Kelly Rowland, Method Man go from exes to competitors in ‘Relationship Goals’

Kelly Rowland and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith in ‘Relationship Goals’ (Amanda Matlovich/Prime)

Kelly Rowland is back with a starring role in Prime Video’s new romantic comedy Relationship Goals. She plays Leah Caldwell, a TV producer on the verge of making history as the first female showrunner of a top New York morning show. Kelly tells ABC Audio it was important for her to portray a career-driven woman because representation matters and can give people hope.

Kelly says there are many women in her own life who are trying to figure out the balance between their careers and love. “I think that for some, it’s like, well I have to do this first and … that first before I can fall in love, before I can have the relationship.”

Kelly says the fact that her character reflects “so many women … where they wanna be, where they are” is powerful. “To see it portrayed on screen is a beautiful thing,” she says, “because then [they] know it’s attainable.”

In the film, just as Leah is on the brink of breaking barriers at work, she learns she’s up against Jarrett Roy — played by Method Man — an ex who she’s now forced to work with. As the two butt heads and work through the tension, Method Man hopes people root for what rom-com fans love most: a beautiful love story.

“I just hope this film leaves people rooting for this relationship between Jared and Leah,” he says, noting that was his reaction to the film.

“[I was] rooting for these guys to the point where if one of them gets angry at the other, I’m going to feel uncomfortable and I’m not even in the relationship,” he jokes. “I want people to root for this couple like that, like they want to see them make it to the point where it reflects on their relationship and they … go out there and make something work for them.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Stranger Things’ among 2026 GLAAD Media Awards nominees
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

The nominees for the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards have arrived.

The award show, which honors fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community in different forms of media, honored many popular TV shows and movies with nominations.

Some of the series honored with nominations in the outstanding new TV series category include Heated Rivalry, The Hunting Wives, Pluribus, I Love LA and Overcompensating. Also nominated in the category are Boots, Chad Powers, Clean Slate, The Four Seasons, Long Story Short and Mid-Century Modern.

Meanwhile, other popular shows made it into the outstanding comedy series and outstanding drama series categories, including Abbott Elementary, Hacks, The Righteous Gemstones, The Last of Us, Severance, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets.

Other shows nominated for outstanding comedy series include Big Boys, Ghosts, Hazbin Hotel, Loot, Palm Royale, Survival of the Thickest and The Upshaws, while the remaining nominees in the outstanding drama series category are Brilliant Minds, The Buccaneers, Doctor Who, The Gilded Age, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and The Sandman.

As for the movies nominated in the outstanding film – wide theatrical release category, they are Blue Moon, Christy, Clown in a Cornfield, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, The History of Sound, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Kiss of the Spider Woman, On Swift Horses, Twinless and The Wedding Banquet.

The 37th annual GLAAD Awards will be presented on March 5.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Colleen Hoover opens up about ‘It Ends With Us’ legal drama
Colleen Hoover attends the ‘It Ends With Us’ New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover is opening up about how she feels about the ongoing legal battle between the movie adaptation’s stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In a new interview with Elle, Hoover says, “It feels like a circus. When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad.”

She says that even though she has her own story to tell, she’d rather “stay removed from the negativity.”

But she does admit that the controversy that followed the film has tainted the way she views her novel.

“I can’t even recommend it anymore,” she tells Elle. “I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it. I’m almost embarrassed to say I wrote it. When people ask what I do, I’m just like, ‘I’m a writer. Please don’t ask me what I wrote.'”

Hoover’s most recent film adaptation, Regretting You, is in theaters now. That will be followed by adaptations for Reminders of Him and Verity in 2026.

On Nov. 3 a federal judge formally ended Baldoni’s $400 million counterclaim against Lively. Baldoni and Lively have been locked in a bitter legal dispute since December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Lively’s case against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is still expected to go to trial in March 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Scream 7’ new trailer and more

Your Friends & Neighbors has been renewed for season 3 at Apple TV ahead of the show’s season 2 premiere. The second season is set to premiere on April 3. Along with the renewal announcement, the streaming service debuted a teaser trailer for season 2, which once again stars Jon Hamm as a hedge fund manager grappling with his recent divorce …

Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine are teaming up. Variety reports the actors will star in the upcoming movie This Is Pleasure. The movie, which is based on the novella by Mary Gaitskill, will be directed by married duo Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. It follows a woman who must decide if she will stay loyal to her closest friend as accusations of misconduct unravel his career …

A new trailer for Scream 7 has dropped ahead of the Super Bowl. The Paramount Pictures horror film arrives in theaters on Feb. 27. The studio has also just revealed that there will be opening night fan screening events on Feb. 26, which will include showings at participating IMAX theaters …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.