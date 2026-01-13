Uvalde teacher who lost 11 students shares harrowing story on the stand

Uvalde teacher who lost 11 students shares harrowing story on the stand

A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24, 2022 during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on January 06, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: Some of the testimony described below is extremely graphic.

(UVALDE, Texas) — As the sound of gunshots got closer to Room 111 in Robb Elementary School, former fourth-grade teacher Arnulfo Reyes testified that all he could do was tell his students to get under their desks, stay quiet and close their eyes. 

“I had told them to close their eyes, because I didn’t want them to see if something bad was going to happen,” Reyes testified Monday at the trial of former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer Adrian Gonzales.

Prosecutors allege Gonzales, who is charged with child endangerment, did not follow his training and endangered the 19 students who died and an additional 10 surviving students. Gonzales has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers argue he is being unfairly blamed for a broader law-enforcement failure that day. It took 77 minutes before law enforcement mounted a counterassault to end the May 2022 rampage.

In excruciating detail, Reyes recounted the tragic moments when gunman Salvador Ramos shot and wounded him and shot and killed all 11 children in his classroom.

Reyes said he fell to the ground after he was struck by gunfire. Then, the shooter “came around and he shot the kids,” Reyes testified, maintaining his composure.

After the first series of gunshots, Reyes testified that a student in a nearby classroom mistook Ramos for police. 

“A student from that classroom said, ‘Officer, come in here. We’re in here,'” Reyes testified. “And I heard he walked over there, and I heard more shooting.”

As Reyes lay on the ground bleeding from wounds to his arm and back, he said the shooter returned to his classroom and noticed he was still alive. 

“He came and he tried to taunt me. He got some of my blood and splashed it on my face,” he said. 

Reyes acknowledged that his sense of time from the shooting was unclear.

“I’m not sure how long, I just know it felt like forever,” he said, adding that all he could do in those moments was pray. 

“I just closed my eyes real tight and just waited for everything to be over,” he said. 

During cross-examination, defense lawyer Nico LaHood tried to deflect some blame from Gonzales, suggesting Reyes was at least partially at fault for leaving his classroom door unlocked the morning of the shooting.

Reyes will be back on the stand on Tuesday.

Though Reyes did not mention Gonzales by name during Monday’s testimony, the former teacher offered the jury one of the most graphic accounts of the shooting. 

Former acting Dallas District Attorney Messina Madson told ABC News that prosecutors are likely attempting to use emotional testimony to emphasize the scope of the tragedy and to argue that someone other than the shooter should bear responsibility for the tragedy. 

“This is an unusual way to apply this law, and so from an overall point of view of what the district attorney’s office is trying to do is say this is a tragedy,” Madson said. “This is a terrible, horrible thing that happened, and it is so horrible that not only do we have to mourn it, but somebody is criminally responsible, besides the person who pulled the trigger.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

More military families turning to food banks as government shutdown wears on
More military families turning to food banks as government shutdown wears on
Cartons of donated eggs are delivered by Alameda County Community Food Bank to the TSA office at the Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif. Oct. 16, 2025. (Bronte Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) –Food banks are seeing a surge of demand across the country as the government shutdown weathers its fourth week – and military families are among those turning to public pantries to put food on the table.

The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), a nonprofit that provides support and assistance to military families, told ABC News that they’ve seen a 30%-75% jump in demand at its food banks near military bases since the shutdown began, as military personnel go without pay while the funding impasse wears on.

The ASYMCA in Killeen, Texas, near Fort Hood, told ABC News that they’ve seen a 60% spike in military families seeking food at their location.

Amy George, senior vice president of Military Family Services for the ASYMCA, told ABC News that the shutdown is hurting military families.

“When you see service members in their military uniform raising their hands and saying, ‘hey, I need a little extra support in the form of food,’ it is surprising and shocking,” George said. “We do want America to see this picture, to try to better understand that these are some of the challenges that military families are facing.” 

The Pentagon diverted money in its budget to prevent military families from missing their paychecks earlier this month. But as their next payday approaches on Oct. 31, it’s unclear if they will get paid this time.

“I think we’re concerned, like everybody else, and very hopeful that it’ll end sooner than later,” George added of the shutdown. 

