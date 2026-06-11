High temperatures, humidity prompt heat advisories from East Coast to Midwest to West

High temperatures, humidity prompt heat advisories from East Coast to Midwest to West
Heat alerts weather map (ABC)

(NEW YORK) — Dangerously high temperatures and humidity are prompting heat advisories from the East Coast to the Midwest to the West Coast.

Here’s the latest forecast:

In California’s Bay Area, a heat advisory is in effect Thursday in San Jose, Oakland and Freemont, with temperatures forecast to hit 103 degrees.

California’s Central Valley is also under a heat advisory for temperatures up to 105 degrees in Bakersfield and Fresno from Thursday to Saturday.

In the Midwest, heat advisories are in effect Thursday from Detroit to South Bend, Indiana, to Cleveland, where the heat index — what temperature it feels like — is expected to near 100 degrees.

And in the Northeast, a heat advisory spans a massive area from Burlington, Vermont, to Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday and Friday.

The heat index on Thursday could hit 99 degrees in New York City and 103 in Baltimore.

On Friday, the heat index is forecast to soar to 101 degrees in New York City, 104 degrees in Philadelphia, 102 in Washington, D.C., and 107 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Record highs are possible in New York, D.C. and Raleigh.

Commuters in the Northeast should also be prepared for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday evenings.

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(NEW YORK) — As residents of the Great Plains brace for more severe weather stretching into the weekend, summer-like temperatures are heating up the Northeast.

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The temperature in Raleigh is expected to hit 100 this weekend. Washington, D.C., is also forecast to see 90-degree temperatures through Saturday.

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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