Jill Biden’s ex-husband charged with murdering his wife

Jill Biden’s ex-husband charged with murdering his wife

The booking photo for William Stevenson. (New Castle County Police)

(NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del.) — Former first lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband has been charged with murdering his wife following an “extensive weeks-long investigation,” police in Delaware announced on Tuesday.

Police officers responding to a “reported domestic dispute” at a home in the Wilmington community of Oak Hill on Dec. 28 found Linda Stevenson, 64, unresponsive on the living room floor, according to police. Her husband, William “Bill” Stevenson, had called 911, police said at the time. 

A grand jury in New Castle County on Monday indicted Stevenson, 77, with first-degree murder in connection with his wife’s death, according to police.

The indictment alleges he “did intentionally cause the death” of his wife.

Detectives took Stevenson into custody at his home without incident, police said. He has since been arraigned and is being held in the Howard Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington after failing to post $500,000 bail, police said.

It is unclear if Stevenson has an attorney.

Officers responded to the Stevensons’ home after 11 p.m. on Dec. 28 and attempted lifesaving measures, but Linda Stevenson was later pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives from the New Castle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene to assume the investigation, officials said.

No additional details, including the cause of death, have been released.

Linda Stevenson ran a bookkeeping business and was “deeply family-oriented,” according to her obituary, which did not mention her husband.

Bill Stevenson founded a popular bar and music hall in the early 1970s in Newark, Delaware. He is the former husband of Jill Biden, the Delaware Department of Justice confirmed to ABC News. The two were married for five years before divorcing in 1975.

Jill Biden married former President Joe Biden two years later, in 1977.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Multiple people injured in shooting at Kentucky State University: Governor
Multiple people injured in shooting at Kentucky State University: Governor

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to the university and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

A suspect is in custody, according to Beshear and local police.

The Frankfort Police Department said it responded to an incident on the school’s campus Tuesday afternoon “regarding an active aggressor.”

“At this time, we are aware of some injuries,” Beshear said on X. “Let’s pray for all those affected.”

The campus is on lockdown until further notice, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 dead, 6 wounded after shooting outside Salt Lake City funeral; no suspects in custody
2 dead, 6 wounded after shooting outside Salt Lake City funeral; no suspects in custody
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(SALT LAKE CITY) — Police in Salt Lake City said two people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting outside a funeral on Wednesday evening.

No suspects are in custody and an active manhunt is underway, Salt Lake City Police Department public information officer Glen Mills said.

Police received a call for the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on Redwood Road.

Police said a funeral was taking place at the chapel when an altercation broke out in the parking lot and shots were fired.

Of the surviving victims, three are in critical condition and three are in unknown condition.

Police are still determining if there was one suspect or multiple suspects.

In a statement, Sam Penrod, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the church was aware of a “serious incident” outside the church meetinghouse while a memorial service was taking place.

“We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US Coast Guard actively pursuing another sanctioned vessel: Official
US Coast Guard actively pursuing another sanctioned vessel: Official
In a screen grab from a video released by Secretary Kristi Noem, the US Coast Guard apprehends an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela, on Dec. 20, 2025. (@Se_Noem)

(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. official tells ABC News that the U.S. Coast Guard is “in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion.”

“It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order,” the official added.  

The action comes after the U.S. Coast Guard seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday, just ten days after the seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker.

Unlike that first vessel seized, the tanker seized Saturday is not on any sanctions list maintained by the U.S., EU, U.K. or U.N., according to Kpler, a data firm that tracks transportation and logistics networks.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed Saturday’s operation in a post on social media, saying that the Coast Guard “apprehended” the tanker with support from the Department of Defense in a pre-dawn action. She said the tanker had last made port in Venezuela.

“The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco terrorism in the region,” Noem said in the post. “We will find you, and we will stop you.”

Last week, President Trump threatened to impose what he called “a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers” traveling to and from Venezuela – a move that could devastate the Venezuelan economy, since oil exports are the lifeblood of President Nicholas Maduro’s regime.

In response to Trump’s announcement, Maduro said Venezuela would continue to trade oil and that Trump’s “intention” is regime change.

“This will just not happen, never, never, never – Venezuela will never be a colony of anything or anyone, never,” Maduro said.

The U.S. has amassed the largest military presence in the Caribbean in decades, including the world’s largest aircraft carrier.

The Pentagon also has so far struck 28 alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, killing at least 100 people, without providing any public evidence that the boats were carrying illegal drugs or identifying those killed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.