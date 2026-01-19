Indiana judge and his wife injured in shooting at their home: Officials

Indiana judge and his wife injured in shooting at their home: Officials

Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Meyer. (Tippecanoe County Government)

(LAFAYETTE, Ind.) — An Indiana judge and his wife were injured in a shooting at their home over the weekend, with a search underway for the suspected gunman, officials said.

Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, were shot in their home on Sunday, according to Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

Both are in stable condition, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the home in Lafayette around 2:17 p.m. Sunday and found both injured from the shooting, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Judge Meyer had an injury to one of his arms and his wife sustained an injury to her hip, police said. 

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing with multiple agencies, including the FBI, involved, police said. No arrests have been announced.

“I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said in a statement. “I have tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and I want to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies who are assisting in this investigation.”

In a statement issued on her and her husband’s behalf, Kimberly Meyer said, “I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work.”

“We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate,” she said. “We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident.”

Meyer is a judge in the Tippecanoe County Superior Court. He was first elected to the position in 2014. He has previously served as a public defender for Tippecanoe County and on the Lafayette City Council.

Tippecanoe County Judges said in a statement on Monday that cases in Meyer’s court “will continue to be heard in a timely manner.”

“There has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from judges throughout the state offering to assist in any way,” the statement said.

Chief Justice Rush urged other judges in Indiana to “remain vigilant in your own security” and to contact their local sheriff, noting in a statement on Sunday that “the shooter is purportedly still at large.”

“I worry about the safety of all our judges,” she said in the statement. “As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge’s family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Multiple people dead, 19 unaccounted for in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff
Multiple people dead, 19 unaccounted for in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff

(MCEWEN, Tenn.) — 
 

Multiple people are dead following a “devastating blast” at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

The explosion occurred Friday morning at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, located about 50 miles west of Nashville.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed there are “some” fatalities, though he did not provide a specific number. Nineteen people are unaccounted for in the blast, he said.

“It’s probably been one of the most devastating situations that I’ve been on in my career,” Davis said during a press update Friday afternoon, getting emotional.

“I always wish for the best. Is there a possibility that somebody might be injured somewhere, or somebody that we don’t know about? Yes,” he later said regarding the missing individuals.

Four to five people were brought to hospitals, according to the sheriff, who did not detail their injuries.

Asked to describe the building where the explosion occurred, he said, “There’s nothing to describe. It’s gone.”

Davis said during an earlier briefing that this is a “very big investigation.”

“This is not going to be something that we’re going to be like a car wreck or something like that, that we’re just going to clean up the debris and leave. We’re going to probably be here for a few days,” he said.

“We’re trying to take as much time as is needed right now. We’re prioritizing people that are involved, their families and trying to be very compassionate toward them,” he continued.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are among the agencies that have responded to the scene, Davis said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Accurate Energetic Systems is “cooperating with us in any way, in every way possible,” Davis said. 

“They’re wanting to figure out this just as much as we are,” he added.

Accurate Energetic Systems manufactures explosives and energetic devices for the military, aerospace, demolition and mining industries, according to its website.

Its customers include the Defense Department and Homeland Security, according to the Association of the United States Army.

The explosion occurred at 7:48 a.m. local time and destroyed one of the facility’s buildings, officials said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he is monitoring the “tragic incident.”

Video from a Nest camera at a home in Lobelville, about 11 miles from the plant, captured shaking as an explosion can be heard. 

A McEwen resident who lives several miles from the plant said she felt her whole house shake.

“It felt like our house had some kind of explosion,” Lauren Roark told ABC News. “I jumped out of bed, asked my husband, ‘What was that?'”

Roark found what she believes to be debris from the explosion in her yard — “big chunks of insulation-looking stuff” — which she reported to authorities.

Kadi Arnold, who also lives in McEwan, told ABC News she would sometimes hear explosions from the plant, which is about 4 miles from her home, but “knew this one wasn’t normal.”

“The explosion was so loud and shook my home, I literally thought the back of my house had exploded,” she said.

