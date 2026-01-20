Mayor Mamdani says he supports abolishing ICE, calls for ‘humanity’ in dealing with immigration issues

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appears on The View, on Jan. 20, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani returned to ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday to discuss his first weeks in office and weighed in on the controversial surge by Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (ICE) across the country.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Mamdani about the calls by some Democrats to abolish ICE in light of their activities in places such as Minnesota, where an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.

The 34-year-old mayor, who has vowed to protect New York immigrants, said he supports those calls.

“I am in support of abolishing ICE, and I’ll tell you why: Because what we see is an entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist,” said Mamdani, whose Tuesday appearance marked his first time on the show since becoming mayor in the past month.

Mamdani, a naturalized American citizen who was born in Uganda, has been critical of ICE for many years. Last year during his campaign, he said in a June interview that ICE is “a rogue agency, one that has no interest in laws, no interest in order.”

The mayor echoed those sentiments on “The View” Tuesday.

“We’re seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some sort of immigration law, but instead, what it is doing is terrorizing people no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, and no matter the facts of the case,” Mamdani said.

“And I’m tired of waking up every day and seeing a new image of someone being dragged out of a car, dragged out of their home and dragged out of their life. What we need to see is humanity,” he added.

Last week, the mayor said he was “outraged” after a New York City council employee was detained by ICE in Long Island during a routine immigration appointment.

“This is an assault on our democracy, on our city, and our values,” he said in a statement on X on Jan. 13. “I am calling for his immediate release and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Department of Homeland Security contended in a statement that the employee is in the U.S. illegally and has an alleged criminal history that includes an arrest for assault. The agency did not provide additional details on the assault arrest.

City officials, however, said the employee has legal status.

Mamdani was asked by “The View” hosts about his relationship with President Donald Trump following their cordial meeting in the White House after the mayor won his election.

The mayor said that it is his intention to be honest and direct with the president, especially when it came to immigration.

“It’s terrifying to see what is happening in the name of public safety. I’ve said this to the president. These ICE raids, they are cruel, they are inhumane, [and] they do nothing to deliver that public safety,” Mamdani said. “In fact, what they do is leave a sense of fear among so many.”

When asked about Trump’s threats to cut funding to sanctuary cities such as New York, Mamdani said he would fight for New Yorkers.

“What I said is that our values and our laws, they are not bargaining chips. I’m not looking to have a negotiation with New Yorkers’ lives,” he said.

Mamdani noted that sanctuary city laws have been supported by Democrats and Republicans alike and “keep New Yorkers safe.”

“I’ve told the president this directly, which is that what we are talking about is not people who have been convicted of serious crimes. We’re talking about people whose crimes are simply being in New York City,” he said. “And if they were to make good on this threat, it would rip the civic fabric of this city apart.”

Americans largely oppose Trump tearing down White House East Wing to make way for his ballroom: Poll
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Most Americans oppose the demolition of the White House’s East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump’s ballroom, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel.

A 56% majority of Americans oppose the Trump administration tearing down the East Wing of the White House as part of the construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom paid for by $300 million in private donations, including 45% who “strongly” oppose it, the poll finds.

Just 28% of Americans support it, with 15% strongly supporting the East Wing being torn down for a ballroom, the poll found. Another 16% say they are not sure.

Support breaks down by party lines, with a 62% majority of Republicans in support and 88% of Democrats opposed. A 61% majority of independents oppose the East Wing tear town and ballroom, with nearly half opposing it strongly, according to the poll.

Opinions are much stronger among Democrats: 78% of Democrats strongly oppose the teardown and ballroom, a much smaller 35% of Republicans strongly support it.

A majority of liberals (76%) and about half of moderates (51%) strongly oppose the East Wing teardown and ballroom, while just about a third of conservatives (34%) support it strongly.

Strong support peaks among strong Trump approvers, with 58% saying they strongly support the teardown of the East Wing and ballroom. Among those who somewhat approve of Trump, just 11% strongly support the plan.

Among strong Trump disapprovers, 82% strongly oppose tearing down the East Wing and building a ballroom, while a much smaller 37% of those who somewhat disapprove of the president strongly oppose the plan.

