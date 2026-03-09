Pentagon IDs 7th US service member killed in Iran war
(WASHINGTON) — The Defense Department on Monday identified another U.S. service member who died following the opening wave of Iranian retaliatory attacks across the Middle East, marking the seventh U.S. service member to die in the war with Iran.
Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, 26, died Sunday from injuries he sustained during a March 1 retaliation strike on U.S. troops at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia from Iran.
“He gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country he loved,” Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, the top officer for Army Space and Missile Defense Command, said in a statement. “That makes him nothing less than a hero, and he will always be remembered that way. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”
Pennington enlisted in the Army in 2017 as a supply specialist and was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado. He is set to be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, the Army announced.
Pennington was working at a strategic radar installation responsible for early warning against incoming missile threats, a critical node in the U.S. military’s missile-defense architecture, according to a source familiar with the situation.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of the other six American service members killed in the war’s opening hours, after an Iranian drone struck in Kuwait. All six were killed in the same attack.
Even as the ceremony underscored the war’s early toll, the president and senior Pentagon officials have been preparing the public for the likelihood that more casualties are ahead.
“The president’s been right to say there will be casualties,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in an interview with the CBS News program “60 Minutes” on Sunday. “Things like this don’t happen without casualties. There will be more casualties.”
Hegseth cast the losses as a grim but familiar feature of war for a country that has spent more than two decades fighting in the Middle East.
“Especially our generation knows what it’s like to see Americans come home in caskets,” he said. “But that doesn’t weaken us one bit. It stiffens our spine and our resolve to say this is a fight we will finish.”
ABC News’ Martha Raddatz contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump ended his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday by unleashing criticism on Somali immigrants, whom he described as “garbage,” saying he doesn’t want them in the United States.
“You know, our country’s at a tipping point. We could go bad. We’re at a tipping point. I don’t know if people mind me saying that, but I’m saying it,” Trump said. “We could go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.”
He ascribed the same description to Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali American who represents Minnesota, who replied on social media that Trump’s “obsession with me is creepy.”
“I hope he gets the help he desperately needs,” she added.
Trump’s attacks on the American Somali community come as a major contrast to last year when he was campaigning for reelection and gained support from that voting bloc.
Trump was asked about why the Minnesota Somali community should support him during an interview with podcast host Liz Collin in July 2024.
“Because they want safety, they want security … they want security just like everybody else,” he said in the interview, which took place prior to a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, which also has a sizable Somali population.
Salman Fiqy, a Somali American in Minnesota who emerged as one of Trump’s most vocal supporters within the community, spoke to the Sahan Journal in July 2024, about how he squared Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric, including the 2017 “Muslim ban.”
“He rubbed us the wrong way,” Fiqy said in 2024, referring to Trump’s statements on Somali refugees at the time. “But I think the majority realize it was a political statement to rally his base.”
The president’s rebuke on the Somalian community, specifically those in Minnesota, came amid a back-and-forth between the chief executive and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who Trump called on to resign amid a reported welfare “scandal.”
The New York Times published an investigation last week on fraud allegedly perpetrated by Somali immigrants against Minnesota’s social services system. The Times’ account detailed law enforcement officials’ claims that over the past five years, “fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora.”
Critics reportedly said that some of that alleged fraud continued because state officials under Walz didn’t want to alienate the Somali population.
In response to The New York Times’ investigation, Walz said in a social media post Tuesday that he welcomes “support in investigating and prosecuting crime. But pulling a PR stunt and indiscriminately targeting immigrants is not a real solution to a problem.”
Trump has seized on the ballooning controversy in recent days as he also linked Omar, a longtime political foe, to the welfare dissension — something he’s also repeated in recent weeks.
Most Somalis initially arrived in the U.S. as refugees following the civil war in the 1990s with over 260,000 people of Somali decent living across the country, according to the U.S. census.
Approximately 73% of Somali Immigrants are naturalized citizens, according to the census.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters that the city is home to more than 80,000 Somali immigrants and most are U.S. citizens.
He pushed back against the administration’s rhetoric Tuesday afternoon and said the city would stand by the Somali community.
“It will be a practical inevitability that when people are arrested by federal immigration agents, they’re going to get the wrong people. They’re going to make mistakes,” he said. “They’re going to screw it up so badly that they’re not just violating habeas corpus, but they are taking away the rights of American citizens.”
Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric has also increased following the alleged shooting last week of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., by an Afghan national. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was charged on Tuesday with murder.
