US eliminated from World Cup after 4-1 loss to Belgium, red card controversy

US eliminated from World Cup after 4-1 loss to Belgium, red card controversy
Folarin Balogun of the United States reacts after Belgium’s third goal by Hans Vanaken during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match, July 6, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Sarah Stier/Fifa via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The United States’ run in the 2026 World Cup has come to a close after a 4-1 loss to Belgium on Monday.

The loss comes after the U.S. men’s national team’s star striker, Folarin Balogun, was deemed eligible to play in the match after his one-game suspension from a red card was put on hold by FIFA.

While the U.S. team expected a boost from Balogun’s presence on the pitch, it could not recover from a pair of goals in the first half from Belgium’s Charles De Ketelaere, despite a free kick goal from U.S. midfielder Malik Tillman that very briefly tied the game. Two more Belgian goals in the second half put victory out of reach for the Americans.

Belgium will go on to face Spain in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles on Friday.

Balogun was given a red card during the July 1 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina after the U.S. player clashed with an opposing player’s foot in the second half. The penalty automatically landed Balogun a one-game suspension. FIFA told ABC News at the time that the call was final and not able to be overturned or appealed.

FIFA said on Sunday that “the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

The football governing body added that if Balogun “commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

Ahead of Monday night’s game, the U.S. men’s national team confirmed that Balogun will be in the starting lineup.

The Royal Belgium Football Association (RBFA) released a statement Sunday that said in part that it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision to allow Balogun to play in Monday’s match against them.

“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options,” the RBFA statement further said.

European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, said in a statement on Monday that a red card suspension is “a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension.”

“We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision,” UEFA said.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters after last week’s match, which the U.S. won 2-0, that Balogun was “sad” and “disappointed” about the call and that the clash was not intentional, according to ESPN.

The USMNT’s victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina was their first in the World Cup round of 32 since 2002 and only their second knockout round victory in program history.

The American men’s best result at the World Cup was a third-place finish at the inaugural tournament all the way in 1930.

The U.S. team had been impressive in the 2026 tournament, finishing the group stage with a 2-1 record, with wins over Paraguay and Australia before a loss to Turkey, which occurred once the team had already secured a spot in the next round.

ABC News’ Kelly McCarthy and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Knicks beat Spurs to win 1st NBA championship in more than 50 years
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Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against De’aaron of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals, June 13, 2026 in San Antonio. (Eric Gay/Pool via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs Saturday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, winning their first NBA championship in 53 years.

The Knicks won 94-90 at the Spurs’ home court to a crowd that was packed with its fair share of Knick fans.

Back in the Big Apple, crowds across the city cheered as they watched from bars, outdoor watch parties and even outdoor kiosks.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson led the team with 45 points, capping an extraordinary run throughout the playoffs.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling. I’m in awe. Whenever anyone count us out, we found a way to go do something about it,” he told ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

Brunson was named finals MVP and joined on stage by his father Rick, an assistant coach on the Knicks.

“It’s everything I’ve dreamed of, that’s why I came to New York,” Brunson said.

Back in New York City, fans took to the streets to celebrate the long-awaited win. A huge crowd gathered outside Madison Square Garden, cheering enthusiastically as the win played out on a giant screen.

The New York Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot once in the foot during celebrations near West 42nd Street and Broadway. He was transported by private means to Bellevue Hospital where he was in stable condition, police said. There were three people of interest in custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. Police did not detail a motive or release potential charges.

About a block away from Times Square, at the intersection of West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, the Fire Department responded to a school bus fire. The call came in around 2:47 a.m. and firefighters were actively working to extinguish the flames, the department said early on Sunday.

In parts of Brooklyn, fireworks went off, and cars and buses honked their horns, joining the loud chorus of cheers and cries from the fans.

The Knicks last won NBA championship in 1973. The last time the team made it to the Finals was in 1999 when they lost to the Spurs four games to one, with the final game taking place at the Garden.

The last time a New York City team won a professional basketball championship was two years ago when the New York Liberty won the WNBA Finals.

The Knicks’ Finals run was highlighted by tight scores, incredible plays and, in Game 4, one of the biggest comebacks in NBA history.

Two of the most powerful New Yorkers also got in on Knicks Finals fever.

President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, when he watched Game 3 live from the Garden, where he was booed by the crowd during the national anthem performance.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also attended Game 3.

Immediately after the win, the mayor’s office announced a ticker-tape parade for the team will be held at City Hall Thursday.

“For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment,” Mamdani said in a statement. “Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart — just like the five boroughs itself.”

ABC News’ Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Tigers 10, Rays 9
Marlins 7, Nationals 3
Royals 9, Reds 2
White Sox 6, Twins 9
Giants 2, Brewers 16
Rangers 2, Cardinals 1
Rockies 9, Angels 8
Dodgers 1, Diamondbacks 4
Mets 2, Mariners 3

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