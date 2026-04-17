House approves short-term FISA spy powers extension amid GOP infighting

House approves short-term FISA spy powers extension amid GOP infighting

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks alongside House Republican leadership during a news conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, on April 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — In the dead of night at 2:09 a.m., the House passed a bill to extend FISA through April 30 by unanimous consent, after Republicans tanked procedural votes on the controversial warrantless surveillance law.

The short-term extension buys GOP leaders more time to continue negotiations amid Republican infighting over the program that was set to expire on Monday.

Despite opposition from some GOP hardliners, Speaker Mike Johnson was this week still trying to determine a path forward to muscle through an 18-month clean extension of the program known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

The program allows the federal government to collect communications of foreigners abroad without a warrant, including when those people are interacting with Americans.

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the U.S. government believes it’s a vital tool for protecting the country against “hostile foreign adversaries, including terrorists, proliferators, and spies, and to inform cybersecurity efforts.”

House Republican leaders postponed a debate and a procedural vote on FISA that had been scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Senate now will need to consider the legislation.

President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to back the measure and hosted a group of hardliners at the White House Tuesday night to find a path forward as the law is set to expire on Monday.

“I am asking Republicans to UNIFY, and vote together on the test vote to bring a clean Bill to the floor. We need to stick together when this Bill comes before the House Rules Committee today to keep it CLEAN!” Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“Our Military Patriots desperately need FISA 702, and it is one of the reasons we have had such tremendous SUCCESS on the battlefield,” Trump added. “It has already prevented MANY such Attacks, and it is very important that it remain in full force and effect.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe attended the House Republican closed-door conference meeting on Wednesday and also advocated for a clean extension of the program.

Hardline Republicans, who oppose a clean extension of the surveillance tool and demand reforms like a warrant requirement, were not convinced to change their position following the meeting.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris of Maryland said “no” when asked if progress was made on FISA during the meeting.

“They have to deal with the FISA court’s objection to the warrantless searches,” Harris said.

There has been a continued debate over Section 702 because it sometimes allows the government to collect Americans’ communications without a warrant.

“Discussions are ongoing still,” Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona said leaving.

Rep. Keith Self of Texas, who attended the White House meeting on Tuesday night, said he does not believe a clean extension will pass.

“We’ll see … but, I don’t think the clean extension will pass,” he said.

After the meeting, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise suggested some “minor changes” could be made to the legislation to appease the holdouts but did not divulge specifics.

“FISA has been important for our country’s national security,” Scalise said. “We’ve put some important much needed reforms in place the last time it was up for reauthorization and what President Trump has asked is that now we reauthorize it with those reforms in place, and that’s what we’re working to do. So, we’re having some final conversations. Not all of our members are quite there yet.”

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said several Republicans “want to see further reforms” to the program.

“We feel like we need improvements. Obviously, we want greater protections for citizens with respect to warrants,” he said. “We want to make sure that there’s greater penalties, for example, for government officials who abuse their authority and power.”

Scalise said Ratcliffe explained to Republicans how FISA is being “used in the real world to stop bad things from happening.”

As he was leaving, Ratcliffe said the meeting “went great.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Democrats aim to hold Trump accountable amid Iran ceasefire deal
Democrats aim to hold Trump accountable amid Iran ceasefire deal
In this Feb. 10, 2026, file photo, Sen. Chris Murphy speaks to reporters as he returns to his office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE)

(WASHINGTON) — Despite President Donald Trump saying that the United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, congressional Democrats are pushing forward to hold the president accountable.

“The president has promised to commit war crimes. He’s promised to eradicate an entire civilization we have never ever seen that in the history of this country. That’s why I and many other people have been talking for the last 24 hours about the 25th amendment,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said on CNN Tuesday of the potential vehicle for removing the president from office.

Murphy said Trump has “lost touch with reality” — mentioning the president’s Tuesday morning social media post in which he threatened that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

However, hours before an 8 p.m. ET self-imposed deadline for Iran to make a deal to fully reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz or face broad strikes on its critical infrastructure, Trump said he had agreed to suspend planned bombing for two weeks if Iran agreed to reopen the strait.