Just about four in 10 conservative Republicans (42%) say they are strongly in favor of the plan. Conversely, 82% of liberal Democrats and 73% of moderate and conservative Democrats oppose it strongly.

Methodology: This ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll was conducted online via the probability-based Ipsos KnowledgePanel® Oct. 24-28, 2025, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 2,725 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points, including the design effect. Error margins are larger for subgroups. The partisan divisions are 28% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 41% independents or something else.

See more details on ABC News’ survey methodology here.

Trump asks SCOTUS to let administration fire Library of Congress, Copyright Office official
The Library of Congress is seen on the second day of the federal government shutdown on October 2, 2025, in Washington D.C. Efforts to end the shutdown stalled as Democrats left Capitol Hill without reaching a funding agreement with President Donald Trump, while the White House warned of potential impacts on public sector jobs. (Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to uphold the president’s removal of the Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter from her influential post earlier this year inside the Library of Congress that oversees and enforces the United States’ copyright system. 

The request is the latest appeal to the justices over President Donald Trump’s expansive view of presidential control over the federal government. Next month, the Supreme Court will consider the president’s ability to fire members of independent federal agencies without cause; early next year, it will also examine the president’s control over members of the Federal Reserve. 

Under federal law, the Register of Copyrights is appointed by and reports to the Librarian of Congress, who in turn is appointed by the president for a 10-year term after confirmation by the Senate.

Trump fired the Biden-appointed Librarian Carla Hayden without cause shortly after taking office and replaced her on an acting basis with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Blanche then removed Perlmutter. 

Perlmutter alleges Blanche lacks the authority to remove her.

A federal appeals court in a 2-1 decision ordered Perlmutter reinstated, concluding the offices of Librarian of Congress and Register of Copyrights are “legislative officers” not “executive officers” under the Constitution — both requiring congressional input.

The administration is asking the justices to overturn that decision — at least on an interim basis — and ultimately to take up the bigger legal questions surrounding the status of the Library of Congress and those who lead it. 

Vance confirms to ABC that Hamas has 20 living hostages, expected release in next 24 hours
JD Vance speaks with ABC News on This Week. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President JD Vance confirmed to ABC “This Week” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos that Hamas has said they are holding 20 living hostages, and that those hostages are expected to be released in the next 24 hours as President Donald Trump was headed to the region later Sunday to mark the occasion.

“Well, they’ve been confirmed, George. Of course you don’t know until you see these people alive. But thank God we expect to see them alive here in the next 24 hours, probably early tomorrow morning, U.S. time, which will be later in the day, of course, in Israel,” Vance said.

“We are on the cusp of true peace in the Middle East. Really, for the first time in my lifetime, certainly these 20 hostages are going to come home to their families, George. I think this is a great moment for our country. Our country should be proud of our diplomats who made this happen. It’s really a great moment for the world, too, which is why the president’s going to go over there and celebrate with these hostages. But it’s a great thing, and I’m very excited about it,” he said.

Trump is scheduled to leave for his visit to Israel and Egypt on Sunday afternoon and will meet with hostage families at the Israeli Knesset on Monday.  

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Hamas’ confirmation of the 20 living hostages.

With the U.S. Central Command establishing a coordination center in Israel to support and monitor the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Vance said it was “misreported” that additional members of the U.S. military were being sent to the region — claiming that “We already have troops at Central Command.”

A U.S. official told ABC News that 200 troops are being sent to Israel, however, to specialize in transportation, planning, logistics, security and engineering. Vance also repeated claims from top officials that no U.S. troops are intended to go into Gaza.

“So, that story is actually misreported. We already have troops at Central Command. We’ve had them for decades in this country. They’re going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire. That’s everything from ensuring that the Israeli troops are at the agreed upon line, ensuring that Hamas is not attacking innocent Israelis, doing everything that they can to ensure the peace that we’ve created, actually sustains and endures,” Vance said.

“But the idea that we’re going to have troops on the ground in Gaza, in Israel, that that is not our intention, that is not our plan. There was a bit of a misreporting there, but we are going to monitor this peace to ensure that it endures,” he added. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.