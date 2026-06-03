Karen Bass advances in Los Angeles mayoral race as opponent currently remains unclear

Karen Bass advances in Los Angeles mayoral race as opponent currently remains unclear

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass looks on as she greets customers at Pann’s Restaurant on June 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. With one day to go before the California primary, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to campaign across the city. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — Votes are being counted in the closely watched primary election to determine Los Angeles’ next mayor.

Voters in the nation’s second-largest city had their choice of 14 candidates to choose from in a race that included incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, reality TV personality Spencer Pratt and city Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

ABC News projects that Bass will advance to a runoff, though it is currently unclear which candidate she will face in the runoff election.

During the campaign, candidates running for the top office in Los Angeles focused on a variety of issues afflicting the Southern California metropolis, including recovery from the devastating 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, homelessness, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and more.

While the primary is nonpartisan, Bass has served Congress as a Democrat, Raman is a self-described Democrat, and Pratt is a registered Republican.

Here is a rundown of the candidates, the issues and how the election will function.

The candidates

While 14 candidates are running for office, three front-runners have emerged in polls: Bass, Pratt and Raman met in the only televised debate of the race on May 6.

Bass, a Los Angeles native, entered politics in 2004 after a career in medicine as a physician assistant. The mayor served in the California State Assembly, rising to the speaker of the assembly before running for Congress in 2010.

She served six terms in the House as a Democrat before becoming the first woman and second African American mayor of Los Angeles in 2022.

Raman, running as a progressive, launched her campaign earlier this year, just before the deadline, and has been a member of the city council since 2020.

Raman, who holds degrees from both Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, describes herself as an “urban planner” on her website.

Pratt, who has generated headlines since announcing his candidacy earlier this year, is running as an outsider in the field. Pratt rose to fame in his 20s serving as a villain archetype on the hit reality TV show “The Hills.”

The former reality star has said his political ambitions were fueled by his association with the Palisades wildfire, which claimed his home.

The issues

No topic has been more prominent in the mayoral campaign than the Los Angeles fire response and recovery. When fires ravaged the region in early 2025, more than 10,000 structures were destroyed as more than 30,000 acres of the city burned.

Pratt has been the most outspoken critic of the city’s response. Bass has defended her actions while also admitting the city must learn from the fire. Raman has also criticized the “dysfunctional” response to the fires.

Homelessness, another key issue candidates have focused on down the stretch, was hotly debated on the debate stage last month. Bass has cited what she says are inroads on the issue, saying L.A. had seen a decrease in homelessness under her administration.

Raman’s campaign has stressed the importance of bringing unhoused people indoors, while Pratt has focused on what he sees as the core cause of homelessness: drug addiction.

The candidates also have different stances on what the city’s approach to ICE should be. Last year, ICE raids became a flashpoint for widespread protests across the city.

As mayor, Bass has pushed back on ICE’s presence in Los Angeles, saying in a press release in March, “Los Angeles will not stand for ICE’s fear, intimidation and unlawful targeting.”

Raman’s plan to address ICE in Los Angeles includes appointing a police chief “committed to protecting immigrants” and ensuring the Los Angeles Police Department “does not coordinate with federal immigration enforcement,” according to her website.

Pratt recently told ABC News the future mayor would not be able to work with ICE because of California’s sanctuary law status, adding, “I’m going to make the streets so safe the federal government is not going to need to come to L.A., because they’re going to be like ‘Wow this mayor has these streets safe and clean.'”

Other hot topics at play in the primary is the revival of Hollywood, LAPD funding, affordable housing and more.

How the primary works

According to the city of Los Angeles election code, the Los Angeles mayoral primary can result in either an outright winner or a runoff, depending on final vote tallies.

A candidate will be determined the winner if they receive a majority of votes in the primary. In the case that does not happen, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff in the general election in November.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Republican Sen. Graham questions Pakistan’s role in Iran negotiations
Republican Sen. Graham questions Pakistan’s role in Iran negotiations
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing titled “A Review of the President’s FY2027 Budget Request for the Department of Defense,” in Dirksen building on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday he does not trust Pakistan and questioned the country’s role as a mediator in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran after a recent report suggested the Pakistanis are working closely with Iran. 

“I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them,” Graham said during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

On Monday, CBS News reported U.S. officials told the outlet that Pakistan had allowed Iranian military aircraft to be parked at its airfields, “potentially shielding them from American airstrikes.”

CBS reported the U.S. officials, who spoke only under condition of anonymity to discuss national security issues, said that days after President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran sent multiple aircraft to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan.

Leaving the White House on Tuesday for his trip to China, Trump told reporters the Pakistanis have been “great.”

“The Pakistanis have been great, the field marshal and the prime minister of Pakistan have been great,” he said.

Graham first asked Caine if the report was accurate, but Caine would not comment, citing the classified nature of the intelligence. Graham then asked Caine if such a move would be inconsistent with Pakistan’s role as a mediator. 

