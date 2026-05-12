Memphis Grizzlies player Brandon Clarke dead at the age of 29, team says
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Memphis Grizzlies player Brandon Clarke has died, the team confirmed on Tuesday. He was 29.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the team said in a statement on social media. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the great Memphis community will not be forgotten.”
The circumstances surrounding his death are not known at this time.
The Canadian-American forward began playing in the NBA in 2019. He was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately traded to Memphis.
He was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team in his rookie season.
“As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(LOS ANGELES) — A Frontier Airlines flight taking off for Los Angeles from Denver International Airport on Friday night struck an individual walking on a runway, according to the airline and airport officials.
The incident occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time on Runway 17L, the airline said in a statement early Saturday. There were 224 passengers and 7 crew members on board, Frontier said.
The person struck was at least partially consumed by one of the engines, an official confirmed to ABC News, causing a brief engine fire.
According to air traffic control audio obtained by ABC News, pilots reported an engine fire and smoke inside the aircraft following the incident.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday the victim had breached airport security, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence and ran onto the runway.
The person was struck by the plane during takeoff at high speed, Duffy said.
Preliminary reports are that 12 were injured and five were taken the hospital, according to the secretary.
“Emergency response and investigation are ongoing,” the Denver International Airport said earlier. “The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted.”
A source briefed on the incident told ABC News that airport security was inspecting the east perimeter fence on Saturday morning for gaps and the person struck did not appear to be connected to the work occurring on a parallel runway.
“We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities,” Frontier Airlines said. “We are deeply saddened by this event.”
Local law enforcement handles airport security and is investigating the breach with support from the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration, Duffy said.
(NEW YORK) — Brian Hooker, whose wife was reported missing in the Bahamas after going overboard on a dinghy, told ABC News he is staying on the island with his “sole focus” on finding her.
Lynette Hooker, 55, of Michigan, has been missing for over a week. She and Brian Hooker, 58, had departed Hope Town on the Abaco Islands for their yacht, Soulmate, in Elbow Cay around 7:30 p.m. on April 4, when bad weather caused Lynette Hooker to fall overboard, her husband told authorities.
Brian Hooker was arrested on Wednesday and questioned by police. He was released on Monday without charges.
Hooker described being in police custody as “hell.”
“It was a little different chapter of hell in a giant hell that I’m in,” he said, overcome with emotion.
He told ABC News on Tuesday morning that he will stay in the Bahamas until his visa runs out.
He said his “only focus is to go back to the boat, and then hire or beg people to help me go find some areas to search.”
“I want you to know Lynette and I loved each other the most — we’ve been together almost half our lives,” Brian Hooker said. “My sole focus is finding Lynette, no matter how likely or unlikely that is. This search for Lynette has been interrupted by the investigation. I understand that investigations have to take place, but I’m going as soon as I can to start finding Lynette.”
Brian Hooker’s attorney did not allow him to answer questions about what happened the night his wife went overboard due to the pending investigation.
When asked if there was anything he wishes he’d done differently, Brian Hooker was emotional, saying, “I will always think there was something I could have done differently. My one job, my one job was to look out for her, and that has not happened. And I’m gonna keep looking out for her now, the best I can.”
“I’m going to keep going. I’m not leaving until I’m told to leave or convinced that it’s fruitless,” he said.
(NEW ORLEANS) — A Louisiana sheriff has been indicted on over two dozen felony counts following a brazen jailbreak last year that saw 10 inmates escape from a New Orleans detention center, officials announced Wednesday.
A special grand jury indicted Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on 30 felony counts, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s office.
Bianka Brown, the chief financial officer for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, was also indicted on 20 felony counts, the office said.
“While Sheriff Hutson did not personally open the doors of the jail for the escapees, her refusal to comply with basic legal requirements and to take even minimal precautions in the discharge of her duties directly contributed to and enabled the escape,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement.
Hutson was indicted on 14 counts of malfeasance in office and four counts of conspiracy to commit malfeasance in office. Additional counts included filing or maintaining false public records and obstruction of justice. A judge set her bond at $300,000.
Brown was indicted on similar charges and her bond was set at $200,000.
Both were booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail last night for security reasons and have since bonded out.
During a status hearing Thursday morning, they surrendered their passports and were told not to leave Louisiana.
Their attorneys declined to comment to ABC News New Orleans affiliate WGNO.
Murrill requested that Orleans Parish convene the special grand jury following the May 16, 2025, jailbreak, her office said.
Authorities said the 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in the early morning hours after climbing through a hole behind a toilet. Their disappearance was not noticed for several hours and touched off a massive manhunt.
Three of the 10 inmates who escaped were apprehended in New Orleans within the first 24 hours of the jailbreak. Others were captured in the following days, including in Baton Rouge and Texas.
The ninth inmate, Antoine Massey, was located in New Orleans in late June 2025 after the sheriff’s office said it received a tip. Louisiana authorities were investigating a video circulating online earlier that month that appeared to show Massey pleading to rappers and President Donald Trump to help him while he was still on the run.
The tenth and final inmate, Derrick Groves, was apprehended following a “brief stand-off” in Atlanta in October 2025, police said.
Over a dozen people were arrested on suspicion of helping the escapees, including another inmate in the jail and a jail maintenance worker who is accused of shutting off water to the toilet, allowing escapees to remove it.
“Nearly a year ago, I made a commitment to the people of New Orleans and the people of our state that those responsible for the Orleans Parish Prison break would be held accountable,” Murrill said in a statement. “Since that day, through the hard work of my office, along with the Louisiana State Police and our many federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, every escapee is behind bars, and others who facilitated and enabled the escape are currently being prosecuted.”
Hutson ran for reelection last year but drew just 17% of the vote. In a final speech to her staff on Tuesday, she said that over the past four years, the sheriff’s office has become a “stronger, more accountable and definitely more modern organization.”
She acknowledged the jailbreak while talking with reporters, saying, “It’s completely overshadowed the hard work.”
“It’s not going to define me,” she added. “That whole story hasn’t been told yet, but I hope it is told.”
Orleans Parish Sheriff-elect Michelle Woodfork will be sworn in on Monday. Murrill said she will continue to work with Woodfork “on how to improve operations, secure the facility, and build in basic financial oversight that complies with state law.”