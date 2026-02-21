Investigators release photo of suspect in murder of 87-year-old at Maryland senior living facility
(POTOMAC, Md.)– Investigators in Maryland have released a video of a person wanted in connection with the murder of an 87-year-old man known for his philanthropy and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect whose face does not appear.
Robert Fuller Jr., 87, was found in his apartment at a senior living facility in Potomac, Maryland, on Feb. 14. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
Fire and rescue responded to the Cogir of Potomac senior living facility at around 7:30 a.m. Fuller was found unresponsive in his apartment. Life saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Major crimes investigators were notified after responders saw trauma to the head. Investigators determined he was murdered, according to police.
Investigators were able to obtain the surveillance video showing a person on the senior living facility property around the time of the murder. The individual is a suspect in the murder, according to police.
Authorities have not been able to identify the suspect’s gender or race, saying the person shown in the video could be male or female, according to authorities.
“Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the clothing worn by the individual, or who can identify any distinguishing characteristics, including the person’s gait, to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County,” authorities said in a statement.
Fuller was known for his philanthropy after he donated $1.64 million to upgrade a high school’s athletic field in Maine, according to ABC affiliate WMTW in Portland, Maine.
(POSEN, Ill.) — When she was captured on Sunday night, nearly 200 miles from the Wisconsin group home she allegedly fled, “Slender Man” stabbing assailant Morgan Geyser told officers who asked for her identity to “just Google” her, according to Illinois police.
The 22-year-old Geyser, who in 2014 stabbed a friend 19 times to appease the fictional character “Slender Man,” was located on Sunday after she allegedly cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left the group home where she had been a resident, authorities said.
Geyser was taken into custody in Posen, Illinois, police confirmed to ABC News.
Geyser was taken into custody at a truck stop in Posen with a 42-year-old man she had traveled across state lines with, according to a Posen Police Department statement released on Monday. Police found the pair sleeping on a sidewalk, according to the statement.
“The female repeatedly refused to provide her real name and initially gave a false one,” the police said. “After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn’t want to tell officers who she was because she had ‘done something really bad,’ and suggested that officers could ‘just Google’ her name.”
Once she provided her real name, officers learned she was wanted for escape in Wisconsin. Both Geyser and her male companion were detained without incident, police said.
Geyser’s traveling companion, whose name was not released, was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing identification, according to police. He has since been released and authorities did not provide information on his involvement in Geyser’s escape from the group home.
Posen Police said the pair took a bus to Posen from Wisconsin. Posen is about 25 minutes south of Chicago.
Before being located, Geyser was last seen in Madison, Wisconsin, around 8 p.m. on Saturday with an adult acquaintance, Madison police said in a statement posted on social media, which included a recent surveillance image of Geyser.
“Geyser will be held until transfer to Cook County for an extradition hearing at 26th and California,” the department said, referring by address to the Criminal Court Administration Building in Chicago. It was not immediately clear when that hearing would take place.
Prior to her daughter’s arrest, Geyser’s mother, Angie Geyser, said in a statement to ABC News on Sunday, “If you see Morgan, please call the police. Morgan, if you can see this, we love you and just want to know you are safe.”
Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton, also released a statement on Sunday to ABC News asking Geyser to turn herself in, saying it was “in her best interest” to do so.
In March, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren ordered that Geyser be released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute and sent to a group home after three psychologists testified she was prepared for supervised release.
As part of her release, Geyser was ordered to wear a monitoring bracelet.
Geyser, according to police, cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left the group home sometime Saturday night.
Geyser and another girl, Anissa Weier, were charged as adults and pleaded guilty to stabbing a classmate, Payton Leutner, 19 times in 2014, when they and the victim were 12 years old. Both Geyser’s and Weier’s guilty pleas were later vacated when they were found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Both of them were subsequently sent to psychiatric institutions.
“Payton Leutner and her family are aware of the most recent situation regarding Morgan Geyser,” a spokesperson for the Leutner family said in a statement to ABC News. “Payton and her family are safe and are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure their continued safety.”
“The family would like to thank all of the law enforcement entities involved in the efforts to apprehend Morgan,” the statement continued. “The Leutner family also wish to thank the outpouring of support from family, friends, and well-wishers who have contacted them during this difficult time.”
In January, Judge Bohren ordered the state Department of Health Services to come up with a plan for Geyser’s supervised release.
Geyser was transferred in March from the Winnebago Mental Health facility to a group home despite concerns raised by prosecutors, who alleged she had “violent” communication with a man outside the facility and had read a book in the facility with “themes of sexual sadism and murder.”
In 2014, Geyser and Weier lured their friend, Payton Leutner, then 12, to the woods in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where Geyser stabbed Leutner while Weier watched.
Geyser and Weier left Leutner alone in the woods. Injured and bleeding, Leutner pulled herself to safety and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Leutner survived the attack that captured headlines worldwide after Geyser and Weier claimed that the stabbing was intended to please “Slender Man,” a faceless, fictional internet-based character that garnered a cult-like following.
Geyser pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted intentional homicide and was sent to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in 2018. Geyser was later found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and was sentenced to up to 40 years in a psychiatric institution.
(NEW YORK) — A teenager is facing a federal arson charge for allegedly setting a sleeping homeless man on fire on a New York City subway train, officials said.
Hiram Carrero, 18, was arrested on Thursday night and appeared in Manhattan federal court on Friday, authorities said.
The 56-year-old victim was asleep on a 3 train when, around 3 a.m. Monday, the suspect walked into the car at 34th Street Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan, according to police. Surveillance images released in the federal complaint show the victim completely alone in the subway car.
Carrero allegedly approached the victim and set his legs on fire, investigators said. Carrero then allegedly fled the train right when the doors were closing, according to the complaint.
The victim was still covered in flames when he exited the subway car at Times Square, the next stop, the complaint said. Surveillance footage showed him sitting on the platform with flames rising from his upper legs.
Law enforcement responded and extinguished the blaze and then rushed the victim to a hospital in critical condition, the complaint said.
On Friday, Carrero made his initial appearance in court where a federal magistrate ordered him released. Prosectors are appealing to a district court judge.
Carrero was initially arrested on state charges including attempted murder.
(WASHINGTON) — A former TV producer whose company made true crime programs was added to the FBI’s most wanted list last week for allegedly defrauding banks for nearly $30 million by posing as an heiress.
Mary Carole McDonnell, the former CEO of Bellum Entertainment Group, which produced syndicated shows such as “Corrupt Crimes” and “Murderous Affairs,” has been on the lam for nearly seven years after the FBI charged her with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Between July 2017 and May 2018, McDonnell, 73, allegedly went to the Banc of California and additional financial institutions and claimed to be an heir to the McDonnell Aircraft Family, with an $80 million secret trust to which she will have access, the FBI alleged.
She allegedly obtained $29.7 million dollars in cash that she was not entitled to and did not return the money, according to the FBI.
When the bureau issued its arrest warrant on Dec. 12, 2018, McDonnell could not be found.
She is believed to be currently in Dubai, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.