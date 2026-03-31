King Charles, Queen Camilla will make state visit to US in April

(MILAN) — Hosting the Winter Olympics will be more challenging in the future as global warming impacts host cities traditionally known for climates suitable for competitions such as skiing and snowboarding, according to climate scientists.
The 2026 Winter Olympics are about to kick off, but the Milano Cortina Games will take place in a much warmer world than in years past.
Average temperatures in Cortina, Italy, have risen by 6.4 degrees Fahrenheit since the region first hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956, according to a recent analysis by Climate Central. The warming trends have led to fewer freezing days and a shortage of naturally made snow.
“The number of freezing days, which is what you need to have snow, has dropped by almost 20%,” Marcene Mitchell, senior vice president for climate change for the World Wildlife Fund, told ABC News.
As a result, event organizers were required to ship in 3 million cubic yards of artificial snow, despite the games taking place in the high altitudes of the Italian Alps.
The artificial snow is not as safe, Mitchell said, explaining that it’s “icier” and a “riskier” surface for athletes to compete on.
The energy to make and ship the artificial snow also exacerbates the carbon footprint of the competitions that require snow, the climate experts said.
“To create artificial snow requires massive amounts of water and energy,” Mitchell said.
Warmer-than-freezing temperatures can also alter the consistency of the snow — turning it to slush — which can cause delays as crews work to smooth the slopes, Carlos Martinez, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told ABC News.
Some of the most popular outdoor sports, such as skiing and snowboarding competitions, are impacted, Martinez said.
The warming planet is impacting a number of regions that would have previously been considered suitable to host the games. Every host location of the Winter Games since 1950 has warmed since then, according to Climate Central. Out of 93 potential host sites, only 52 would have reliable conditions for the Winter Olympics by the 2050s, according to a 2024 study.
“Globally, winters are changing drastically,” Jon Meyer, assistant Utah state climatologist, told ABC News.
The impact on snowpacks is being felt on all continents, Meyer added.
The French Alps, the host of the 2030 games, have lost about a third of their snowfall over the past century, according to recent research.
Utah is slated to host the 2034 Winter Olympics. While a single season isn’t an indicator of future snowfall, Salt Lake City has only amassed .10 inches of snow this winter season, compared to an average of 33.4 inches typically accumulated by early February. One ski resort outside Salt Lake City has only seen 143 inches of snow so far this season — 150 inches below average.
“Just totally uncharted territory for the amount of low-elevation and mid-elevation snowfall Utah has seen, and that’s a pattern that’s played out across much of the Western U.S.,” Meyer said.
The lack of snowfall will likely put regions in the West at risk of drought conditions and lower water supplies in the coming seasons, Meyer added.
Elsewhere in the world, warming will be an “ongoing” issue for the Winter Olympics, Martinez said.
“You can’t hold the Winter Olympics without winter, and this is exactly what’s happening with climate change around the world,” Mitchell said.
(WASHINGTON) — A second American aircraft carrier — the USS Gerald R. Ford — is heading toward the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, accompanied by destroyers and aircraft being redeployed from missions in the Caribbean region, a U.S. official told ABC News.
As negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program continue, American aircraft carriers are at the forefront of a major U.S. military buildup in the Middle East. The Ford is expected to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the region, the latter having arrived there late last month.
The Ford briefly transmitted its location off the coast of Morocco on Wednesday as it approached the Mediterranean Sea, according to data from the MarineTraffic website. The carrier’s location was visible for around two hours.
Also visible on the FlightRadar24 website on Wednesday were two C-2A Greyhound aircraft, which in recent months have been operating off the carrier. The aircraft transmitted their locations off the coast of Portugal, around 230 miles from the Ford’s position.
The Ford is being accompanied by four destroyers as it sails east toward the Middle East.
Three of the destroyers are part of the Ford’s carrier strike group that have accompanied the carrier since it first deployed in June, the fourth destroyer had previously been a part of President Donald Trump’s administration’s surge of military forces in the Caribbean, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.
Each of the destroyers is armed with air defense systems that can shoot down incoming missiles and drones, plus Tomahawk cruise missiles that can be used to strike targets up to 1,000 miles away.
F-35 stealth fighter jets are among the U.S. assets heading toward the Middle East, including some that had been deployed to Puerto Rico ahead of the U.S. operation to depose Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
A spokesman for the Vermont National Guard confirmed to ABC News that the 158th Fighter Wing received a change in mission from U.S. Southern Command — which oversees operations in the Caribbean, Central and South America — but did not disclose their new deployment area.
In late January, online flight trackers noted a dozen F-35 fighters taking off from Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico and landing on the Azores islands in the mid-Atlantic, on their way to the Middle East.
Key Iranian nuclear personnel and facilities were targeted by Israeli and American forces during an intense 12-day conflict in June. But the strikes failed to resolve long-standing U.S. and Israeli grievances related to Tehran’s nuclear program, its ballistic missile arsenal and its support for regional proxy groups.
U.S. and Iranian representatives met in Geneva, Switzerland, this week for talks regarding a possible deal related to Tehran’s nuclear program and its enrichment of uranium. Trump has demanded that Iran commit to “zero enrichment,” a proposal rejected by Iranian officials.
U.S. officials briefed on the negotiations said Iran indicated a willingness to suspend its nuclear enrichment for a certain amount of time, anywhere from one to five years.
The U.S. is also weighing lifting financial and banking sanctions and the embargo on its oil sales, according to a U.S. official.
Following the talks in Geneva, Iran is expected to submit a written proposal aimed at resolving the tensions, a senior U.S. official confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday. It is unclear when the written proposal will be submitted to the U.S.
On Tuesday, a White House official said Iran would provide detailed proposals to address “some of the open gaps in our positions” in the next two weeks.
ABC News’ Shannon Kingston and Mariam Khan contributed to this report.