US economy slowed more than expected as the Iran war took hold

US economy slowed more than expected as the Iran war took hold
A job seeker fills out an application during the HIRE360 Diversity Hiring Expo on April 28, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The United States economy slowed more than expected as an inflation surge took hold over the early months of the Iran war, a government report on Thursday showed.

The economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% over three months ending in June, marking a slight slowdown from 2.1% growth recorded in the previous quarter. The figure came in lower than economists’ expected.

Still, the latest data outperformed 0.5% annualized gross domestic product (GDP) recorded over final three months of 2025.

The period covered by the data release followed a historic global oil shock set off by the Middle East conflict.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline soared to a price as high as $4.56 a gallon in May, AAA data showed, before easing somewhat after a preliminary peace agreement last month.

Annual inflation has climbed to 3.5%, putting it more than 1 percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Still, hiring has proven more resilient than many economists feared, despite elevated costs for businesses and shoppers.

In recent quarters, a burst of investment in artificial intelligence has accounted for a large share of the nation’s economic growth.

A surge of AI spending accounted for roughly two-thirds of gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, JPMorgan Asset Management found, outpacing the contribution made by hundreds of millions of U.S. consumers. Many of the nation’s largest companies have poured funds into the chips and data centers necessary to operate AI.

The combination of elevated inflation and a resilient labor market, meanwhile, has raised the chances of an interest rate hike, futures markets show. The prospect of a rate increase poses the risk of a slowdown in economic activity over the coming months as corporations face the prospect of higher borrowing costs.

The benchmark rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who took the helm of the central bank this summer, has vowed to dial back inflation.

“Persistently high prices are a burden for the American people,” Warsh told reporters in Washington, D.C., last month. “This committee will deliver price stability.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Beloved’ mom’s body recovered after boat capsized near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay
‘Beloved’ mom’s body recovered after boat capsized near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay
An undated photo of Tondra Madruga who died when a boat capsized in San Francisco Bay on July 14, 2026. (Madruga Family)

(SAN FRANCISCO) — The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered after a boat capsized and sank near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, marking the second person confirmed dead from the incident.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the second victim as Tondra Madruga. Two people remain missing.

Madruga’s relatives said in a statement that they’re “heartbroken by the loss of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.”

“Our hearts remain with every family impacted, and we sincerely appreciate your kindness and understanding,” the family said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard, the San Francisco Fire Department, the San Francisco Police Department, all of the first responders, and the civilian boaters and community members who selflessly assisted in the search and rescue efforts. Your dedication and support mean more to our family than words can express.”

Authorities said they believe 20 people were aboard the Volare, a 50-foot cabin cruiser based out of Stockton, California, when it was hit by a wave Tuesday evening, causing it to capsize.

One man who was aboard was taken to the shore severely injured and, despite CPR being administered, was pronounced dead, officials said. He was identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as 79-year-old Clifford Joseph Boisa.

A dog also died, San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said.

Three people were taken to the hospital and later released, Crispen said.

Crispen told reporters that authorities believe there was a memorial service that the 20 passengers, all adults and mostly comprised of family members, were taking part in on the vessel when it capsized. One survivor said it was a memorial for her sister, ABC San Francisco station KGO reported.

The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that it suspended search operations

Jarod Toczko, commander for U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, said the decision to suspend the search was not easy, but his teams swept through 950 square nautical miles and hadn’t found the missing people or the boat.

Toczko said there was a “high possibility that individuals could have been trapped in the vessel.”

Rescuer Justin Marceline told KGO that some passengers were “banging on the windows, trying to get out” of the boat.

“It was pretty wild, seeing that, honestly,” Marceline said, adding that conditions in the water were “really bad.”

“The people that were bobbing in the water, we pulled them out first,” Marceline said. “The people in the water were elderly folks, they were conscious, but people were too tired and worn out.”

Toczko praised those who jumped to save the passengers.

“No question, no doubt…those people saved lives,” he said.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro and Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.

