Terrorism motive probed in mass shooting at Austin bar: FBI

Three people are dead and 14 others hospitalized following a mass shooting early Sunday morning. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The FBI said it is investigating a possible terrorism motive in a mass shooting early Sunday outside a bar in Austin, Texas, that left two people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

The suspected gunman was killed in a confrontation with police officers, who were already staged in the city’s entertainment district when the shooting broke out, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference on Sunday.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. But sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News that he is a 53-year-old man from Pflugerville, Texas, who was born in Senegal and was a naturalized U.S citizen.

Alex Doran, the acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio field office, said a motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but terrorism is a possible motive.

“There were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism,” Doran said Sunday. “Again, it’s still too early to make a determination on that.”

Davis said 911 callers began reporting a shooting on Sixth Street in downtown Austin just before 2 p.m. She said the 911 callers stated that someone was shooting around Buford’s Bar.

“We know that a large SUV drove several times around the block in that area,” Davis said. “At one point, [the suspect] put his flashers on, rolled down his window and began using a pistol, shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the bar.”

Davis said the suspect then parked his vehicle, got out and opened fire on people gathered on the sidewalk.

She said the Austin police department had a contingent of officers assigned to patrol the area in the busy Sixth Street entertainment district. She said the officers were about 55 to 56 seconds away from where the suspect was shooting, and rushed toward the gunfire.

Davis said the suspect was walking in the direction of the police when officers confronted him and killed him.

“There is no question in my mind that the quick response of the police officers and of our EMS personnel and those professionals made a difference and saved lives,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said at the news conference.

Three Austin Police Department officers encountered a suspect armed with a gun on the street near Buford’s Bar, police said at an earlier news conference. The officers returned fire, fatally shooting the man, police said.

The FBI’s Joint terrorism Task Force is joining the investigation into the shooting, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The Austin Police Department had earlier released a statement urging people to avoid the area near the 600 block of Rio Grande Street, the Downtown Austin block where the bar is located.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a major emergency response. Paramedics and officers arrived on the scene less than a minute after the first call came in, Chief Robert Luckritz, of the Austin-Travis County EMS, said on Sunday.

Three people, including a suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene, Luckritz said, adding that another 14 were transported to local hospitals for treatment for injuries.

As the response began, the Austin Fire Department had said that emergency personnel were responding to an “Active Attack” call.

“AFD is working an Active Attack call on West 6th St. unified command with @Austin_Police and @ATCEMS This is an active scene we will release information as becomes available,” the department said on social media. “Avoid the area.”

Comey seeks to have indictment dismissed due to vindictive prosecution
Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — With the future of the prosecution of James Comey in doubt after a judge expressed alarm Monday about a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” in the case, lawyers for the former FBI director are due in federal court Wednesday to argue that the indictment be thrown out over concerns it’s the product of a vindictive prosecution.

Defense lawyers have argued that the prosecutors are engaging in an act of political retribution at the behest of President Donald Trump — who they allege “expressly sought charges regardless of the facts” — to punish Comey for his outspoken criticism of the president.

“Bedrock principles of due process and equal protection have long ensured that government officials may not use courts to punish and imprison their perceived personal and political enemies. But that is exactly what happened here,” Comey’s lawyers argued in court filings. 

Amid an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Trump abruptly fired Comey in 2017 and has repeatedly called for him to be criminally charged. A prosecutor handpicked by Trump brought an indictment against Comey in September, despite career prosecutors identifying critical flaws in the case and recommending against charges, ABC News previously reported.

“Objective evidence establishes that President Trump directed the prosecution of Mr. Comey in retaliation for Mr. Comey’s public criticisms and to punish Mr. Comey because of personal spite,” Comey’s attorneys argued. 

Comey’s lawyers have argued that the case should be thrown out because Trump has “genuine animus” for the former FBI director, and the case itself would likely not have been brought absent the intervention of the president himself.

When Trump’s original pick to lead the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia declined to bring charges against Trump’s adversaries, the president fired him and installed his former defense attorney with what sources said was the express mandate of bringing charges against Comey and others.

“When no career prosecutor would carry out those orders, the President publicly forced the interim U.S. Attorney to resign and directed the Attorney General to effectuate ‘justice’ against Mr. Comey,” Comey’s lawyers argued.

The two-count indictment against Comey claims that he lied to Congress when he testified that he never authorized other FBI officials to leak information to the press, despite allegedly directing a Columbia University professor to pass information to a New York Times reporter. Comey pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies ever authorizing anyone at the FBI to leak information on his behalf.

