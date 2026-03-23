Judge allows release of deposition videos of 2 former DOGE staffers

Judge allows release of deposition videos of 2 former DOGE staffers

Judge’s gavel (Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge is allowing the release of deposition videos of two former DOGE staffers, ruling that the risk of “embarrassment and reputational harm” is not enough to overcome the public interest in the videos. 

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Monday lifted an earlier order requiring a group of nonprofits to remove the videos from the internet after lawyers with the Justice Department argued that the former Department of Government Efficiency staffers faced threats because of the depositions’ release. 

While Judge McMahon acknowledged that the former staffers faced threats, she said the DOJ could not prove a “particularized harm” to the former staffers that would overcome the public interest in their official conduct as government employees. 

“Here, the testimony in the videos concerns the conduct of public officials acting in their official capacities — a context in which the public interest in transparency and accountability is at its apex,” she wrote. 

Judge McMahon concluded that ordering the videos removed would have little impact on the alleged threats because the videos had been already shared hundreds of thousands of times online.

The DOJ, she said, failed to prove that ordering the removal of the videos “would materially reduce the alleged risk of harm or embarrassment.” 

“The videos have already been widely disseminated across multiple platforms, including YouTube, X, TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit, where they have been shared, reposted, and viewed by at least hundreds of thousands of users, resulting in near-instantaneous and effectively permanent global distribution,” she said.

“This is a predictable consequence of dissemination in the modern digital environment, where content can be copied, redistributed, and indefinitely preserved beyond the control of any single actor,” wrote the judge.

“This decision validates our position that the publication of the videos, which document a process to destroy knowledge and access to vital public programs, was indeed in the public’s interest,” said Joy Connolly, president of the American Council of Learned Societies, one of the nonprofits that released the videos. “We look forward to continuing the pursuit of justice in reclaiming government support for important humanities research, education, and sustainability initiatives.”

The videos were initially released as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit related to the funding cuts carried out by DOGE as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to trim the size of the federal government. In the videos, two former DOGE staffer. — Justin Fox and Nate Cavanaugh — were questioned about their push to cut more than $100 million in humanities grants, and acknowledged they used DEI keywords and ChatGPT to identify grants to eliminate.

“You don’t regret that people might have lost important income … to support their lives?” an attorney asked one of the staffers about the grant cancellations.

“No. I think it was more important to reduce the federal deficit from $2 trillion to close to zero,” the staffer said.

“Did you reduce the federal deficit?” the attorney asked.

“No, we didn’t,” he said.

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6-year-old girl dies after go-kart accident at Florida trampoline adventure park: Police
6-year-old girl dies after go-kart accident at Florida trampoline adventure park: Police

(PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — A 6-year-old girl died after she was injured in a go-kart accident at a trampoline adventure park in Florida, police said.

First responders were dispatched to an Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie on Saturday shortly before 9 p.m. for a “medical run” after staff at the facility reported a go-kart accident involving a child, according to local police.

The girl was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Pierce and died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

“Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

The medical examiner’s findings are pending, a police department spokesperson said in a statement earlier Monday.

Police did not release any additional details on the incident, including the nature of the injuries, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also been notified, “as required,” police said.

ABC News has reached out to the franchise location for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Port St. Lucie location includes a number of attractions in addition to trampolines, including go-karts, bumper cars, a zip line and laser tag.

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1st defendant sentenced in NBA gambling scheme gets 2 years in prison
1st defendant sentenced in NBA gambling scheme gets 2 years in prison
Terry Rozier #2 of the Miami Heat in action against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Kaseya Center on February 10, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN) — A federal judge in Brooklyn handed down a two-year prison sentence Wednesday to a gambler who prosecutors say defrauded sports betting platforms by using non-public information to place highly profitable wagers tied to the performance of NBA players allegedly in on the scheme.

Timothy McCormack is the first defendant to be sentenced for his role in a sweeping conspiracy allegedly involving former NBA players Terry Rozier and Jontay Porter that McCormack blamed on a gambling addiction.

“I’ve struggled with a gambling addiction for more than half my life,” McCormack said.

Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall expressed some sympathy. “He has an addiction,” she said.  “I don’t believe the conduct Mr. McCormack engaged in defines him.”

The judge also agreed with federal prosecutors that McCormack undermined the integrity in sports.

“There is no question this is a serious crime,” DeArcy Hall said. “Sports matters to me as an individual, as it should to society.”

The sentence fell below the four-year sentence the government sought.

A federal prosecutor conceded McCormack was “not as culpable as some of his co-conspirators” but said he contributed to a “cold, hard fraud.”

“Without people like the defendant, these schemes can’t work,” the prosecutor, David Berman, told the judge.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Chartier pushed for a sentence without prison time.

“He was a degenerate gambler,” Chartier said. “It’s one of the ones you could make a movie about.” 

Chartier said the betting platforms are “thriving” off of people like his client and told reporters there is “absolutely” some irony in the fact those betting platforms are considered victims in the case.

