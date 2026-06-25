In reversal, Senate votes to block war powers resolution, delivering Trump a win

U.S. Capitol (ANDREY DENISYUK/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Hours after President Donald Trump blasted Sen. Bill Cassidy for supporting a war powers resolution that narrowly passed the Senate on Tuesday, Cassidy helped to deliver Trump a victory by voting with the majority of Republicans late Wednesday to block a separate resolution aimed at reining in the president’s war powers in Iran from advancing.

The Senate voted 47-50-1 late Wednesday to block a war powers resolution led by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine from moving forward. The resolution, which aims to limit Trump’s ability to wage war in Iran but does not have the force of law, had narrowly advanced in a previous procedural vote.

It was a remarkable departure for Louisiana Republican senator who, just hours previously, was in a shouting match with the president during a lunch between Trump and the GOP conference.

Cassidy said he later received a briefing from Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Iran.

“I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns,” Cassidy posted.

Cassidy wasn’t the only Republican who changed his vote on the latest war powers vote.

Sen. Rand Paul voted ‘present’ instead of voting to support the resolution as he had previously been doing.

“Tonight I will vote present on the War Powers resolution. My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times,” Paul posted on X ahead of the vote. “But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so. My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.”

Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voted in favor of the resolution, as they have in the past. All other Republicans voted against it.

Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against the resolution. All other Democrats voted for it. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Michael Bennet were absent during Wednesday night’s vote.

Trump celebrated Wednesday’s vote in a post on his social media platform.

“Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for,” Trump said in the post. “Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice!

The earlier clash between Trump and Cassidy came as the president met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.

At one point, Trump called Cassidy a “lunatic,” according to multiple sources. Cassidy did not dispute that when asked by ABC News.

After the meeting, Cassidy acknowledged that he lost his temper with Trump.

“He asked why would anybody vote for the War Powers Act? As he continued, I said, ‘is that a rhetorical question, or would you like to really know?’ He said, ‘I’d like to know.’ I stood and said, ‘You have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last four weeks. It’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on,'” Cassidy said.

The White House had dismissed the earlier Senate vote on the resolution, saying it was of “no significance.”

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