“Once I realized it wasn’t my home, I immediately knew something terrible had happened at AES,” she said, adding the community is in “shock.”

“We’re a pretty tight-knit community and we’re all just devastated and heartbroken,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kentucky State University, suspect in custody: Police
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kentucky State University, suspect in custody: Police
Jacob Lee Bard, 48, is accused of shooting and killing a person on the Kentucky State University campus on Dec. 9, 2025. (Franklin County Jail)

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) —One student is dead and another critically injured in a shooting Tuesday at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to police.

A suspect in the shooting, who is not a student at the university, is in custody, police said in a press release, identifying him as Jacob Lee Bard, 48, of Evansville, Indiana.

He has been booked into jail on charges of murder and first-degree assault.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was caused by a personal dispute and was not a random active shooter situation, an official briefed on the situation told ABC News.

“This was not a mass shooting or a random incident based on what I’ve been told, and the suspected shooter is already in custody,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message. “That means that while this was scary, there is no ongoing threat and I believe our families are safe.”

The Frankfort Police Department said it responded to an incident on the school’s campus Tuesday afternoon “regarding an active aggressor.”

The shooting occurred near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, a residence hall on the south side of the campus, according to the school.

Two Kentucky State University students were shot in the incident, authorities said. One has since died while the other was transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition, Frankfort police said.

“At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the campus community,” the school said in a statement to students.

The investigation is ongoing. The university said it is working closely with local and state law enforcement.

All classes and activities at the campus, which is located approximately 25 miles northwest of Lexington, have been canceled for the rest of the week, school officials said.

“Today, indeed, was a senseless tragedy,” Kentucky State University President Koffi Akakpo said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “We’re mourning the loss of one of our students.”

Beshear urged people to pray for those affected and “for a world where these things don’t happen.”

“I’ll keep trying to build a Kentucky that we don’t see arguments ended in violence,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro pleads guilty to murder of 7-month-old
Father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro pleads guilty to murder of 7-month-old
Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were arrested on Aug. 22 for the murder of their 7-month-old child, Emmanuel Haro, who has been missing since Aug. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office

(LOS ANGELES) — The father of Emmanuel Haro, the 7-month-old in California who has been missing since August, has pleaded guilty to the baby’s murder.

Jake Haro, 32, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to all charges, including assault causing bodily harm to a child “resulting in the death of said child” and filing a false police report, according to court records.

The father, who previously pleaded not guilty with his wife Rebecca Haro in September, cried in court on Thursday while he was giving his plea.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel’s mother, 41-year-old Rebecca Haro, pleaded not guilty to an amended complaint on Thursday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov 3. It remains unclear what is in the complaint, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

Jake Haro’s sentencing is also scheduled for Nov. 3.

Officials have not announced whether they have located the baby’s remains.

The 7-month-old was reported missing on Aug. 14 at approximately 7:47 p.m. local time after his mother “reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Aug. 15.

When he was reported missing, Emmanuel’s mother told officials that “while she stood outside her vehicle, changing the child’s diaper, she was physically assaulted by an unknown male and rendered unconscious,” authorities said.

Authorities later said the mother was “confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement,” leading officials to say they were “unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel,” officials said.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested and charged for the child’s murder on Aug. 22, officials said.

In August, officials announced they had a “pretty strong indication” on the location of the child’s remains and they believed Emmanuel was “severely abused over a period of time.”

“The filing in this case reflects our belief that baby Emmanuel was abused over time and that eventually because of that abuse, he succumbed to those injuries,” Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said during a press conference in August.

Hestrin said Jake Haro, who he described as an “experienced child abuser,” “should have gone to prison” due to previously abusing another child he had with his ex-wife back in 2018, but a judge at the time granted him probation — a ruling Hestrin called an “outrageous error in judgment.” Authorities said the child in that case has been left bedridden.

“If that judge had done his job as he should have done, Emmanuel would be alive today,” Hestrin said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.