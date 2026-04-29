London stabbing attack allegedly targeting Jewish community a ‘terrorist incident’: Police

(LONDON) — A stabbing attack in London that officials said injured two Jewish men has been declared a “terrorist incident,” police said.
The suspect — a 45-year-old man — was arrested after trying to attack officers who responded to reports of people being stabbed in the Golders Green neighborhood in Northwest London, the Metropolitan Police said.
The incident took place at 11:16 a.m. local time in London on Wednesday.
“One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public,” Shomrim NW London, a charity that operates an emergency response team in the area, said on social media.
Two men — aged 76 and 34 — were treated at the scene for stab wounds before being taken to a hospital, where they are both listed in stable condition, police said.
The suspect was Tasered and arrested after allegedly trying to stab officers, police said. No officers were injured.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said. He has a history of serious violence and mental health issues, according to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the investigation. inquiry
“One of the lines of inquiry is whether this attack was deliberately targeting the Jewish community in London,” he added.
Mayor Sadiq Khan of London condemned the “appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green.”
“London’s Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks,” Khan said in a statement. “There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society. The Met have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area.”
Sarah Sackman, a member of Parliament who represents the area, said she was aware of the “serious stabbing” in Golders Green.
“The attacks on British Jews are an attack on Britain itself,” she said in a statement posted on social media. “It is unconscionable that Jews are being targeted in this way.”
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was addressing questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, said it was “deeply concerning to everyone in this House.” He added that a police investigation was underway.
Wednesday’s alleged stabbing was at least the third violent incident reported in the Golders Green area — which is well-known for its sizable Jewish community — in recent weeks.
In late March, four ambulances belonging to the Jewish community ambulance service, Hatzalah, were firebombed in a suspected antisemitic attack, according to the Met Police.
And on Tuesday, an arson attack was reported on a memorial wall in Golders Green, which is dedicated to thousands of protesters killed in an Iranian government crackdown on nationwide protests in January, police said.
The wall is located close to a local Jewish center, although police said the Tuesday alleged attack was “not being treated as a terrorist incident and officers are keeping an open mind about the motive behind the attack.”
ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.
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