Mamdani top of mind as New York governor’s race ramps up

Mamdani top of mind as New York governor’s race ramps up

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul at an event in Brooklyn to support more housing construction in New York City on February 10, 2026 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(GARDEN CITY, N.Y.) — Just over three months after he won New York City’s mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani is already at the center of another election — even though he’s not on the ballot.

With the New York governor’s race on the horizon, some voters and Republican officials who attended New York State’s Republican convention on Long Island on Monday mentioned Mamdani’s name immediately as they spoke about Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Kathy Hochul is scrounging for votes and she latched onto Mamdani,” convention attendee Phil Orenstein, from Queens Village, told ABC News. “She endorsed him. He endorsed her in the governor’s race and you can see where that’s going. It’s going so far off the cliff.”

The most prominent Republican New York native, President Donald Trump, criticized Mamdani heavily prior to last November’s election.

Yet after the democratic socialist and former state assemblyman defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in November, Trump appeared to change his perspective on Mamdani.

When Mamdani visited the White House after his victory, President Donald Trump congratulated the then-mayor-elect and said that he thought Mamdani “could do some things that are going to be really great.”

Trump’s praise of Mamdani has raised questions over how Republicans seeking to defeat Hochul this November will incorporate the new mayor into their messaging.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who became the likely Republican gubernatorial nominee after Rep. Elise Stefanik dropped out of the race in December, did not mention Mamdani by name in his opening remarks at the Republican convention in suburban Garden City on Monday.

However, Blakeman’s campaign previously issued a statement criticizing the “Hochul-Mamdani agenda” and posted on social media shortly before the convention began that “Zohran Mamdani and Kathy Hochul are pushing New York in the wrong direction.”

Hochul, who had been facing a primary challenge from Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado until Delgado suspended his campaign on Tuesday, touted Mamdani’s endorsement last week.

“Mayor Mamdani understands that we need to build a New York that everyone can afford — I’m grateful for his partnership in finally bringing universal child care to New York, and I know that he’ll stand strong alongside me as we fight against Donald Trump’s attacks on this state,” the governor said in a statement.

Mamdani’s proposals have ranged from free fares on the country’s largest bus system to free child care for 2-year-olds in the city.

“His policies are completely backwards and we are not a socialist country. We are not a socialist state,” Broome County Republican Committee Chair Benji Federman told ABC News at the convention on Monday. “The vast majority of voters disagree with the policies that he has put forward across New York.”

Just under 45% of New York State’s population lives in New York City.

“You have so many people who are in the Senate and the Assembly from New York City [that] if something happens locally down here, they’re going to try to bring it statewide,” Mike Sigler, an upstate Republican county legislator who lives outside Ithaca, told ABC News.

Mamdani and Hochul have each expressed disagreements with each other on a number of issues, particularly regarding taxes.

“Those of us entrusted with the sacred oath of service must heed that call and work together to honor it. That requires not the absence of disagreement but the presence of trust,” Mamdani wrote in his endorsement of Hochul that was published by The Nation. “We must be able to disagree honestly while still delivering for the people we serve.”

On Tuesday, New York leaders gathered for a press conference in the city about housing and infrastructure. Hochul and Mamdani were standing side by side at the podium.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

House Republican drops his inquiry into Sept. 2 boat strikes
House Republican drops his inquiry into Sept. 2 boat strikes
Rep. Mike Rogers speaks to reporters as he leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol, December 10, 2025. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Alabama Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, is dropping his end of a bipartisan probe into the military’s Sept. 2 strike that killed two survivors in the Caribbean, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

“The video and classified briefings from the Pentagon were sufficient to convince Chairman Rogers that this was a legal action,” the spokesperson told ABC News in an email. “He’s also been clear that this information needs to be shared with the rest of HASC’s members, and we expect that to happen next week.”

Rogers was among a group of lawmakers who viewed the video of the second strike during a classified briefing.

The spokesperson added that Rogers’ decision was not arbitrary.

“He sought and received the information needed and wants our members to have access to that too,” the spokesperson said.

Rogers’ decision to end his part in the congressional inquiry came after he talked privately on Tuesday with Adm. Alvin Holsey, the top commander of U.S. Southern Command who announced he plans to retire after less than a year on the job. A Pentagon official told ABC News that Holsey was “asked to retire on good terms.”

Rogers also was among those who viewed the video of the second strike during a classified briefing.

