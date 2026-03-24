Trump voted by mail in Florida special election despite his rhetoric opposing it

Trump voted by mail in Florida special election despite his rhetoric opposing it

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on March 23, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Public records show that President Donald Trump voted by mail in the special election occurring Tuesday for the statehouse district that includes his Mar-a-Lago estate in spite of his longstanding rhetoric against voting by mail and his efforts to push through the SAVE America Act, which includes restrictions on mail-in voting.

According to public records available on the Palm Beach County elections website, Trump voted by mail ballot in the special election for Florida’s 87th House district.

Trump has spoken critically about voting by mail for years. As recently as Monday, during remarks in Memphis, Tennessee, the president said that “mail-in voting means mail-in cheating — I call it mail-in cheating — and we got to do something about it all.”

A White House spokesperson, in response to a request for comment, said that Trump has supported “commonsense exceptions” to allow Americans to use mail-in ballots, including for “illness, disability, military, or travel,” but that he opposes universal voting by mail due to it being “highly susceptible to fraud.”

An analysis from the Brookings Institution from November 2025 found that voter fraud is rare in voting by mail.

“As everyone knows, the President is a resident of Palm Beach and participates in Florida elections, but he obviously primarily lives at the White House in Washington, D.C.,” spokesperson Olivia Wales wrote in a statement.

Trump frequently visits his Mar-a-Lago estate and was there as recently as Monday morning.

The SAVE America Act, promoted by Trump, would place some new requirements and restrictions on voting by mail.

Florida’s 87th House district special election was scheduled after Mike Caruso, who previously represented the district, was appointed to a county role. Democrats have been eyeing the district as one they could potentially flip, with an eye toward the irony of flipping the president’s home district. Trump and Republicans, meanwhile, have been promoting Republican candidate Jon Maples in an effort to keep the seat in GOP hands.

This is not the first time Trump has voted by mail while president. He voted by mail in the 2020 Florida presidential primary — after he switched his formal place of residence from New York to Florida in September 2019.

Other presidents have voted in elections in their home states while in office. Then-President Joe Biden, for instance, flew to Delaware to vote in the 2022 primaries.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Bessent says Americans ‘should be worried about affordability,’ but blames Biden for cost issues
Bessent says Americans ‘should be worried about affordability,’ but blames Biden for cost issues
Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, speaks during the Trump Accounts Launch Summit in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The US Treasury Department is bringing together senior administration officials, everyday Americans, and key stakeholders to highlight the upcoming launch of Trump Accounts. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the cost of many basic goods, including groceries, continues to rise, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang, he understands the hardships facing millions of people, but argued that the Biden administration is responsible for the rising costs.

“Look, Americans should be worried about affordability. The Biden administration destroyed affordability,” he told ABC News on Wednesday, contending inflation under the Biden administration was the worst in 49 years.

Bessent did not provide more details about how the previous administration was responsible for rising costs, but claimed that the Trump administration was “getting inflation under control.”

Yet prices for goods are seeing mixed results, according to Consumer Price Index data.

For example, gas prices have decreased over the last year, while coffee prices have risen by nearly 20% and ground beef prices have risen by 15.5% during the same period, CPI data showed.

When pressed on those statistics, Bessent said people need to see costs in a broader context.

“When you step on the scale, you don’t look at the composite number of how much you weigh and say, ‘Well, my arm weighs this. My head weighs this.’ So I believe that we are quickly going to meet the [Federal Reserve’s] target of 2% inflation,” he said.

Bessent on the Fed

When it came to the Fed, Bessent stressed that President Donald Trump “has great reverence” for the body and respects the central bank but added, “independence does not mean no accountability.”

“I think it’s very important for the Fed to be both independent but accountable,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced a probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, alleging he misled Congress about costs over the renovation of Federal Reserve buildings.

Powell said in a statement that the probe is part of the administration’s push to lower interest rates.

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions — or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation,” he said in a video message on Jan. 11.

A bipartisan group of senators and former Fed chairs slammed the Justice Department for the probe.

Bessent allegedly warned Trump that the investigation “made a mess” and could be bad for financial markets, according to a report by Axios. When asked about those alleged concerns, the treasury secretary told ABC News he has “repeatedly called for the Fed to do its own investigation.” 

Trump accounts

Bessent was slated to appear with the president on Wednesday to discuss his “Trump Accounts” plan for families.

Under Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation, starting this July, the federal government will deposit $1,000 for every baby born between 2025 and 2028. Families can contribute up to $5,000 annually. Employers can contribute up to $2,500 per year per employee. 

Michael Dell and his wife announced late last year they are donating $6.25 billion to seed savings accounts for up to 25 million American children — depositing $250 for every child age 10 and under, who lives in a zip code where the median income is below $150,000. 

Bessent told ABC News that 600,000 families have already gone online to open accounts. He said he expects states to make contributions, in addition to new contributions from companies and philanthropists. 

“So there will be government contribution. We believe that many states will make contributions,” he said.

“Employers are going to contribute, philanthropists are going to contribute, companies are going to contribute,” Bessent added.

JP Morgan and Bank of America announced Wednesday that they will match employees’ “Trump Accounts” by $1,000.

Venezuela

Bessent said “things are moving very quickly” when it comes to oil companies committing to invest in rebuilding Venezuela’s oil sector.

He didn’t provide the dollar amount that’s been committed, but said they’re seeing “great demand.”

Shortly after the U.S. removed the Venezuelan president from power on Jan. 3, Trump said that he expects at least $100 billion in investments from major companies.

