‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ trailer finds the kaiju in New York City
The trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero has arrived.
The first trailer for the direct sequel to the 2023 Japanese film Godzilla Minus One was revealed during CinemaCon, the annual convention for movie theater owners, in Las Vegas on Tuesday. It is set to make its debut online later the same day.
Godzilla Minus One was a surprise international hit and eventually won the Oscar for best visual effects. It eared $116 million worldwide at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla film.
This new film takes place two years after the events of the previous one, continuing the story of the survivors from the kaiju’s last attack, according to Variety.
The last moments of the trailer find Godzilla stomping toward the Statue of Liberty on his way to New York City.
Godzilla Minus Zero is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. It releases in the U.S. on Nov. 6 and in Japan on Nov. 3.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul says she is going through a “heavy time” as she faces a domestic violence allegation while promoting her new season of The Bachelorette.
“It’s been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released,'” Paul said in a live interview Wednesday on Good Morning America. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time.”
She continued, “I’m a person that will always speak my truth. That’s what I’m known for. So when the time is right, I will be.”
Paul is reportedly facing a domestic violence allegation involving ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
Paul, a mother of three, shares one child with Mortensen.
According to People, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department in Utah said earlier this week that there is an “open domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and Mortensen, and that “allegations have been made in both directions.”
Police told People that “contact was made with involved parties” back on Feb. 24 and 25.
ABC News has reached out to Mortensen for comment.
When asked for details on the investigation, the Draper Police Department shared a statement with ABC News, saying, “The Draper Police Department respects the rights and privacy of all citizens. Without an immediate impact to public safety, it is the practice of the department not to release details related to active investigations.”
Paul confirmed to Good Morning America that production on season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been halted for the time being, saying, “As of now I have gotten word that it also has been paused.”
She added, “As far as I know it was, but I don’t know for how long.”
The reality star said it was “hard to say” what her future on the show might look like.
“It’s hard to see past this, I’m not going to lie. In this moment, it’s just so heavy,” she said.
She continued, “When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it’s like the end of the world. That’s what it feels like.”
Despite the circumstances, Paul shared a glimmer of optimism, saying, “I’ve been here before and I got through it.”
Paul was announced as the next Bachelorette for season 22 of the reality TV show back in September.
The reality star spoke with GMA on Wednesday about her decision to join the show, offering perspective on her position as a mother of three and sharing that seeing other women on Secret Wives of Mormon Wives pursue their dreams inspired her to take a shot at the dating game.
“For me, dating as a mom of three is extremely difficult,” she said, adding that The Bachelorette offered a chance “to go out, get away from my toxic cycle here in Utah, go date and then also have my kids come out and visit me.”
“You don’t realize how … it can be exhausting too, but you’re finding the love of your life, that’s what you’re striving for,” she said.
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FX has renewed the documentary series, which follows the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in 2020, through its sixth, seventh and eighth seasons.
“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Reynolds and Mac say in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way.”
They add, “We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”
The series extension is set to keep Welcome to Wrexham on the air into 2029.
In the meantime, the fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on May 14 via FXX and Hulu.
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Netflix has revealed that production on the second season of the hit mystery thriller series has begun in Hawaii. The season will shoot on location on O’ahu and the island of Hawaii.
Eric Bana will once again star as Kyle Turner, who takes on a new case that brings him to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.
Untamed is co-showrun and executive produced by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. The duo told Netflix they are “excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite.”
A special Hawaiian blessing took place last week, according to Netflix, ahead of production starting. Those in attendance included Bana, John Wells, Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, as well as Adriana Nassar and Paola Franco from Netflix and Matt Devahl from Warner Bros Television.
According to its official logline, season 2 “follows special agent Kyle Turner as he’s called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force.”
Season 2 will consist of six one-hour episodes. The first season debuted to Netflix on July 17, 2025, where it reached the #1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10. It remained on the list for seven weeks and was the third-most-watched Netflix program during the second half of 2025 after accumulating 92.8 million views, according to the streamer’s engagement report.