Rogers’ decision does not put an end to congressional questions into the incident, as Democrats and now several Senate Republicans are calling on the administration to release the full video of the Sept. 2 strike on an alleged drug boat.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the committee, last month previously promised “vigorous oversight to determine the facts related to these circumstances.”

Wicker has notably been more willing to challenge the Pentagon’s handling of several issues than most Republicans, including military aid to Ukraine.

Wicker’s spokesman did not respond to questions about where the inquiry stands. 

Reed told ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang earlier this week that he still has major questions about the Sept. 2 strike, and that the Trump administration is refusing to provide answers. Reed is calling for the video of the strike to be declassified and made public.

“I think anybody who saw that video would be quite disturbed about it,” Reed said.

Lawmakers say that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told them behind closed doors on Tuesday that he’s still reviewing whether he can release video of the strike without compromising classified information.

Democrats said that didn’t make sense because Hegseth was willing to release video of the initial strike, which was posted to President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account. 

Trump on Monday backtracked on releasing the video of the Sept. 2 strike that killed two survivors as he attempted to distance himself from the controversy.

Politico first reported Rogers’ intention on Tuesday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FBI attempting to schedule interviews with 6 members of Congress who made video about troops disobeying illegal orders
FBI attempting to schedule interviews with 6 members of Congress who made video about troops disobeying illegal orders
The FBI logo at the entrance to the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2025. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is attempting to schedule interviews with the six Democratic members of Congress who made a video saying troops should not obey any illegal orders, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

The FBI would conduct these interviews on behalf of the Justice Department, and it is unclear when the interviews would be held amid the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the sources said. 

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin, one of the six Democratic lawmakers in the video, said the “FBI’s Counterterrorism Division appeared to open an inquiry” into her.

“The President directing the FBI to target us is exactly why we made this video in the first place. He believes in weaponizing the federal government against his perceived enemies and does not believe laws apply to him or his Cabinet. He uses legal harassment as an intimidation tactic to scare people out of speaking up,” Slotkin said in a post on X on Tuesday.

“This isn’t just about a video. This is not the America I know, and I’m not going to let this next step from the FBI stop me from speaking up for my country and our Constitution,” Slotkin added.

The offices of the House Democrats in the video also released a statement to ABC News confirming the FBI’s attempt to schedule interviews, saying the president is “using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass members of Congress.

“No amount of intimidation or harassment will ever stop us from doing our jobs and honoring our Constitution. We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. We will not be bullied. We will never give up the ship,” the House Democrats said in a statement.

In an interview that aired on X on Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel said career analysts and agents will make any determination on the Democratic lawmakers who urged members of the military to disobey illegal orders, when asked what his reaction to it was. 

“Is there a lawful predicate to open up an inquiry and investigation or is there not? And that decision will be made by the career agents and analysts here at the FBI,” Patel said in the interview. 

When asked if the FBI was involved, Patel said, “based on the fact that it’s an ongoing matter, there’s not much I can say.”

The U.S. Capitol Police referred questions to the FBI, who declined to comment. 

The development was first reported by Fox News.

President Donald Trump has previously accused these members of Congress of “seditious behavior.”

“I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death. … That was seditious behavior, that was a big deal. You know, nothing’s a big deal, today’s a different world,” Trump said last week.

The news of the FBI attempting to schedule these interviews comes after the Pentagon announced it would launch a “thorough review” into Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who is one of the six members of Congress in the video.

“The military already has clear procedures for handling unlawful orders. It does not need political actors injecting doubt into an already clear chain of command,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Hegseth called the six Democrats in the video the “Seditious Six” but explained why the probe is focused solely on Kelly.

“Five of the six individuals in that video do not fall under [Defense Department] jurisdiction (one is CIA and four are former military but not ‘retired’, so they are no longer subject to UCMJ). However, Mark Kelly (retired Navy Commander) is still subject to UCMJ — and he knows that,” Hegseth posted on X.

In response to the FBI scheduling interviews with those in the video, Kelly’s office said the Arizona senator “won’t be silenced.”

“Senator Kelly won’t be silenced by President Trump and Secretary Hegseth’s attempt to intimidate him and keep him from doing his job as a U.S. Senator,” according to a statement from Kelly’s office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Here’s how immigration enforcement is affecting school enrollment in some districts
Here’s how immigration enforcement is affecting school enrollment in some districts
Demonstrators protest immigration policies in Chicago, Sept. 6, 2025. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s surge in law enforcement has created a chilling effect on student attendance in school districts nationwide, but it appears that preliminary data and attendance trackers from some districts do not show a large-scale enrollment plunge due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations near school grounds.

