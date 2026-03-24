‘Harry Potter’ first look finds Gryffindor wizard heading to quidditch pitch

‘Harry Potter’ first look finds Gryffindor wizard heading to quidditch pitch

Dominic McLaughlin stars in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ TV series. (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

More Harry Potter is headed our way.

HBO has shared a new image of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as the titular wizard from its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The photo finds Harry walking toward the quidditch pitch at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while wearing the signature Gryffindor quidditch robes. His robe bears his last name on the back, as well as his player number, which is seven.

A large group of Hogwarts students is gathered ahead of him entering the pitch, which is decorated with flags representing both the Gryffindor and Hufflepuff houses. There’s also a flag supporting Fred Weasley and George Weasley, the older brothers of Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley.

The photo is captioned “Tomorrow” alongside a lightning bolt emoji, a reference to Harry’s forehead scar. This tease has fans assuming even more will be released about the upcoming show within the next 24 hours.

HBO shared first-look photos of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July 2025. The photos were released the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

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‘Scream 7’ scares up big box office debut
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Scream 7 scared up big numbers at the box office this weekend.

The latest in the horror franchise brought in $64.1 million, landing it in the #1 spot. According to Variety, that makes it the highest debut for a Scream film, beating out 2023’s Scream VI which previously held the record with a $44.4 million debut.

The animated film GOAT came in at a distant #2 with $12 million, while Wuthering Heights was #3 with $6.95 million.

This week’s only other new release to crack the top 10 was the concert film Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, which came in at #4 with $4.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Scream 7 — $64.1 million
2. GOAT — $12 million
3. Wuthering Heights — $6.95 million
4. Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined — $4.3 million
5. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $3.5 million
6. Crime 101 — $3.4 million
7. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $3.1 million
8. Send Help — $2.8 million
9. How to Make a Killing — $1.6 million
10. Zootopia 2 — $1.4 million

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Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing movie star
Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing movie star
Zoe Saldaña attends the world premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 1, 2025. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Zoe Saldaña has dethroned Scarlett Johansson as the highest-grossing movie star.

This switch up in the box office leaderboard is thanks to Saldaña’s starring role as Neytiri in the Avatar films.

The latest film in James Cameron‘s sci-fi franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, crossed $1.23 billion at the worldwide box office on Monday, according to The Numbers, a film industry data site that tracks box office revenue. This took Saldaña to the top of the list of highest-grossing movie stars, with a total of $16,859,193,100.

Johansson is currently at #2 on the list, with a grand total of $16,435,483,784, respectively.

In addition to playing the female lead in all three of Cameron’s Avatar films, Saldaña starred as Gamora in many Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the juggernauts Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She played the character in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well.

Additionally, she has starred in a couple other major franchises — including three Star Trek movies and the 2003 smash-hit Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Johansson, who starred as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the MCU, finds many of her highest-grossing titles tied to playing that superhero. Like Saldaña, Johansson also starred in Infinity War and Endgame, as well as the three other Avengers films, two Captain America movies and Iron Man 2.

After her starring role in 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth, she went from third place to first on the highest-grossing movie star list. At the time, she had surpassed Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr. for the title. Saldaña now surpasses all three of those actors.

The rest of the top 10 includes Chris Pratt, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson.

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‘Send Help’ tops box office for second week with a little help from the cold — and football
‘Send Help’ tops box office for second week with a little help from the cold — and football
Dylan O’Brien as Bradley Preston and Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle in ‘Send Help.’ (Brook Rushton/20th Century Studios)

Send Help was helped to a second week atop the box office by Mother Nature — and the NFL. 

The thriller by Sam Raimi took $10 million in its second week, according to Box Office Mojo, with a 47% drop in revenue from its debut. As Variety notes, Super Bowl weekend is usually slow at the box office, and below-freezing temperatures across the East Coast and the Midwest also kept people away from the theater. 

Debuting in second place was the romantic comedy Solo Mio with $7.2 million, while last week’s #2, Iron Lung, dropped to #3, taking in $6 million. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, a concert documentary from the superstar K-pop group, debuted at #4 with a gross of $5.56 million.

Another new debut, a remake of Dracula starring Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz, landed at #5 with $4.5 million. The only other debut in the top 10 was horror film The Strangers: Chapter 3 at #8.

Of note, Variety also reports that Marty Supreme has become A24’s highest-grossing worldwide release, taking in $147 million globally. It out-earned the studio’s previous record-holder Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has earned $142 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Send Help — $10 million
2. Solo Mio — $7.2 million
3. Iron Lung –– $6 million
4. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience — $5.56 million
5. Dracula –– $4.5 million
6. Zootopia 2 — $4 million
7. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $3.5 million
8. The Strangers: Chapter 3 –– $3.4 million
9. Shelter — $2.4 million
10. Melania — $2.37 million

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