“We just can’t accept a president who is literally promising to destroy an entire civilization, to murder hundreds of thousands of innocent human beings. That alone should be grounds for the removal of this President,” said Murphy, who was one of several lawmakers who mentioned the 25th Amendment after Trump’s latest threats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Senate Democrats will once again force a vote on an Iran war powers resolution when they return from recess next week. The resolution would call on the president to terminate the use of U.S. armed forces in hostilities against Iran or any part of the Iranian government or military unless a declaration of war or authorization to use military force is enacted.

“Republicans will once again have the opportunity to join Democrats and end this reckless war of choice. The public must demand that Republicans join with us to approve a war powers act,” Schumer said at a New York press conference.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House’s top Democrat, said that “as soon as it becomes available to us to do so,” Democrats will present a war powers resolution on the House floor.

“A two-week ceasefire is insufficient. We need a permanent end to Donald Trump’s reckless war of choice, which is why House Democrats have demanded that Speaker Mike Johnson immediately reconvene the House back into session so we can move a War Powers Resolution that will end this conflict permanently,” Jeffries said on CNN Tuesday night.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson have not yet commented on the matter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar said he would support the House’s war powers resolution when it comes up for a vote – a change after Cueller was one of four Democrats who voted against it last month.

Cueller, in a post on X, said the war powers resolution is “a reaffirmation of Congress’ constitutional role and our shared responsibility to the American people.”

The Senate and the House have both failed several times to advance war powers resolutions.

Republican Sen. John Curtis said last week that he won’t support military operations in Iran beyond the 60-day window without congressional approval. He had previously voted with Republicans, aside from Sen. Rand Paul, to block the Iran war powers resolution from advancing, arguing Trump was within his legal authority to act.

In an April 1 op-ed for Deseret News, Curtis wrote that 60 days is a “sufficient window” for Trump to take emergency measures to combat the threat Iran poses, but that a declaration of war should be authorized by Congress for operations to continue.

There are no indications that other Republicans would change their votes on the war power resolution.

Democratic Rep. John Larson on Tuesday filed articles of impeachment to remove Trump from office – however, without Republican support, his effort is not likely to move forward and serves more as a signal of Democratic aspirations if they win back the majority in the midterm elections this fall.

A number of Senate Democrats have continued their calls for Congress to return early from their recess to “vote to end this war.”

Democratic Sen. Andy Kim posted a video on Tuesday night from inside a train he was taking back to Washington — imploring his fellow members of Congress to return as well.

“We need to have answers immediately for the American people. What Trump said earlier is unacceptable, it’s dangerous, it is absolutely unhinged and we should all be concerned about him helming this war, this illegal unconstitutional war. We need Congress back in session immediately,” Kim said in the video. “I call on all my colleagues to get back so we can have a vote to end this war and stop this insanity before it goes any further.”

Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell echoed calls for congressional action.

“A return to diplomatic regional discussions will save lives and dollars and protect America’s long-term interests, while President Trump’s irresponsible words and actions undermine them Congress must impose constraints on this President’s wrongheaded use of force,” Cantwell said in a post on X.

For some Republicans, Trump’s announcement on the ceasefire seemed to be met with cautious optimism.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a top Trump ally, said he is hopeful the “reign of terror” can be ended through diplomacy but that he is “extremely cautious regarding what is fact vs fiction.”

“As I stated before, I prefer diplomacy if it leads to the right outcome regarding the Iranian terrorist regime. I appreciate the hard work of all involved in trying to find a diplomatic solution,” Graham posted on X. “At this early stage, I am extremely cautious regarding what is fact vs. fiction or misrepresentation. That’s why a congressional review process like the one the Senate followed to test the Obama Iranian deal is a sound way forward. Fair and challenging questions with a full opportunity to explain, and a healthy dose of sunlight is generally the right formula to understand any matter. Simply put, kick the tires.”

ABC News’ John Parkinson and Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Key takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union address
Key takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union address
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, February 24, 2026. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, in which he touted his administration’s achievements so far and sparred with Democrats opposed to his agenda.

“Our nation is back,” Trump said as he kicked off what would be the longest State of the Union speech in history.

The moment marked one of Trump’s most high-profile chances to speak directly to Americans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and counter his low approval ratings.

More than 70 Democrats boycotted the address, and about a dozen more walked out of the House chamber throughout his 108-minute speech. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic response.

