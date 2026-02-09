Police release body camera footage of Brown University shooting aftermath

Police release body camera footage of Brown University shooting aftermath

Footage newly obtained by ABC News appears to show the moment that the man suspected of opening fire at Brown University in December fled the Ivy League campus following the tragic incident. Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office

(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) — Body-worn camera footage from the chaotic scene on Dec. 13 at Brown University shows police clearing the Barus and Holley Building on campus following the deadly mass shooting on campus.

The heavily redacted footage, the police and fire reports, and 911 calls were released after numerous public records requests were made to the city in the days after the shooting.

The 20-minute video shows a police officer directing other officers to clear the building and telling people to get down. It also shows the moments just after the shooting, when police from the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police rushed in. 

“As of now, we have no idea who this person could be,” one officer says. They wouldn’t know until days later who the alleged shooter was.

The alleged killer, Claudio Neves Valente, opened fire on a study group at Brown’s engineering and physics building, killing two students and injuring nine others, before fatally shooting MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, two days later, authorities said.

Neves Valente was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a storage unit on Dec. 18, officials said.

Also in the new video released, authorities are searching the building when the call comes over the radio, “we have multiple victims.”

“Let’s get these rescues in,” the officer can be heard saying.

Ella Cook, of Alabama, a sophomore at Brown, and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, a U.S. dual citizen from Uzbekistan, who was in his first semester, were the two students killed during the shooting.

The police report mirrors the court records that were released after the suspect was found dead, but it also includes stark new details from when detectives showed the image of the shooter to two of the shooting victims. 

“[Redacted] said she got a good look at the suspect. When provided with a photo of the suspect, [redacted] quickly froze, physically pushed back, and became emotional. She was observed to be tearing up and shaking. She then confirmed that the image showed the shooter,” the report said.

“Detectives then spoke with [redacted], who indicated that he was in close proximity to the shooter when he was shot. Detectives presented [redacted] with the same still image as [redacted]  and a second close-up image of the suspect from the same camera source,” the report continued. “Upon observing these two photos, [redacted]  took a deep breath, shut his eyes, changed his breathing pattern, and confirmed that the shooter he saw in the hallway appeared to be the person in the photos presented. Detectives met [redacted] with and presented him with the image of the suspect. [Redacted] also identified that the suspect in the images was the shooter.”

In another 911 call, an officer with the Brown University Police Department calls the Providence Police Department as chaos unfolds in the background.

“This is Brown University Police, we have confirmed gunshots at 184 Hope Street,” the officer says. In the background, you can hear a woman who is concerned about a victim reassuring them it’ll be OK.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Judge orders Trump admin to ‘mitigate’ further ‘damage’ to slavery exhibit panels as Philadelphia fights their removal
Judge orders Trump admin to ‘mitigate’ further ‘damage’ to slavery exhibit panels as Philadelphia fights their removal
President’s House Site, Memorial Wall. The names of the nine enslaved members of President Washington’s household who lived at this site. NPS

(PHILADELPHIA) — U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, who is overseeing Philadelphia’s federal lawsuit against the Trump administration over the removal of a slavery exhibit at the President’s House, ordered the federal government to “mitigate any further deterioration or damage” to the exhibit’s panels after inspecting their condition.

Rufe filed an inspection report on Monday evening, where she wrote that the 34 panels, both glass and metal, are stored in a “secure” place at the National Constitution Center and have not been “destroyed,” but Rufe noted that some panels “exhibited damage.”

“Still to be determined by the Court is the extent of any damage and the integrity of the exhibits regarding their amenability to being restored to their original condition,” Rufe wrote.

Counsel for the Trump administration and for the city of Philadelphia attended the inspection, after which Rufe told reporters that she observed some “marks” on the panels but could not determine when or how they were made.

The panels, which were removed by the National Parks Service on Jan. 22, tell the stories of the nine enslaved Africans who were held by President George Washington at the President’s House, an open-air outdoor exhibit and memorial at Independence National Historical Park that was built where Washington’s mansion originally stood.

The memorial honors the lives of Austin, Christopher Sheels, Giles, Hercules, Joe Richardson, Moll, Oney Judge, Paris and Richmond, all of whom were held at the site by Washington.

Rufe ordered the federal government on Monday to “securely store all removed panels and to mitigate any further deterioration or damage.”

