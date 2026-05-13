Newly discovered asteroid will make a close, but safe, encounter with Earth
(NEW YORK) — A newly discovered asteroid will pass within about 56,000 miles of Earth on Monday, significantly closer than the distance between Earth and the moon.
There is no need to worry or cancel any plans, however. Current calculations show no evidence that the object will hit Earth.
The asteroid was identified several days ago by astronomers at five observatories, including Farpoint Observatory in Wabaunsee County, Kansas, and Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona’s Santa Catalina Mountains.
The asteroid, designated 2026 JH2, is likely between 50 and 100 feet across, according to estimates from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. That estimate is based on how bright the object appears and how much light scientists think its surface reflects.
Astronomers are still working to better understand the asteroid’s orbit and physical characteristics. So far, the object has been tracked only 24 times over several days. While its trajectory is still being refined, current calculations show no impact risk.
The asteroid is considered an Apollo-class near-Earth object.
“These asteroids have an orbit that is larger than Earth’s orbit around the Sun and their path crosses Earth’s orbit,” according to NASA.
The Virtual Telescope Project plans to stream the encounter live beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET on Monday.
(WASHINGTON) — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche used his first news conference Tuesday to shrug off any suggestion that he would use the Justice Department to more aggressively target perceived enemies of President Donald Trump, as he heaped praise on his ousted predecessor Pam Bondi.
“First of all, we have thousands of ongoing investigations and prosecutions going on in this country right now, and it is true that some of them involve men women and entities that the president in the past has had issues with and that believe should be investigated,” Blanche said. “That is his right, and indeed it is his duty to do that, meaning, to lead this country.”
Blanche denied he views President Trump’s public statements urging the prosecutions of his enemies as “pressure” on him in serving as the head of the DOJ. Trump, naming several of his perceived political foes in a September social media post, said, “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!“
“I do not view this as pressure,” Blanche said. “I do not view this as something that is going to keep me up at night, except to make sure that we are investigating every case that we that we have to the fullest extent of the law and using all the resources we can.”
Trump announced Thursday that Bondi was being ousted as his attorney general in a post on his social media platform, saying she’ll move to a role working in the private sector. Blanche said it remains a mystery why Bondi was ousted, despite widespread reporting that it was due to Trump’s frustration with her lack of successful prosecutions against his political opponents and her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
“Nobody has any idea why the attorney general is no longer the attorney general and I’m the acting attorney general, except for President Trump,” Blanche said.
Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s defense attorney in the cases brought against him by former special counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, repeatedly sparred with reporters at Tuesday’s press event, accusing the media of ignoring years of so-called “weaponization” under the Biden administration.
“When I’m asked questions, or when I see reporting about shock and awe at this supposed weaponization of this Department of Justice, it means nothing to me, because it’s completely false,” Blanche said. “People say the president wants to go after his political enemies. No, the president has said time and time again that he wants justice.”
With the news conference happening amid uncertainty over President Trump’s Tuesday morning threat to destroy the “civilization” of Iran, ABC News pressed Blanche on whether the DOJ is providing advice to the White House about what kind of military strikes could constitute potential war crimes.
“The Department of Justice, as it always does, supports the Department of War, the White House, Department of State to the extent that’s involved, and our intelligence communities, to the extent that that’s something that’s appropriate, and we provide counsel to them, and we have been doing that, as you would expect,” said Blanche, who declined to engage on the topic of potential war crimes.
(WASHINGTON) — The Georgia man who was arrested after running toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun told officers he was “just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
Just after noon on Tuesday, Carter Camacho, 18, allegedly parked a white Mercedes SUV, got out of the car and started running toward the Capitol building, according to the statement of facts filed in court.
As he approached the building, officers with the Capitol police saw him and ordered him to drop the weapon, Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said.
“He immediately complied,” Sullivan said, adding that he put down the gun, got on the ground and was then taken into custody.
Once secured in handcuffs, Camacho told officers his name and that “he was just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to the complaint.
Camacho had additional rounds with him, as well as a tactical vest and tactical gloves, Sullivan said. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found in his car, Sullivan said.
“Who knows what could’ve happened” if the officers were not standing guard, Sullivan said.
Officers cleared the area, which has since reopened, according to police.
“There does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat,” authorities said.
Both chambers of Congress are out of session this week.
Capitol police said Camacho was arrested for Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Rifle without a License, Unregistered Firearm and Unregistered Ammunition. The complaint said he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. Camacho is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.
ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie is speaking out in her first interview nearly two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona, home.
Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her house in the early hours of Feb. 1. They have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.
In an emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie called the images “absolutely terrifying.”
“I can’t imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can’t. It’s too much,” she said.
Savannah Guthrie recounted a heartbreaking conversation with her brother when she asked him if their mother’s abduction could have been because of her.
“He said, ‘I’m sorry sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'” Savannah Guthrie recalled through tears.
She told Kotb that it’s “too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me.”
“I’m so sorry, Mommy, I’m so sorry,” Savannah Guthrie said.
And to her family, she apologized through tears, “If it is me, I’m so sorry.”
But she added, “We still don’t know … Honestly, we don’t know anything.”
Savannah Guthrie also commented on the speculation early in the investigation that one of her family members could have been involved, calling that “unbearable.”
“It piles pain upon pain,” she said.
Authorities announced on Feb. 16 that they cleared the Guthrie family as suspects.
“No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law, and no one protected my mom more than my brother,” she said. “And we love her and she is our shining light. She is our matriarch. She is all we have.”
In the days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, various ransom notes were sent to the media.
“There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came. And I think most of them, it’s my understanding, are not real,” Savannah Guthrie said. “And I didn’t see them, but a person that would send a fake ransom note has to look deeply at themselves.”
She added, “I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”
Savannah Guthrie said thoughts of the terror her mother experienced wakes her up each night.
“I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night,” she said through tears. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable. But those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. That she needs to come home now.”
While Savannah Guthrie said law enforcement has worked tirelessly on the investigation, she stressed that her family “cannot be at peace” without answers.
“Someone can do the right thing, and it is never too late to do the right thing. And our hearts are focused on that,” she said.
Another part of Kotb’s interview with Savannah Guthrie will air on Friday.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.
ABC News’ Matt Claiborne contributed to this report.