But during a roundtable Trump held earlier this month with oil executives, several CEOs expressed reservations. 

-ABC News’ Taylor Dunn contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pentagon eyes surging carrier group to Middle East amid tensions with Iran
Pentagon eyes surging carrier group to Middle East amid tensions with Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump tours the Ford River Rouge Complex on January 13, 2026, in Dearborn, Michigan. Trump is visiting Michigan where he will participate in a tour of the Ford River Rouge complex and later give remarks to the Detroit Economic Club. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon was expected to send additional military assets to the Middle East in coming days, according to several people familiar with the discussions, including possibly the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group.

Such a move is considered a typical precaution at times of heightened tensions because of the 30,000 troops stationed throughout the region in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Syria and Iraq.

The added firepower would serve as a deterrent to attacks by adversaries against U.S. bases. But it also would give President Donald Trump additional options to strike Iran later if he chooses.

Examples of assets that could be surged include an aircraft carrier strike group accompanied by cruisers and missile destroyers, as well as Air Force fighter squadrons and land-based air missile defense systems.

Discussions of the additional military assets come as Trump threatened to attack Iran’s government because of violent clashes with protesters. Officials in Tehran responded by threatening to strike back at U.S. bases if he followed through.

According to one person familiar with the discussions this week, Trump was told that a military strike against Iran could be extraordinarily dangerous and potentially risk the lives of U.S. service members in the region, particularly if the government in Tehran felt it was on the brink of collapse. NBC News was first to report this detail.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters he opted against strikes for now because the U.S. had been told “on good authority” that the killing of protestors in Iran had stopped. Trump also said Friday that 800 planned executions in Iran had been halted, a claim that could not be immediately verified.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied Tehran had any plans to execute protesters.

Several sources said there had been long-running concerns among U.S. officials that the military didn’t have the right mix of assets in place to protect against a potential massive retaliatory strike from Iran, given that Trump had surged much of the military’s force to the Caribbean to support the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

There is currently no aircraft carrier in the Middle East, although officials say there are six Navy ships, including three missile destroyers. The Pentagon declined to comment.

If the Lincoln is deployed to the Middle East from the South China Sea, it’s expected to take longer than a week to arrive. The USS Lincoln was spotted earlier this week on satellite sailing away from the Philippines.

ABC News’ Chris Looft contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Indiana lawmakers slated to vote on congressional redistricting as Trump rachets up pressure
Indiana lawmakers slated to vote on congressional redistricting as Trump rachets up pressure
Indiana State Capitol Building on July 16, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indiana is the latest of several states redrawing congressional lines as its state Senate is set to convene Thursday to continue considering a bill that would give the state a new Republican-friendly congressional map, and may vote later in the day on whether to pass the map.

However, even though Republicans have a majority in the state’s Senate, with a 40-10 majority, enough GOP legislators might oppose the bill to sink it.

Indiana currently has seven Republican and two Democratic members of the U.S. House — and changes to the map could help Republicans get additional congressional seats in 2026 as they work to maintain their razor-thin majority in the lower chamber and advance President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The proposed map, which would make both of the Democratic-held U.S. House districts lean Republican, has been supported by the White House and Indiana’s governor. Vice President JD Vance has also made multiple visits to the state in recent months to encourage redistricting.

But multiple Republican state senators have said their constituents do not want redistricting or that they feel it is the wrong choice for Indiana, and there could be enough GOP senators voting no on the map along with Democrats for the bill to fail to pass.

The map bill passed through committee and procedural votes earlier this week.

Trump, on Friday, wrote on social media that the state Senate “must now pass this Map, AS IS, and get it to Governor Mike Braun’s desk, ASAP, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the ‘Hoosier State,’ and across the Country.”

In another post on Wednesday, he ratcheted up the pressure on state Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray — who has indicated the Senate does not have enough votes to pass the map — and senators opposed to redistricting.

“Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring,” Trump said in his post.

“Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again,” he added.

Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed to POLITICO that he had called state senators to encourage them to vote yes on the map.

Republican state senators in Indiana have also faced political pressure from conservative groups such as Turning Point Action, which said it will spend in primaries against state senators if they don’t support mid-decade redistricting. Another conservative group, Club for Growth, said it sponsored ads encouraging legislators to redistrict and invested in phone campaigns.

David McIntosh, president of Club for Growth and a former member of Congress from Indiana, told ABC News on Wednesday that he understood why some GOP senators in the Hoosier state opposed redistricting.

“It’s a conservative state, both philosophically, but also in approach. And so it’s like, ‘You got to show me why we’re doing this, why we should make a change,'” he said.

McIntosh expressed confidence that the bill would pass, particularly now that senators have been able to look at the map itself.

Asked if there’s any concern that putting too much political pressure on lawmakers might be detrimental to Republican mid-decade redistricting hopes in the long run, McIntosh indicated he didn’t think so.

“I think in the excitement of the moment, people may say very aggressive things, but it’s our approach to just persuade the Republicans why this is a good idea, and I’m very optimistic that that’s where they’re going to end up [voting for the map],” he said.

One Republican state senator who has previously said he is a firm no on the new map, state Sen. Michael Crider, told reporters on Wednesday that he isn’t changing his stance.

Separately, some senators opposed to or undecided on mid-decade redistricting say they have faced bomb or swatting threats to their homes. Law enforcement has not shared any motive for the threats, which have received bipartisan condemnation.

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