Prosecutors argue that Comey’s motion falls short of the high legal standard to prove a vindictive prosecution, claiming that he cannot prove the case was brought “solely to punish” him for his criticism of the president. Highlighting Comey’s role leading the FBI, prosecutors argued that him making false statements “implicates societal interests of the highest order. ” 

“The Executive cannot be expected to ignore agency heads lying about official actions simply because they later become outspoken critics,” prosecutors argued.

Instead of directly refuting what defense lawyers say is “smoking gun evidence” — a Sept. 20 social media post in which Trump directly demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi act “NOW!!!” to prosecute Comey — prosecutors have sought to infuse the record with emails and notes suggesting that Comey used a conduit to pass information to the press. Prosecutors have also argued that Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, who made the unusual move to present Comey’s indictment before a grand jury on her own, does not have animus for Comey, even if the president does.

Prosecutors also pushed back on the claim that Trump’s social media posts prove that the prosecution is vindictive; instead, they argue that Trump’s social media posts alleging Comey committed crimes create “a years-long record of legitimate” reasons to bring a case against the former FBI director.

“The defendant primarily cites the President’s social-media posts. These posts reflect the President’s view that the defendant has committed crimes that should be met with prosecution. They may even suggest that the President disfavors the defendant. But they are not direct evidence of a vindictive motive,” prosecutors wrote. 

Wednesday’s hearing comes as Halligan’s actions are attracting scrutiny from a magistrate judge who expressed alarm that a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” may have irreparably harmed the case. In a scathing ruling on Monday, Judge William Fitzpatrick said he identified at least two instances when Halligan made “fundamental misstatements of the law” during her grand jury presentation as well as raised concerns that Comey’s indictment may not have been fully presented to the grand jury. 

“If this procedure did not take place, then the Court is in uncharted legal territory in that the indictment returned in open court was not the same charging document presented to and deliberated upon by the grand jury,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick ordered prosecutors to hand over audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings to defense lawyers, though U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff delayed that decision to hear objections from prosecutors. The dispute is expected to come up during Wednesday’s hearing in addition to the motion to dismiss.

Comey is currently set to go to trial on Jan. 5. 

Suspect arrested in Jan. 6 pipe bomb case: Sources
ABC News exclusive: Photo of suspected explosive device found near RNC headquarters, Jan. 6, 2021. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) — Federal authorities have arrested a Virginia man in connection with the placement of two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. 

Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition leader, who vowed to share Nobel Prize
Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition figure and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, attends a press conference on December 11, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. Rune Hellestad/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is set to hold a lunch meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the White House said. The meeting, which is currently scheduled to be closed to press, will take place in the White House private dining room.

“She’s a very nice woman,” Trump said of Machado on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “I’ve seen her on television. I think we’re just going to talk basics.”

Trump also said Wednesday he had a “great conversation” with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez, their first since authoritarian Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was seized by the U.S. on Jan. 3.

“We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things,” Trump said during a bill signing in the Oval Office. “And I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela.”

The president said last week on his social media platform that he had “cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks” on Venezuela after the government released several political prisoners, but he added that “all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes.” 

Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for her work “promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela” and her push to move the country from dictatorship to democracy.

“Machado is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize first and foremost for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela,” the Nobel Committee said at the time. “But democracy is also in retreat internationally. Democracy — understood as the right to freely express one’s opinion, to cast one’s vote and to be represented in elective government — is the foundation of peace both within countries and between countries.”

Machado said last week that she would like to give or share the prize with Trump, who oversaw the successful U.S. operation to capture Maduro. Maduro is now facing drug trafficking charges in New York, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

“I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people — certainly want to, to give it to him and share it with him,” Machado told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday. “What he has done is historic. It’s a huge step towards a democratic transition.”

When asked earlier in January whether Machado could become the next leader of Venezuela, Trump said it would be “very tough for her” because she “doesn’t have the support or the respect within the country.”

The Norwegian Nobel Institute issued a statement last week saying that once the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, it “can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time.”

Machado dedicated the prize to Trump, along with the people of Venezuela, shortly after it was announced in October 2025.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause,” she said then.

Trump has coveted and openly campaigned for winning the Nobel Prize himself since his return to office. White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung slammed the Nobel Committee for its decision after Machado was announced as the most recent winner.

“[Trump] has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” Cheung said in an X post. “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

Jorgen Watne Frydens, the Nobel Committee chair, was asked about Trump’s “campaign” for the prize last year but denied it had any impact on the decision-making process.

“We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace,” Frydens said. “This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. We base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel.”