During a hearing on Friday, Rufe said that she planned to inspect the panels as she considers whether NPS’s removal caused “irreparable harm” as she considers a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by the city of Philadelphia. The injunction would block the Trump administration from making any further changes to the President’s House as the lawsuit moves forward.

Rufe filed a post-hearing order on Monday, barring any further “removal and/or destruction of the President’s House” site “until further order from the court.”

Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, an advocacy group founded in 2002 by attorney Michael Coard, launched the 2002 campaign to urge the city to include a slavery memorial in the building of the President’s House. The group, which filed a motion to file an amicus brief in support of the city’s lawsuit, also participated in the inspection.

Coard told reporters on Monday that seeing the panels stored in a room against a wall was “completely disrespectful, demoralizing, defiling.”

“There were scratches and marks on several of the 34 items we saw, there was no cushioning. They were up against the wall. They were on the cement floor,” Coard said. “Had they slipped, the glass items would have fallen to the ground.”

“I can’t say, being quite candid, that there was any damage, there was no damage, but there was desecration, and for me, it’s the same thing,” Coard said.

Asked how he defines “desecration,” Coard said, “The Sixth and Market Street site where America’s first White House stood is historical holy ground. And anytime you defile holy ground, you desecrate it.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ahead of alleged Jan. 6 pipe bomber’s Tuesday court appearance, attorneys urge judge to release him before trial
Ahead of alleged Jan. 6 pipe bomber’s Tuesday court appearance, attorneys urge judge to release him before trial
Prince William County police seal the street in front of the home of suspected Jan. 6, 2021, pipe bomber on Dec. 4, 2025, in Woodbridge, Virginia. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for the Virginia man charged with planting pipe bombs outside of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol are urging a judge to release him pending trial, arguing the government has presented no evidence that shows he poses a danger to the general public.

In a late-night filing on Monday, suspect Brian Cole Jr.’s attorneys said the “government-induced excitement” around Cole’s arrest earlier this month is both premature and potentially in violation of local court rules.

The filing came ahead of Cole’s scheduled court appearance on Tuesday afternoon for a detention hearing.

Cole, of Virginia, was arrested by federal authorities earlier this month following a massive probe that had stymied investigators for almost five years. He appeared in court on Dec. 5, where a judge detailed the two charges he currently faces. The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years if he is convicted.

Cole, who has not entered a plea, allegedly told investigators in a lengthy confession that he wasn’t targeting the joint session of Congress that was convening to certify former President Joe Biden’s election win, according to previous court filing from the Department of Justice.

After Cole saw himself on the news in videos released by the FBI seeking tips on his identity, he said in the interview that he discarded all of his bomb-making materials at a nearby dump and said he never told anyone about his actions in the nearly five years since Jan. 6, according to the filing. The filing also notes that over the past years he appeared to wipe data from his personal cellphone “nearly one thousand times.” 

Prosecutors included the alleged details of Cole’s confession in a filing urging a judge to keep him detained pending trial, arguing his alleged actions and choice of the DNC and RNC as targets “demonstrates the extreme and deeply dangerous nature of his conduct.”

In their Monday filing, Cole’s attorneys specifically pointed to statements made by D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro in an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas following their client’s arrest in which they argue she improperly commented on the merits of the government’s case.

They further claim that the government’s inclusion of Cole’s alleged confession to planting the bombs in their detention memo Sunday may have also violated his rights.

While Cole’s attorneys didn’t specifically deny any of the allegations put forward by the government about Cole’s conduct, they used their filing Monday to dispute that prosecutors have made any clear showing he presents a danger to the public.

According to the filing, Cole has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder as well as obsessive compulsive disorder and has no criminal history.

His attorneys said he would submit to house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor if required, though they argue the government hasn’t proven he poses any risk of fleeing prosecution.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs faces strangulation, assault charges
New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs faces strangulation, assault charges
Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) —  New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges, according to court records.

The complaint was made by a woman who worked as a private chef for the NFL player, according to court documents. During a Dec. 2 dispute over money that she claimed Diggs owed her, he allegedly “smacked her across the face” and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” the complaint says.

“She said that as she tried to pry his arm away, he tightened his grip. At that point, the male threw her onto the bed,” the documents said.

Diggs’ attorney, David Meier, said the NFL player “categorically denies these allegations … because they did not occur.”

“They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,” Meier said in a statement. “The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.”

The Patriots are standing behind Diggs, saying in a statement, “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations.”

“We support Stefon,” the team said. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.”

The NFL added in statement that it’s “aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.