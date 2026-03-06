Rep. Tony Gonzales drops reelection bid amid calls to drop out after admitting relationship with staffer

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, makes his way to House votes in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales announced Thursday evening that he will no longer seek reelection in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, following calls from House Republican leadership to drop out of the race after the congressman admitted to having a relationship with a staffer.

“After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I’ve always had to my district,” Gonzales wrote in a statement on X. “Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful.”

Gonzales’ statement touted various accomplishments from his three terms in Congress, with an emphasis on his “absolute dedication” to the U.S.

“My philosophy has never changed: do as much as you can, and always fight for the greater good,” he wrote.  

Gonzales’ announcement came the same day House Republican leadership on Thursday asked Gonzales to drop out of the race.

“The Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into Congressman Tony Gonzales’s conduct, and we urge them to act expeditiously,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican Whip Tom Emmer and Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain said in a joint statement.

“Congressman Gonzales has said he will fully cooperate with the investigation. We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues. In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election,” they added.

Johnson told reporters later that the GOP’s call for Gonzales to drop his reelection bid — rather than resign from Congress — amounts to “a death penalty” for Gonzales.

“Leadership put out a statement. It speaks for itself. We’ve encouraged him to drop out of the race for reelection,” Johnson said. “Politically, that’s a death penalty.”

Gonzales on Tuesday night advanced to a runoff primary election on May 26 against conservative activist Brandon Herrera.

The next day, Gonzales spoke with talk show host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo who asked if he had a relationship with his district director, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later died by suicide.

“Was there a relationship with this young lady, um, who was working in your office?” Pagliarulo asked Gonzales at the outset of the interview on Wednesday.

“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales answered. “Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has. And my faith is as strong as ever. When you make mistakes like this, you know, it’s never easy. It humbles you.”

Gonzales said he looks forward to the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into the allegations.

The panel said it has established an investigative subcommittee to examine allegations that Gonzales “may have: (1) engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his congressional office; and/or (2) discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to be able to provide all the facts and all the details that lead to exactly what occurred in the entire situation,” said Gonzales, who has declined to withdraw from his reelection bid.

The congressman had previously denied the relationship with Santos-Aviles.

Despite now admitting his relationship with her, Gonzales distanced himself from her death, claiming that he had not spoken with her since June of 2024, before she ultimately died the following year.

“You know, the facts are, I hadn’t spoken with Ms. Santos since June of 2024. She passed September of 2025. That was over a year ago. So, this is what I think is important as well — is this whole notion that I had anything to do with her death. I had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing. And in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else,” Gonzales said.

Congressional payroll records show that Santos-Aviles was still employed in Gonzales’ office on the date of her death, Sept. 14, 2025.

Gonzales insisted that Santos-Aviles was treated well in his office and showed no signs of distress leading up to her death, claiming that she was “thriving at work.”

“I’ve always highlighted the great work that she had done for our office and the community,” Gonzales said, before pinning blame on the media coverage of the matter.

ABC News previously obtained explicit text messages from May of 2024 appearing to show Gonzales repeatedly request photos and ask Santos-Aviles about her sexual preferences.

Asked by Pagliarulo about the text messages, Gonzales insisted that there is “a lot more to the story that isn’t out there,” without commenting further on the content of any other communications with Santos-Aviles.

Asked if he understands the issues surrounding a boss having a relationship with his subordinate, Gonzales acknowledged that it’s an “important” and “serious issue that we have to talk about,” before again emphasizing the need for “all the facts.”

ABC News has obtained the Uvalde police report on Santos-Aviles death through a records request, but the report has not been posted publicly.

During Wednesday’s interview, Gonzales brushed off concerns from fellow House Republicans that have called for his resignation, saying, “you’re always going to have political enemies.”

“I don’t speak with those two on a regular basis, that we operate in different … groups, if you will,” Gonzales said, referring to Republican Reps. Nancy Mace and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who have voiced concerns over the allegations against him. “But what I will say is you can never let those people slow you down in any form or fashion.”

Gonzales, who maintains President Donald Trump’s endorsement despite the allegations and ethics inquiry, said he has not spoken directly with Trump about the matter.

“I appreciate the president’s support,” Gonzales said.

“I was just actually in Corpus [Christi] when he came down to Texas. That was an incredible event. Everybody was energized,” Gonzales added, referring to the president’s trip last week where Trump gave the congressman a shoutout and congratulated him before the crowd.

Supreme Court gives candidates more room to challenge election rules
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday significantly expanded the ability of candidates for political office to challenge rules governing an election, rolling back lower court decisions that had said a candidate needed to show concrete harm in order to bring a suit.

The 7-2 decision handed a victory to Republicans in Illinois who are contesting a state policy of counting timely cast but late-arriving mail ballots up to two weeks after Election Day.

It also promises to increase litigation nationwide ahead of the midterm election.

“Candidates have a concrete and particularized interest in the rules that govern the counting of votes in their elections, regardless whether those rules harm their electoral prospects or increase the cost of their campaigns,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the court’s opinion.

Roberts concluded that candidates — by virtue of running for office alone — should have the ability to bring legal challenges over rules governing how campaigns are conducted and votes are cast and counted.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan concurred with the court’s judgment in the case but on different grounds, saying candidates should need to show a “pocketbook injury” or other “actual or imminent injury” before being allowed to sue.

In dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, accused the majority of breaking from settled law and “unnecessarily thrusting the judiciary into the political arena.”

“By carving out a bespoke rule for candidate-plaintiffs — granting them standing to challenge the rules that govern the counting of votes, simply and solely because they are candidates for office — the Court now complicates and destabilizes both our standing law and America’s electoral process,” Jackson wrote.