In September, President Donald Trump sent additional federal troops to aid immigration enforcement in Chicago. Despite this, the Chicago Public Schools system said its attendance remains “largely consistent” with last year as some student groups are seeing dips in attendance at “discrete points” — referring to individual, separate events — this fall.

In Washington, D.C., the city’s local law enforcement has always worked alongside federal agencies. After it saw a surge in troops in August and September during a 30-day federal takeover, preliminary data shows the city’s attendance rate was within one percentage point of the same time period in the previous school year for “all students,” according to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. That office said the preliminary data from Sept. 30 included each student group and racial ethnicity group.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the nation’s second largest school system after New York City’s, has a 94% attendance rate for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the district’s website.

Falling birth rates, self-deportation, migration and other factors have caused a drop in K-12 enrollment and attendance in certain parts of the country so far this year, according to data from school districts around the country, including the Los Angeles and Miami-Dade County public school systems, which both saw 4% decreases in 2025-2026 enrollment.

Fear from immigrant communities

Despite preliminary estimates of student enrollment, the Trump administration’s immigration curb has left immigrant families and communities fearful of returning to school each day — from the nation’s capital to Los Angeles, California — according to education leaders and experts who spoke to ABC News. The immigration operations near LAUSD, home to over 400,000 students, coincided with a drop in more than 16,000 students to start the current school year, according to an LAUSD spokesperson.

Coupled with existing factors like affordability and family migration, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the widespread disruptions from immigration arrests in town have put a strain on students in the school district. He also suggested that the district is experiencing enrollment patterns that are “deeply connected” to the realities immigrant families are facing.

“When families are afraid to be seen, or when they cannot afford to remain in their communities, they are less likely to enroll, reenroll, or stay in public schools,” Carvalho said in a statement to ABC News.

“Our responsibility is to ensure every child — regardless of where they were born — feels safe in our schools. We will continue to stand firmly with our immigrant communities and protect every student’s right to a welcoming, stable, and supportive education,” Carvalho added.

The Trump administration has lifted longstanding restrictions that kept ICE from conducting immigration enforcement raids on K-12 schools and other sensitive areas, including churches and hospitals, but this decision was made to ensure students and school communities are safe from criminal activity, according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin stressed that the agency is not invading or raiding classrooms, and shared a DHS memo outlining the department’s approach with ABC News.

“ICE agents use discretion,” it read. “Officers would need secondary supervisor approval before any action can be taken in locations such as a school. We expect these to be extremely rare.”

‘[She] probably won’t go to classes’

In Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first day back to school after federal agents implemented an operation dubbed Charlotte’s Web, an immigration enforcement action around Mecklenburg County last month, 30,000 students were absent from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the school district said.

The dip in attendance to start that week accounted for roughly one in every five students missing school, which was about a 14% drop from regular attendance rates, according to the school district. However, the district did not indicate that the federal law enforcement presence accelerated those absences.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, who previously chaired the House’s Education and Workforce Committee, told ABC News that other North Carolina districts are experiencing absenteeism as well and there’s been little K-12 growth overall due to recent declines in birth rates. 

Pablo de la Canal, a career and technical education middle school teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, told ABC News that he saw a noticeable absence in his immigrant students during the Charlotte’s Web operation.

According to de la Canal, he received an email on Sunday, Nov. 16, from an immigrant student’s parent, warning him that the student wouldn’t be attending school during the surge. In the email, which was reviewed by ABC News, the parent asked de la Canal if the child could do schoolwork at home to keep up, he said.

“[She] probably won’t go to classes, until we see how this [immigration operation] situation continues,” the email reads in part.

The teacher told ABC News that he wasn’t the only one to get such a message.

“I know that there were a couple other teachers that got, you know, similar emails from parents, basically letting us know that the kids were not going to show up for school,” de la Canal said.

Meanwhile, many school districts like Charlotte, Los Angeles and Chicago have been offering remote learning, including for the immigrant families who are wary of the federal law enforcement agents in their communities. School district leaders and experts have warned that both mixed-status and documented families are choosing between leaving home for school — as they risk being stopped by immigration agents — and migrating to districts in other cities.

In a statement this fall, Vanessa Cárdenas, the executive director of immigration reform advocacy group America’s Voice, argued that children are now paying the price.

“We do not need violence, chaos and fear in order to fix our broken immigration system,” Cardenas said. “We need a plan that works for America — and protects — not harms — all of our children.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.