popping.

“Because it was the carnival, there were clowns and children’s activities,” he told ABC News. “But then it was just non-stop, relentless — so I knew that we were under attack.”

As Ostrovsky ran toward his wife and her children, who were exposed and closer to the shooting, he said he felt a bullet strike his head.

“I fell down and I remember saying, ‘I’m hit, ‘I’m hit,’ and the blood just started gushing,” Ostrovsky said, with part of his head still bandaged up.

Fifteen people were killed — including a 10-year-old girl named Matilda and an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor — and more than 40 others were wounded in last weekend’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The two gunmen — who officials say appeared to have been inspired by ISIS — were allegedly father and son. The father, Sajid Akram, was killed by police at the scene, and the son, Naveed Akram, was wounded and taken into custody. He faces charges, including committing a terrorist act and 15 counts of murder.

When asked if he has anything to say to the gunmen, Ostrovsky — who was in Israel during Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, 2023 — said he hopes they face justice and understand they will never succeed in taking away his humanity.

“We’ve seen the horrors of the last two years in Israel, thinking that we would be coming here to a safe place, and then having to flee for our lives,” Ostrovsky said.

Ostrovsky said the actions of people at Bondi Beach, like Ahmed al-Ahmed — a bystander who was seen on video jumping in and wrestling a gun away from one of the attackers — and other members of the public who ran toward the danger, have helped him see humanity in the darkness.

People were “running from the surf, coming from shops, running from a beach to help,” he said.

“That’s what I choose to take,” he said.

ABC News’ Karson Yiu and James Gillings contributed to this report.

After US-Russia meeting, Ukraine to begin regrouping with European and American allies
(LONDON) — The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin hadn’t outright rejected the latest version of the U.S.-backed plan at his Tuesday meeting with American officials, but added that more work would have to be done to make the proposal acceptable to Moscow.

“No, it would not be correct,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday. “The fact is that such a direct exchange of views took place for the first time yesterday, and, again, as was said yesterday, something was accepted, something was noted as unacceptable, and this is a normal working process of seeking compromise.”

Those statements came as two of the top Ukrainian security officials were set to regroup on Wednesday in Brussels with several European counterparts to discuss the outcomes of Tuesday’s U.S.-Russia meeting in Moscow, the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Andrii Hnatov, chief of the General Staff, were expected to join talks in Belgium, which would follow a day after top U.S. officials held a high-stakes sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“This is our ongoing coordination with partners, and we ensure that the negotiation process is fully active,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday on social media.

After their meetings in Brussels, Umerov Hnatov were expected to begin preparations for a meeting with envoys of the Trump administration, Zelenskyy said.

The sit-down in Moscow followed a series of meetings between top U.S. and Ukrainian officials, during which the parties sought to revise the original peace-plan proposal presented by the Trump administration to Ukraine last month. Witkoff and other top U.S. officials — including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — met on Sunday in Florida with a Ukrainian delegation to attempt to find a deal that Ukraine and Russia might both accept to end the war.

Witkoff and Kushner on Tuesday conveyed the outcomes of that meeting to Putin. The Kremlin’s top foreign policy aide said Tuesday’s five-hour talks in Moscow had been “useful” but added that “no compromise plan” had been found yet on the toughest issues.

None of the parties involved in the negotiations has detailed the current version of the proposal.

Peskov on Wednesday told reporters in Moscow that Russia also didn’t plan to publicly disclose what Witkoff, Kushner and Putin had discussed, but added that Russia was “grateful for these efforts by the Trump administration and we are all ready to meet as many times as necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement.”

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia peace talks resume in UAE after major energy attack
The upper floors of a multi-storey building burn after debris from a Russian drone falls on February 3, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — American, Ukrainian and Russian representatives gathered again in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for the next round of trilateral talks regarding a possible end to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor, the fourth anniversary of which will come later this month.

The talks in Abu Dhabi are expected to run until Thursday. The negotiations are the second instalment of the trilateral format, the first also having been held in Abu Dhabi last month.

Both Moscow and Kyiv described the first round of trilateral talks as constructive, but key areas of disagreement remain.

Among them are the fate of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, which Russia has partially occupied and from which Moscow is demanding a full Ukrainian military withdrawal — a proposal rejected by Kyiv.

Control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine — occupied by Moscow’s forces since March 2022 — is also an important point of discussion.

Another unresolved issue is the nature of post-war Western security guarantees for Ukraine, without which Kyiv says Moscow will be able to launch a new round of aggression in the future. The binding involvement of American forces in those security guarantees is a key Ukrainian demand.

Russia has consistently said it will not accept the deployment of any NATO troops in Ukraine post-war. But following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace envoy Steve Witkoff over the weekend, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said, “Some security guarantees in some form may be acceptable.”

Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and the leader of Kyiv’s delegation, said in a post to Telegram on Wednesday that the latest round of talks were underway.

“The negotiation process started in a trilateral format — Ukraine, USA and Russia,” Umerov wrote. “Next, work will continue in separate groups by areas, after which a repeated joint synchronization of positions is planned.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, told journalists on Wednesday that Moscow “is continuing its special military operation. The door to a peaceful settlement is open, and Russia remains open,” he said, as quoted by Russia’s state-run Tass news agency.

The delegations gathered on Wednesday as Ukraine reeled from a major Russian drone and missile bombardment on Monday night, which Ukrainian officials said caused serious damage to the country’s energy grid.

This winter has seen intense and sustained Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, prompting regular blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid below-freezing temperatures.

On Thursday, Trump said he had secured a week-long Russian commitment to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy targets. Moscow confirmed the agreement, but said the pause only extended until Sunday. Kyiv said it would also pause attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested on Tuesday that Monday night’s strikes violated the supposed week-long pause. The Ukrainian president also said, “The work of our negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly.”

Trump, though, told reporters later on Tuesday that the agreement only stretched from “Sunday to Sunday,” adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “kept his word on that.”

“You know, one week is, we’ll take anything because it’s really, really cold over there. But it was on Sunday and he went from Sunday to Sunday,” Trump said.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, “Last night, Russia broke its promise, that means either Russia now believes a week has fewer than four days instead of seven, or it is genuinely betting only on war and simply waited for the coldest days of this winter.”

Zelenskyy also said in a post to Telegram that Kyiv is waiting for “the reaction of the United States of America to the Russian strikes.”

Zelenskyy suggested that the attacks undermined any hope of successful talks. “This also speaks volumes about any other promises Russia has made or might still make. If their word doesn’t hold even now, what can be expected next?” he said in a post to Telegram.

“They lied before this war as well, and Russia launched the full-scale war, trying to deceive everyone about their intentions and about Ukraine. Even now, in these details, in these agreements with the United States, Russia resorts to deception again,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Both Russia and Ukraine continued their long-range attacks overnight into Wednesday.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 105 drones into the country overnight, of which 88 were shot down or suppressed. Seventeen drones impacted across 14 locations, the air force said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down 24 Ukrainian drones overnight.