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Death of Vietnamese immigrant in Indiana facility is latest ICE detainee fatality
Death of Vietnamese immigrant in Indiana facility is latest ICE detainee fatality

(MIAMI COUNTY, Ind.) — A Vietnamese immigrant died in government custody last week, according to a notification sent to lawmakers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, marking the latest detainee death during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Tuan Van Bui, a 55-year-old immigrant, died at the Miami Correctional Center in Indiana.

He is the 46th person to die in federal custody during the current Trump administration.

In its notification, ICE said that “onsite staff discovered Bui unresponsive and immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR. Staff immediately contacted emergency services personnel, who swiftly responded to the scene and initiated advanced life support interventions.”

The cause of death is under investigation.

ICE officials said that Bui was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2005 and that he had been arrested “over a dozen times on charges including robbery, theft, assault, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute/manufacture, carrying firearms, resisting arrest, and DUI.”

Court records show Bui filed a habeas petition challenging his detention in February. A district judge responded to the petition the day after Bui died, ordering the government to detail its plans for his removal by April 6. The government filed a status report on Monday, after Bui died, but the contents of that report are not public because the habeas petition is sealed.

According to an ABC News analysis of ICE data and the number of detainee deaths provided to Congress, the first 14 months of the second Trump administration represent the deadliest period for the federal detention system in recent years, with the exception of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a spike in deaths.

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US cruise passenger quarantining for hantavirus says he will remain in Nebraska for full 42 days
US cruise passenger quarantining for hantavirus says he will remain in Nebraska for full 42 days
Jake Rosmarin, one of the American passengers who was on the hantavirus-stricken MV Hondius cruise ship, is speaking out while quarantining. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — An American cruise ship passenger who has been quarantining at a Nebraska facility after being exposed to hantavirus said he plans to remain there for the full 42 days.

Jake Rosmarin, who is from Boston, has been at Nebraska’s National Quarantine Unit since May 11. He said staying the full six weeks is the best way to keep his loved ones safe.

“I have been traumatized by this whole experience. I’m afraid to leave this room until I know that the chance of me getting sick is 0%,” he told ABC News. “I want to know when I leave that the chances of me risking other people, my family, friends, the general public, I want know that my risk isn’t minimal. I want that also to be 0%.”

Not all of the 18 Americans who were sent to the facility are staying the full 42 days, which was recommended by health officials.

The incubation period — or the time that passes between exposure and when the first symptoms appear — for the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is believed to be behind the cruise ship cluster, is 42 days.

After the mandatory 21-day quarantine period, many have returned home to self-quarantine for the next 21 days, Rosmarin said. It’s unclear how many left and how many are staying.

On Friday, the New York State Department of Health said two New Yorkers who were quarantining in Nebraska are returning to the state this week.

The two people will be transported via non-commercial flights and complete the remainder of their 42-day monitoring period in residences located out of New York City.

The health department said the individuals have agreed to remain at home and avoid contact with other people. Plans are in place in the event the two people develop symptoms, health officials said.

Rosmarin — who had been traveling by himself — said he wanted to stay in Nebraska because those quarantining at the facility have quick access to medical care and testing, the latter of which is twice a week.

“Once you go home, you’re not gonna be able to be tested,” he said. “So, if you start getting sick, like you may not find out right away and you might not be able to get that care as quickly as possible.”

Rosmarin said he has tried to establish a routine during his time in quarantine, which includes getting up between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and exercising on a stationary bike.

He said he passes the time by completing puzzles, putting together Lego sets and crocheting.

“I have a calendar where I cross off the days going down,” Rosmarin said. “I watch new TV shows, new movies. I started a book and, honestly, the days have been flying by. The fact that it’s already been 21 days is kind of crazy to me.”

As of May 27, the World Health Organization said the total number of hantavirus cases remains at 13 and all linked back to the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Additionally, the number of deaths remains at three, including a married Dutch couple and a female German national.

“Given the long incubation period of up to six weeks, it is not unexpected that cases continue to be reported until the end of the six weeks since last exposure,” the WHO wrote in a bulletin last week.

ABC News’ Greg Romero contributed to this report.

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