“I wouldn’t want to comment on that based on the ongoing negotiations impact and Pakistan’s role,” Caine responded.

Graham asked Hegseth the same question.

“Again, I wouldn’t want to get in the middle of these negotiations,” Hegseth responded.

“I want to get in the middle of these negotiations,” Graham replied. “I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them. If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate.”

“No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere,” he added. 

In a statement provided to ABC News, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs “categorically rejected” the CBS News report, suggesting it was misleading and sensationalized. The statement confirmed that Iranian aircraft are in Pakistan but said American aircraft are also allowed to use its airfields.

“Following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff associated with the talks process,” the statement said. 

“Some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement,” the statement said. 

The ministry added that the aircraft within its borders “arrived during the ceasefire period and bear no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.”

The ministry defended Pakistan’s stance as an “impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de-escalation.”

“Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context,” the statement said.

ABC News’ Habi Khan contributed to this report. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senate prepares for SAVE America Act debate, Mullin’s confirmation hearing to lead DHS amid shutdown
Senate prepares for SAVE America Act debate, Mullin’s confirmation hearing to lead DHS amid shutdown
Sen. Markwayne Mullin tapped by U.S. President Donald Trump to replace U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, speaks to members of the media as he departs the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 5, 2026. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — It’s set to be a critical week in Congress as lawmakers continue to scrutinize the Iran war — with opportunities to press the Trump administration as members of the president’s Cabinet and senior military commanders are set to make appearances.

The country’s top intelligence community officials make their way to Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday, when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel as well as top officials from the Defense Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency are scheduled to appear before the House and Senate Intelligence committees for the Worldwide Threats hearings.

While these are annual hearings, this year’s presentation comes amid heightened focus on the intelligence community because of the Iran war as lawmakers mull a potential emergency supplemental bill to fund the open-ended operation.

The money that has so far been spent to fund operations in Iran comes out of Pentagon funds already allocated by Congress. Congress has not yet approved any additional funding for the war with Iran.

Also on Wednesday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin will appear for his public confirmation hearing to serve as the Secretary of Homeland Security after being tapped by Trump earlier this month to take over from Kristi Noem.

He’ll be before the Senate Homeland Security Committee while the department he’s seeking to lead remains shut down due to a funding stalemate, with no clear end to that shutdown in sight.

Parts of DHS — from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Transportation Security Administration to the Coast Guard — are shut down amid a funding fight over Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Democrats have said they will fund the department only if changes are made to the agency in the wake of the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal law enforcement in Minneapolis earlier this year.

While Mullin is expected to be grilled by Democrats over ongoing challenges at DHS, he is ultimately expected to swiftly sail to confirmation. The Senate Homeland Security Committee is scheduled to vote on his nomination on Thursday. After that vote, his nomination will head to the Senate floor. He could be confirmed as soon as the following week.

Mullin may face questions about threats to the homeland after DHS warned of potential lone-wolf and cyberattacks amid the ongoing strikes in Iran, according to a law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News.

Majority Leader John Thune has signaled that this is the week that the Senate is going to attempt to move forward with votes on the SAVE America Act, which would change voter ID requirements ahead of November’s midterm elections. It comes after President Donald Trump threatened that he would not sign any other legislation coming to his desk until the SAVE America Act was passed.

The showdown is expected to produce heated debate on the floor — not only about the bill’s provisions, but also the Senate’s wonky and longstanding procedures.

Trump has mentioned the possibility of utilizing the so-called “talking filibuster” to pass the SAVE America Act. The “talking filibuster” would be a departure from the Senate’s usual operating procedure that some hope would allow senators to side-step the current rules requiring 60 votes to advance most legislation. It could see lawmakers making tireless speeches on endless numbers of amendments on the floor.

Thune has consistently reiterated that there are not the votes in the Senate to support a talking filibuster or modify the chamber’s filibuster rules. So while the floor debate may get heated, any vote that takes place on the bill is mostly symbolic, and all-but-certain to fail.

On Thursday, the investigation around convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues as Darren Indyke, longtime attorney and a co-executer of Epstein’s will, is expected to appear for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee.

Indyke’s testimony follows accountant Richard Kahn’s deposition last week, during which he told the committee that he did not know about Epstein’s crimes, according to his prepared remarks obtained by ABC News.

Chairman James Comer continues to work to schedule transcribed interviews with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Attorney General Pam Bondi, though an aide told ABC News on Friday that neither interview has been nailed down so far.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Acting AG Blanche says Trump administration is nixing ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’
Acting AG Blanche says Trump administration is nixing ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

(WASHINGTON) — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed during testimony before a House subcommittee on Tuesday that the Trump administration is backing down from establishing a $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to benefit allies of President Donald Trump following heavy pressure from Republican congressional leadership.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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