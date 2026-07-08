‘Heartstopper’ behind-the-scenes special ‘Ending on a Hi’ headed to Netflix

‘Heartstopper’ behind-the-scenes special ‘Ending on a Hi’ headed to Netflix
Kit Connor and Joe Locke appear in this key art promoting ‘Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi.’ (Netflix)

Heartstopper is about to say goodbye, but Netflix wants you to say hi to its behind-the-scenes special celebrating the series.

The streaming service has announced that Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi will debut on July 24. The behind-the-scenes special draws on unseen archival footage across all of the seasons of Heartstopper and its upcoming film.

Franchise creator Alice Oseman, the cast and executive producer Patrick Walters all come together along with some of the show’s many fans in this new special.

“Through candid interviews and fan voices, it charts the show’s creative journey, cultural impact, and lasting legacy – a love letter to the community it brought together. Because every ending is also a beginning. Somewhere, someone is about to say ‘hi’ for the very first time,” according to a description from Netflix.

Luke Hyams directed Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi. It arrives a week after the debut of the film Heartstopper Forever on July 17.

Wash Westmoreland directed Heartstopper Forever, which was written by Oseman.

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood and Leila Khan star in the movie and behind-the-scenes special.

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Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Netflix)

Enola Holmes is back, this time as a bride-to-be.

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