In brief: ‘Dutton Ranch’ official trailer and more
The official trailer for Dutton Ranch has arrived. Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. The new series premieres its first two episodes on May 15. Also part of the main cast are Ed Harris and Annette Bening …
The series finale of The Boys is set to play in movie theaters. ABC Audio has confirmed that fans will be able to watch the series’ final episode in 4DX theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The one-night-only experience will take place on May 19 at 9:30 p.m. local time. This final showdown between Butcher and Homelander will be amplified in 4DX, with fans able to feel “every deafening blast and shocking twist as blood, guts and gore are amplified by this total sensory experience,” according to a press release …
Get ready for more King of the Hill. Hulu has announced that season 15 of the adult animated series will premiere on July 20. All 10 episodes of the new season will drop at once. Season 15 follows Hank and Peggy as they “settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails,” according to its official synopsis. Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss star as the show’s voice cast …
Prime Video has released a brand-new trailer teasing its upcoming young adult TV and film slate for the rest of 2026. Through this new initiative, called Obsession is in Session, the streamer has marked a commitment to being the leading destination for YA audiences.
Along with the upcoming film The Love Hypothesis, the almost two-minute sizzle reel shows off first looks at Off Campus, Every Year After, Elle, Sterling Point, The Last Sunrise, The Devil’s Mouth, Maxton Hall season 3, Drawn Together (Marfil), Your Fault: London, Perfectos Mentirosos and Clashing Through the Snow.
This marks the first footage shared from The Love Hypothesis, a highly anticipated rom-com based on The New York Times bestselling book by Ali Hazelwood.
Its story follows a fake relationship between biology PhD candidate Olive Smith and hotshot professor Dr. Adam Carlsen. Through their time together, “each of their carefully calculated theories on love are thrown into chaos,” according to an official description from Amazon MGM Studios.
The footage features Lili Reinhart as Olive and Tom Bateman as Dr. Adam Carlsen out to dinner together.
“This is electric,” Reinhart’s Olive says.
Hazelwood is executive producing the film. Set it Up director Claire Scanlon helmed it from a script by Sarah Rothschild.
Also heavily featured in the sizzle reel is footage from Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel series, as well as The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in their newest Prime Video projects — films called Clashing Through the Snow and The Devil’s Mouth.
Actor Chuck Norris, the martial artist known for a string of hit action movies and the series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, according to his family. He was 86.
“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’ family said Friday in a statement shared on his Instagram page. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”
The family said Norris was “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”
“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the family statement continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”
Norris’ family said the actor had been recently hospitalized but did not share further details on his condition.
The actor turned 86 on March 10, just days before his death. He shared a video of himself boxing on his birthday, saying in the video, “I don’t age. I level up.”
Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris, was born in Oklahoma but spent much of his childhood in California. He learned karate while serving in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea, with the hopes of becoming a police officer after his service, he told The New York Times in a 1985 interview.
When he returned to Southern California after his military service, he instead opened a chain of karate schools.
It was through teaching karate that Norris was introduced to acting when he instructed the late Steve McQueen and McQueen’s son, he told the Times.
“He told me that I should think about projecting a presence, and never do a part that had a lot of dialogue,” Norris said of McQueen’s advice. “He told me, ‘Movies are visual, and when you try to verbalize something, you’re going to lose the audience.’ He said to let the character actors lay out the plot, and that when there were important things to say, you say it, and people will remember.”
From that fateful meeting with McQueen, Norris went on to have an acting career that spanned several decades and featured starring roles in blockbuster action movies including The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Invasion U.S.A.
In the 1990s, Norris became a television star with the series Walker, Texas Ranger, which he both starred in and executive produced.
In addition to acting, Norris was an author, including of his 2004 autobiography, Against All Odds: My Story.
Offscreen, Norris also entered the political arena, endorsing and campaigning for several conservative candidates over the years.
In his later years, Norris reached unexpected online fame when jokes known as “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online, touting Norris’ seeming invincibility with lines like, “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep. He waits.”
Norris revealed his personal favorite in 2008, telling Extra, “My favorite is that they wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”
Norris capitalized on his online fame, growing a social media following of nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where he continued to post everything from his workouts to life advice until the time of his death.
Norris is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O’Kelly, with whom he shared two children, twins Dakota Norris and Danilee Norris.
Norris is also survived by three other adult children, two sons, Eric Norris and Mike Norris, and a daughter, Dina Norris.
Victoria Beckham is speaking out about her family in the wake of her son Brooklyn Beckham’s comments criticizing his parents earlier this year.
The Spice Girl and fashion designer briefly discussed the family dynamics with The Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging profile, published Thursday.
The publication noted Victoria Beckham spoke on the topic without mentioning Brooklyn Beckham’s name specifically.
“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” she said when asked about her eldest son, according to the Journal. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now.”
She continued, “All we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”
ABC News has reached out to a representative for Brooklyn Beckham for comment.
Brooklyn Beckham came forward with a lengthy statement on social media in January detailing the family fallout, which he claimed centered around his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.
“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”
The 27-year-old claimed in his statement that throughout his life, his parents had “controlled narratives in the press” and “placed” stories, “at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”
He also accused his parents of mistreating him and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, starting before the couple’s marriage.
ABC News reached out to representatives for Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham at the time, as well as Peltz, but did not hear back.
David Beckham addressed the accusations on CNBC a few days later, saying, “Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So, that’s what I try to teach my kids. But, you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes, as well.”
He added, “I’ve always spoken about, you know, social media and the power of social media. What I have found personally, you know, especially with my kids, as well, use it for the right reasons.”