Tom Homan, the federal border czar, said on Tuesday that there will be an “increase” in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Minnesota, but declined to give any insight into when that may happen.
“Yes, there’s going to be an increase of activity up there,” Homan told FOX News. “We’re going to hold people accountable. We are going to enforce the laws of this country without apology.”
Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman criticized the Trump administration for “othering” a population.
“Our Somali American neighbors — the vast majority of them U.S. citizens — deserve to feel safe in their own country,” he said on social media. “Why are some ‘othering’ Americans? Have we learned nothing?”
ABC News’ Sabina Ghebremedhin and Christine Cordero contributed to this report.
(MINNEAPOLIS) — President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to send in the U.S. military as tensions intensify in Minneapolis following a second shooting in a week involving a federal officer amid Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city.
“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote in a social media post.
On Wednesday night, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, needed to be stopped from “terrorism.”
“Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It’s disgusting,” Blanche posted on X. “Walz and Frey — I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”
ABC News has reached out to Walz and Frey’s offices for comment on Blanche’s statement.
The deputy attorney general’s blunt post came after Walz earlier on Wednesday evening had issued a sharp rebuke of the federal government’s law enforcement presence after a federal officer shot a person who they said had fled a traffic stop and then, along with two other people, began attacking the officer.
The shooting came one week after Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, was fatally shot by an ICE agent. The Department of Homeland Security has said that Good was allegedly attempting to run over law enforcement officers, a claim disputed by local officials.
“It’s a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government,” Walz said in an address on Wednesday. He urged residents to “protest loudly, urgently, but also peacefully.”
Frey, who has called on ICE to “get the f— out” of Minneapolis, said on Wednesday “the situation we are seeing in our city is not sustainable.”
Trump previously threatened to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act last summer when protests were unfolding in Los Angeles over the administration’s immigration crackdown and deployment of the National Guard.
The law, which authorizes the use of the military on U.S. soil for certain purposes, hasn’t been enacted for decades. It was last implemented was in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush during the Los Angeles riots following the murder of Rodney King at the request of the governor. It hasn’t been used without coordination with a governor since the 1960s.
Overall, the Insurrection Act has been used in response to 30 crises over its history, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, including by Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy to desegregate schools after the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
The Insurrection Act states, in part: “Whenever there is an insurrection in any State against its government, the President may, upon the request of its legislature or of its governor if the legislature cannot be convened, call into Federal service such of the militia of the other States, in the number requested by that State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to suppress the insurrection.”
(WASHINGTON) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday made it clear that even though she and former President Bill Clinton agreed to a closed-door deposition, they are continuing to push for a public hearing as part of the House Oversight Committee’s probe into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath,” she wrote on X. “They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction.”
“So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, [Rep. James Comer], let’s have it — in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there,” she posted.
Comer, the committee’s chairman, announced on Tuesday that Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on Feb. 26. Bill Clinton will sit for deposition the following day, Feb. 27.
For months, the Clintons had insisted that the subpoenas were without legal merit. Comer had pushed back, saying the Clintons are not above the law and must comply with a subpoena.
A letter from the Clintons’ attorney Jon Skladany to Comer also said an open hearing “will best suit our concerns about fairness,” citing the requirement that the interviews be videotaped — but ultimately left the decision about whether to hold a hearing or a deposition up to Comer.
The subpoenas the committee sent to the Clintons were specifically for a closed-door deposition. That is what will occur, and Comer said a public hearing is welcome after that if the Clintons want to come in.
“The deposition will be made public, it’s going to be audio, video and the transcripts will be released,” Comer said in an interview on Newsmax on Wednesday.
“Depositions are always the preferred means of getting information from a witness. If you look at history, congressional hearings, they may be entertaining, but they’re not very substantive … So, we’re going to do the depositions. That’s what the subpoena is for,” Comer said. “And after the depositions, if the Clintons want more, they’re more than welcome to come to the House Oversight Committee after they’re deposed. If they want to testify in a public hearing in front of the Oversight Committee, they are more than welcome to do that.”
Neither Bill Clinton nor Hillary Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing and both deny having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. No Epstein survivor or associate has ever made a public allegation of wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior by the former president or his wife in connection with his prior relationship with Epstein.
President Donald Trump, in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, repeated that he thinks it’s a “shame” that the Clintons will sit for depositions.
“It bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton. See, I like Bill Clinton. I still like Bill Clinton,” Trump said.