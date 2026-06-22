Nancy Guthrie abduction: 2nd ransom note sent to Tucson TV station said she died, sources say

Nancy Guthrie abduction: 2nd ransom note sent to Tucson TV station said she died, sources say
This image provided by the FBI on Feb. 5, 2026, shows missing person Nancy Guthrie. (FBI)

A second ransom note received by a Tucson, Arizona, television station following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie said she died shortly after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of Feb. 1.

In the days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, various ransom notes were sent to the media.

The Guthrie family received two notes that were sent to Tucson media outlets that investigators deemed potentially credible and the FBI had tried to trace their origin.

The first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy Guthrie’s return. The second note, according to sources, said she had died shortly after she was taken and was buried in nature.

The notes were received within days of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, but ABC News has not previously disclosed the contents of the second note.

Shortly after receiving the second note, Savannah Guthrie posted a statement in a Feb. 7 Instagram post.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said at the time. “We beg you now to return our mother to us. … This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Images from Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera showing a masked man at her house were released early on in the investigation, but the 84-year-old’s whereabouts remain unknown and the suspect remains unidentified.

In March, Savannah Guthrie spoke out in her first interview, telling her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, “Honestly, we don’t know anything.”

Savannah Guthrie said her family “cannot be at peace” without answers and she pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Shrek and Donkey head out on new adventure in ‘Shrek 5’ trailer
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Shrek, Fiona and Donkey are returning to the land of Far Far Away for another adventure.

The trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 5 has been released, nearly a year ahead of its release to theaters on June 30, 2027.

“Shrek and Donkey, two stalwart friends off on another whirlwind big city adventure,” Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy, says in the clip.

Shrek (Mike Myers) reluctantly teams up with his old pal, as well as his wife Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and their two sons Fergus and Farkle, voiced by Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo. It’s unclear where the adventure is taking them, but at some point they all end up in jail.

The trailer ends with Donkey badly singing the 1977 song “Baby Come Back” to the annoyance of his ogre cellmates.

Zendaya voices Shrek and Fiona’s teenage daughter Felicia, but the character does not appear in the trailer.

The first Shrek film was released in 2001. It was the first-ever winner of the best animated feature Academy Award. Its three sequels were subsequently released in 2004, 2007 and 2010.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct film adaptation of musical ‘Octet’
Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct film adaptation of musical ‘Octet’
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the opening night of ‘Waiting For Godot’ at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 28, 2025, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has found his next project.

The Hamilton creator will direct the film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s musical Octet

“I haven’t stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are,” Miranda said in a press release.

According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

Miranda also took to Instagram to share the news of this upcoming film. He said he’s been working with Malloy on adapting the production to the big screen “for the past six years.”

“Now we get to make the movie,” Miranda wrote. “And what a joy to officially partner with Julie Oh, my ride-or-die in the movie business since tick, tick…Boom! Thank you to everyone on our team at 5000 Broadway for their work in making this a reality.”

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

“I am over the moon that Lin-Manuel is turning Octet into a movie! I was utterly gobsmacked by his work on tick, tick…Boom!, and feel so honored to have such a beacon of the musical theater world bring this piece into a new life,” Malloy said. “As a brilliant storyteller, fellow internet junkie, and dear friend, I know he’s going to make something amazing. And our cast is completely ridiculous.”

While the film’s cast has yet to be officially announced, Miranda teased that is on the way.

“Full cast soon …,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marcello Hernandez wears Harry Styles’ clothes in new ‘SNL’ promo
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Marcello Hernandez does his best Harry Styles impression in a new promo for Saturday Night Live.

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“What are you doing, Marcello?”

“Nothing, Harry Styles,” says Marcello, knocking the mic to the floor.

“Are those my clothes?” Harry asks.

“Yeah, sorry. I thought you weren’t coming,” Marcello replies. “I thought I would just go on as your understudy.”

“Understudy? I’m 15 minutes late because Kenan and I went out for pain au chocolat,” Harry responds, as he and Kenan hold up the French pastries. “It’s a tradition when I host.” To be clear, Harry has only hosted the show once before. 

“Tsk tsk, Marcello. You forgot the pain au chocolat,” Kenan scolds.

“I’m sorry, I just wanted to help,” Marcello says. “If you want to help, hold my pain au chocolat,” says Harry.

Marcello quickly exits the stage, while Harry gets behind the mic and says, “See you on Saturday.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.