Kelly Rowland, Method Man go from exes to competitors in ‘Relationship Goals’

Kelly Rowland and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith in ‘Relationship Goals’ (Amanda Matlovich/Prime)

Kelly Rowland is back with a starring role in Prime Video’s new romantic comedy Relationship Goals. She plays Leah Caldwell, a TV producer on the verge of making history as the first female showrunner of a top New York morning show. Kelly tells ABC Audio it was important for her to portray a career-driven woman because representation matters and can give people hope.

Kelly says there are many women in her own life who are trying to figure out the balance between their careers and love. “I think that for some, it’s like, well I have to do this first and … that first before I can fall in love, before I can have the relationship.”

Kelly says the fact that her character reflects “so many women … where they wanna be, where they are” is powerful. “To see it portrayed on screen is a beautiful thing,” she says, “because then [they] know it’s attainable.”

In the film, just as Leah is on the brink of breaking barriers at work, she learns she’s up against Jarrett Roy — played by Method Man — an ex who she’s now forced to work with. As the two butt heads and work through the tension, Method Man hopes people root for what rom-com fans love most: a beautiful love story.

“I just hope this film leaves people rooting for this relationship between Jared and Leah,” he says, noting that was his reaction to the film.

“[I was] rooting for these guys to the point where if one of them gets angry at the other, I’m going to feel uncomfortable and I’m not even in the relationship,” he jokes. “I want people to root for this couple like that, like they want to see them make it to the point where it reflects on their relationship and they … go out there and make something work for them.”