Porter, a former Toronto Raptor player, pleaded guilty in 2024 to a single count of wire fraud conspiracy in connection with a gambling scheme. He was banned for life from the league and is awaiting sentencing.

Former Miami Heat star Rozier faces federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering. He has pleaded not guilty.

McCormack must report to prison April 20. He then must serve a year of supervised release during which time the judge said he is prohibited from gambling. The judge omitted a secondary prohibition on traveling to a casino, finding it unnecessary.

“Gambling is available on anybody’s phone,” DeArcy Hall said.

An NBA memo from October obtained by ABC News said, “With sports betting now occupying such a significant part of the current sports landscape, every effort must be made to ensure that players, coaches, and other NBA personnel are fully aware of the dire risks that gambling can impose upon their careers and livelihoods; that our injury disclosure rules are appropriate; and that players are protected from harassment from bettors.”

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Brown University and MIT shooting suspect found dead; identified as former grad student
Brown University and MIT shooting suspect found dead; identified as former grad student
Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, 48, seen inside a car rental facility. (New Hampshire attorney general)

(NEW YORK) — The suspect in last weekend’s mass shooting at Brown University that left two students dead and nine others wounded was found dead Thursday — and authorities said he is the same man who gunned down an MIT professor two days after the Rhode Island campus shooting.

During a news conference Thursday, authorities identified the suspect as Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a 48-year-old former Brown graduate student, who attended the school some 25 years ago.

Officials said he took his own life. His body was discovered in a New Hampshire storage unit following an intense, multi-state manhunt that had stretched on for days.

“Tonight our Providence neighbors can finally breathe a little easier,” Mayor Brett Smiley told reporters at at news conference Thursday night.

Officials said there is no evidence Valente was working with anyone else, describing in detail his movements leading up to and after the shooting, including steps he took to conceal himself from authorities.

Officials have not yet provided a motive for the back-to-back shootings that left residents of parts of New England on edge for days.

Former Ph.D student who spent time in engineering building

Brown University President Christina Paxson said Neves Valente had enrolled as a Ph.D student in Brown’s physics program in 2000 and attended for less than a year, before going on a leave of absence and then withdrawing. She said it was believed, as a physics student, he spent considerable time in the Barus & Holley engineering building that was targeted in the shooting on Saturday.

Valente, who entered the U.S. in 2000 on a student visa, obtained lawful permanency in April 2017, authorities said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the suspect was granted a visa through the diversity lottery program in 2017 and said that DHS would be pausing the program immediately “to ensure no more Americans are harmed,” according to a statement posted on X early Friday morning.

“This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country. In 2017,” said Noem.

He had no current affiliation with the school, according to officials.

How 2 puzzling crimes were linked

Authorities in Massachusetts confirmed Valente is also the suspected gunman in the death of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in Brookline, who was fatally shot on Monday night in the foyer of his building in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Both men were natives of Portugal, and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley told reporters at a news conference late Thursday night it’s believed Valente and Loureiro studied in the same academic program in Portugal in the 1990s.

It was only the past day or two that the “link began to be established,” between the two puzzling crimes, Foley told reporters as authorities.

Valente’s last known address was in Miami, but he had rented a hotel room in Boston in late November, Foley said. On Dec. 1, he rented a gray Nissan Sentra, which was later observed intermittently in the campus area over the next 12 days leading up to the shooting, she said.

How investigators tracked suspect down

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said local police helped tracked down Valente thanks, in part, to surveillance video and a detailed tip about a vehicle being driven by a person who noted odd behavior by the suspect.

“I’m being dead serious. Police need to look into a grey Nissan with Florida plates, possibly a rental,” the tipster told police, according to a complaint released by Rhode Island authorities. “That was the car he was driving.”

The tip and surveillance video, along with the use of license-plate reader technology led investigators to a car rental agency in Massachusetts. There, police obtained a copy of the rental agreement with the suspect’s name, as well as video of the suspect that matched the videos of the person of interest seen on the Brown University campus on the day of the shooting.

What happened at New Hampshire storage facility

Authorities said that discovery ultimately led them to a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, on the border with Massachusetts, where Valente had rented a unit. Foley, the U.S. attorney, said investigators believe Valente had fled to the storage facility shortly after the shooting of the MIT professor on Monday night.

By Thursday night, investigators were closing in on the storage facility, obtaining a search warrant, which FBI SWAT teams executed shortly before 9 p.m.

Authorities said Valente’s body was found in a storage unit next to the one he had rented. He was found with a satchel containing two firearms.

The two Brown students who were killed were identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook and 18-year-old MukhammadAziz Umurzokov. They were both fatally struck by gunfire when the shooter burst into the first-floor auditorium where a review session for an economics course was taking place.

The building was unlocked for exams being held in the building at the time of the shooting, the university president said.

Authorities also said Thursday someone confronted the gunman in a bathroom in the building and said he felt like he didn’t belong there.

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