GOP lawmakers issue subpoenas over Gov. Shapiro’s home security upgrades
GOP lawmakers issue subpoenas over Gov. Shapiro’s home security upgrades
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) sits for an interview at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on June 11. (Peter W. Stevenson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — Editor’s note: The story’s headline has been updated. 

In the wake of the firebombing of his official residence earlier this year, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is now facing questions about how he is spending tax dollars on security improvements for his private home.

A GOP-led committee in the state legislature voted Tuesday to issue three subpoenas seeking records related to, among other things, roughly $1 million in security upgrades to his personal home in the suburbs of Philadelphia. The Intergovernmental Operations Committee is also seeking documents concerning “several charter flights arranged for the Governor’s Office” in mid-January. 

The three subpoenas will be sent to the Pennsylvania State Police, the open records officer in the local township of Shapiro’s private residence and the charter flight company. They have until Jan. 16, 2026, to comply. 

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for the governor called the move a “partisan attack” and said they’ve already provided some information.

“The Pennsylvania State Police and independent security experts conducted thorough reviews to pinpoint security failures, review protocols, identify gaps, and make concrete recommendations for improvements to the Governor’s security. As a direct result of those recommendations, security improvements have been put in place to keep the Governor and his family safe,” the spokesperson said. “The Shapiro Administration has repeatedly responded to lawmakers’ inquiries on this matter and publicly released a substantial amount of information about the security improvements put in place by PSP without compromising those security protocols.”

The Democratic governor is among several contenders rumored for his party’s presidential nomination in 2028. As his political star has risen, so too have the threats against him and other high-profile figures. 

The security improvements were recommended following the arson attack on the official governor’s residence in Harrisburg in April.

The attack occurred in the middle of the night, hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover. Some Republicans in the legislature have said that while proper protections are appropriate — particularly amid rising political violence — they charge the governor has not been transparent. 

“No one disputes that the governor should have reasonable and appropriate security protection or that the governor should have access to transportation for reasonable and appropriate travel associated with this role,” state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, chairman of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, told the committee as he made a motion to authorize the subpoenas. “But no administration — Republican or Democrat — should be allowed to operate in the shadows and refuse to provide basic data about their decisions when millions of dollars of taxpayer funds are involved and precedents are being set.”

The subpoenas were authorized on party-line votes of 7-4. Committee Democrats objected to the formal requests for records, Sen. Jay Costa dubbing it a “fishing expedition.” 

The subpoenas seek, among other things, records from the Pennsylvania State Police related to “any construction, landscaping/hardscaping, equipment and installation” as well as related legal services at the governor’s private family home, as well as police body camera footage from the grounds between Sept. 20, 2025, and Nov. 19, 2025.

They also seek texts, emails, and other communications between the State Police, the construction services and the local township related to the upgrade work that could shed light on how decisions were made about the upgrades.

They also seek records and correspondence from the township, including communications between the local zoning officer and Shapiro or his wife.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces run for Minnesota governor amid immigration turmoil
Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces run for Minnesota governor amid immigration turmoil
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) attends a field hearing at the Minnesota Senate Building on January 16, 2026 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK)– Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced on Thursday her candidacy for governor of Minnesota, saying her home state was in need of a leader who could “fix things in our state” and who would “stand up and not be rubber stamps” to the Trump administration.

“I believe we must stand up for what’s right and fix what’s wrong,” Klobuchar said in a video message announcing her run. “That’s why today, I am announcing my candidacy for governor of the state of Minnesota.”

“I like my job in the Senate,” she added. “But I love our state more than any job.”

The announcement arrived at a turbulent time in Minnesota, where thousands of federal agents have been carrying out Operation Metro Surge, a Trump administration operation with the stated goal of detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Federal agents have been involved this month the fatal shootings of two protesters in Minneapolis, incidents that have spurred further protests in the state and around the country.

That ongoing operation has been decried by local leaders, including Tim Walz, the current governor, who on Jan. 5 ended his bid for reelection.

Walz, who served as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in 2024, said as he bowed out that he would not be able to give a campaign all of his attention as he worked to defend Minnesota against allegations of fraud and right-wing attacks — including from President Donald Trump.

Prior to his announcement, Walz came under fire amid allegations of fraud by child-care centers in Minnesota. The governor had said the state was investigating alleged fraud and he slammed rhetoric targeting the state’s Somali community, saying those allegations could put people at risk.

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement entered Minnesota to begin their operation in December, prior to Walz’ campaign departure. Hundreds more agents arrived in the first weeks of the year, federal officials said. Minnesota officials filed on Jan. 12 a federal lawsuit calling for an end to the surge.

Klobuchar has been outspoken throughout the past year against what she has framed as the overreach of the Trump administration and throughout turmoil in Minnesota, including amidst the recent shootings of protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. 

“We cannot sugarcoat how hard this is, but in these moments of enormous difficulty, we find strength in our Minnesota values of hard work, freedom, and simple decency and good will,” Klobuchar said in the video message released on Thursday.

She added, “These times call for leaders who can stand up and not be rubber stamps of this administration. But who are also willing to find common ground and fix things in our state.”

Klobuchar, who is also seen as a possible 2028 presidential candidate, was first elected to the Senate in 2006 as the first female U.S. senator elected from Minnesota. She is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and is a key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The senator had filed paperwork to create a campaign committee to run for governor last week. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Klobuchar had previously met with Walz about a possible bid for governor, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.

She told ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday that ICE, one of the federal agencies operating in Minnesota, is “making us less safe, and they need to get out of our state.”