Here are the key takeaways:

Trump touted economy, immigration policies

Trump tried to make his case on the economy and immigration, as polls show most Americans are displeased with how he’s handled those two issues.

He painted a rosy picture of the economy, touting lower gas prices and a booming stock market. He blamed Democrats for inflation, which he said was now “plummeting,” and he vowed to make health care more affordable, calling on Congress to codify his drug pricing initiatives and make his plan to pay Americans so they can buy insurance directly a reality.

“The roaring economy is roaring like never before,” Trump said.

But a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos found only about one-third of Americans approve of his handling of inflation, and more than half (57%) disapprove of his handling of the economy.

On immigration, Trump boasted of low border crossings and defended his administration’s deportation on “illegal alien criminals.” He shared several graphic stories of American families affected by illegal immigration, and some were in the audience for the address, including a young girl injured after being hit by an undocumented immigrant driving an 18-wheeler.

Trump again pushed Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require voters to show ID and proof of citizenship. Democrats in the Senate say the bill is a nonstarter.

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found immigration to be Trump’s best and worst issue.

Trump had a tense exchange with Democrats, including Ilhan Omar

The most heated moment of the night came when Trump and several Democrats exchanged words.

Trump asked lawmakers to stand if they agreed that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” Trump said those who did not stand should “be ashamed of themselves.”

“You have killed Americans,” Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar shouted back, referencing the fatal shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also jumped into the fray, shouting, “You’re the most corrupt president!”

At one point, Trump took a jab at former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he called for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks — a proposal met with a standing ovation, including from some Democrats.

“Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she’s here? Doubt it,” Trump said. Pelosi has faced allegations of trading on insider information during her time in Congress but has denied any impropriety.

Special guests in the spotlight

One of the biggest bipartisan moments of the night was when Trump feted the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. Democrats and Republicans were on their feet as the athletes entered the gallery wearing their gold medals.

Trump specifically shouted out goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for his performance, saying he will award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. 

Trump also congratulated the U.S. women’s hockey team, who also won gold in Milan. The women’s team declined an invitation to attend his speech, but Trump said they will visit the White House.

Another notable moment occurred when Trump addressed Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She wiped away tears as Trump spoke and Vice President JD Vance, a close friend of Charlie Kirk’s who has already earned Turning Point USA’s presidential endorsement for 2028, was among the first to clap. Pelosi, whose husband was attacked in 2022, stood up and clapped when Trump condemned political violence.

Petty Officer Scott Ruskan, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer credited with saving 165 people during last year’s deadly July 4 flooding in the Texas Hill Country, was awarded the Legion of Merit. Trump also awarded two congressional Medals of Honor, one to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover for the actions he took during the raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the other to 100-year-old retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams, who shot down four Soviet MiG fighters in a Korean War encounter that was kept secret for almost 40 years.

Trump criticized the Supreme Court as justices looked on

With four Supreme Court justices seated in the front row, Trump continued to criticize last week’s ruling striking down most of his global tariffs.

The justices remained stone-faced as Trump spoke. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump nominated to the high court and who ruled against his tariffs, was among the justices in attendance.

Trump called the decision “unfortunate” and “disappointing” but said he’ll move the policy forward under different legal authorities. The president also notably said he’ll move forward with tariffs without action from Congress, despite Republican majorities in both chambers.  

Democrats in the chambers applauded as Trump spoke about the Supreme Court rebuke.

Trump had a warning for Iran

Trump delivered a message to Iran as tensions continue to build in the region, vowing Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

“They were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program, in particular nuclear weapons, yet they continue, starting it all over,” Trump said. “We wiped it out, and they want to start all over again and are, at this moment, again pursuing their sinister ambitions.”

“We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words, ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon,'” Trump said.

The president said his preference would be diplomacy, but said no country should test America’s resolve.

“One thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. 

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira and Meredith Delisio contributed to this report.

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Trump says ‘massive Armada’ heading to Iran, warns time is running out for nuclear deal
Trump says ‘massive Armada’ heading to Iran, warns time is running out for nuclear deal
U.S. President Donald Trump walks over to reporters to make a brief statement before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Marine One on January 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a “massive Armada” was heading toward Iran and warned Tehran to make a nuclear deal or the attack will be “far worse.”

“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse!” Trump added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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