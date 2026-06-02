New Jersey attorney general, city of Newark pursue legal action to get health inspectors into Delaney Hall ICE facility

A protester speaks to the police using a megaphone near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

(NEWARK, N.J.) — New Jersey officials are pursuing legal avenues to get to the bottom of allegations of poor conditions at Delaney Hall in Newark, including threatening to sue to shut down the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility if state health inspectors are not allowed to examine it.

The city of Newark already filed a lawsuit in April 2025 against the GEO Group, the private company contracted by ICE to run the facility, alleging that the company made modifications to Delaney Hall to prepare it for use as a detention facility without required state oversight. However, Mayor Ras Baraka and city leaders said Tuesday that they will expand that litigation to call for the facility’s closure if state health inspectors aren’t given full access.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and Gov. Mikie Sherrill also announced Tuesday that the state has filed suit against the GEO Group, asking the state superior court to order the company to allow state health inspectors access.

Protests and an alleged hunger strike have been ongoing since May 22 after reports alleged the 300 inmates inside the ICE detention center have been poorly fed, are not receiving proper medical care and are being held in poor conditions.

“If the GEO Group – with a $1 billion government contract – has nothing to hide and the conditions inside Delaney Hall are as safe and as sanitary as this private corporation and the Trump Administration claim, then there is no legitimate reason why my health inspectors are being kept from full access throughout the building,” Sherrill said in a statement Tuesday announcing the state’s suit.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to the attorney general’s suit with a statement on X Tuesday, calling it “frivolous.”

“ICE is committed to transparency, and Delaney Hall complies with all required state and local laws,” DHS said, in part. “ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies. All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers.”

The GEO Group did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment about Baraka’s announcement and the state’s lawsuit.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has previously said that the reports of the poor conditions are untrue.

Baraka said Tuesday during a news conference outside of Delaney Hall that the alleged conditions inside the detention center were “inhumane” and that action needed to be taken. There was a report that alleged one of the inmates suffered a miscarriage and was not given proper care, according to the mayor.

“It’s troubling, which forces us to expand our lawsuit against Delaney Hall,” Baraka said.

Eric Pennington, Newark’s business administrator, told reporters Tuesday that the city asked the GEO Group to allow health inspectors to check the facility.

Sherrill said last week that inspectors from the state Department of Health visited Delaney Hall on May 28 but were “denied full access” and “allowed to inspect only a limited part of the facility.”

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office further said in Tuesday’s lawsuit announcement that the health inspectors were “barred from inspecting crucial areas of the facility, including the medical unit, sleeping areas, and bathing and toileting areas.”

Pennington said Tuesday that the city will use their legal options to get the inspectors inside.

“If they don’t allow us in, we, along with partners who are out here to protect the individuals inside, they will join our lawsuit, along with the state Health Department, to join to have this facility shut down until it can be inspected and ensured it is safe for the individuals who are in there,” he said.

“We are awaiting GEO Group’s response now and we expect to go to the court in the next day or two to continue the existing lawsuit,” Pennington added.

Davenport’s suit seeks an expedited injunction that directs the GEO Group to allow inspectors inside, according to court documents.

“The reports of unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside Delaney Hall are extremely concerning, and GEO Group – like any other business and facility in New Jersey – must follow the law,” Davenport said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Several elected officials have visited the facility since the protests began and claimed they have seen the poor conditions firsthand.

Federal and state law enforcement agents have clashed with protesters on numerous days, with federal officers in some instances firing tear gas and using batons. Several people have been arrested, some of whom were accused of assaulting federal officers.

Sherrill and other New Jersey Democrats have criticized the federal government for their response and actions against the protesters and have called on everyone to lower the temperature.

A curfew was enforced outside the facility starting Sunday night.

Baraka, who said Tuesday that he had spoken with protesters, said that there were no arrests made Monday night but that the curfew would continue for at least one more day.

Limited visitation privileges were restored Sunday following a request by the governor.

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