The Senate on Thursday failed to advance a bill sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that would have provided appropriations to pay military personnel and “excepted employees” of federal agencies being affected by the shutdown. 

One client of the ASYMCA food bank in Killeen told ABC News that she feels caught in the middle of a political battle, and that she would have to visit a second food bank later that day in order to feed her family.

“I feel like we’re in the crossfire,” she said. “Our families are struggling, and it’s causing way too much stress and a burden on our families.”

She urged lawmakers on Capitol Hill to end the shutdown: “Finish it, get together. Make a plan.”

Government food assistance programs across the country also could end on Nov. 1 if the government shutdown, now the second-longest in U.S. history, continues beyond that date. Many states are warning that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, which is administered by states but funded by the federal government via the U.S. Department of Agriculture, could halt benefits.

In a letter to state health officials obtained by ABC News during the second week of the shutdown, Ronald Ward, the acting head of SNAP, said the program on which millions of low-income Americans rely “has funding available for benefits and operations through the month of October.”

“If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the nation,” Ward added.

Earlier this month, Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, also urged Congress to end the shutdown.

“Many people in America are a single missed paycheck away from needing support from their local food banks. A prolonged shutdown will deepen the strain, and more families will seek help at a time when food banks are already stretched due to sustained high need,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement.

“We urge Congress to end the shutdown,” she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brian Walshe murder trial: Closing arguments expected after defense calls no witnesses
Brian Walshe murder trial: Closing arguments expected after defense calls no witnesses
Brian Walshe during the murder trial of Ana Walshe on December 9, 2025. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — Closing arguments are expected to be delivered Friday in the murder trial of Brian Walshe, a father of three accused of killing and dismembering his wife.

The Massachusetts man is accused of killing his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, around New Year’s Day in 2023. He pleaded guilty last month, ahead of the trial, to lying to police following her disappearance and improperly disposing of her body, though he denies that he killed his wife and has pleaded not guilty to murder. Ana Walshe’s body has not been found.

The defense rested on Thursday without calling any witnesses. Judge Diane Freniere noted in court on Thursday that it appeared that Brian Walshe would testify in his defense, based on the defense’s opening statement. Though he ultimately waived his right.

During the trial’s opening statements last week, defense attorneys said that Brian Walshe found his wife dead in bed on New Year’s Day in 2023 and then panicked and lied to police as they investigated her disappearance — but maintained he did not kill her.

Prosecutors allege Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife, then disposed of her remains in dumpsters. The internet history on his devices on Jan. 1, 2023, included searches such as “best way to dispose of a body,” “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and “best way to dispose of body parts after a murder,” prosecutors said.

Evidence presented during the two-week trial included surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Walshe buying tools and other supplies at a Lowe’s on Jan. 1, 2023. A receipt showed that items, including a hacksaw, utility knife, hammer, snips, Tyvek suit, shoeguards, rags and cleaning supplies totaling $462 were purchased with cash.

Additional surveillance footage presented in court showed someone throwing out trash bags at dumpsters on multiple days in early January.

Several blood-stained items recovered from dumpsters by investigators — including a hacksaw, a piece of rug, a towel, hairs and an unknown tissue — were linked to Ana Walshe through DNA testing, a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory testified during the trial.

Blood was also found in the basement of the family’s rental home in Cohasset, another forensic scientist with the crime lab testified.

Ana Walshe was reported missing by her employer on Jan. 4, 2023. Brian Walshe told police at the time that she had a “work emergency” at her job in Washington, D.C. and left their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day, according to video of his interview shown in court.

At the time, Brian Walshe and their three children were living in Massachusetts while he was awaiting sentencing in a federal fraud case after pleading guilty to a scheme to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings.

Ahead of the murder trial, Brian Walshe admitted to lying to police amid her disappearance and improperly disposing of her body. His defense said during opening statements that he panicked after finding her dead in bed, calling her death sudden and unexplained.

Jurors heard testimony, including from a D.C. man with whom Ana Walshe was having an affair, that the mother of three was upset about being away from her children so much, and that there was stress in the marriage. The defense maintained that the couple were happy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DC sandwich thrower’s misdemeanor assault case nears closing arguments
DC sandwich thrower’s misdemeanor assault case nears closing arguments
FBI and Border Patrol officers speak with Sean Charles Dunn, after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement with a sandwich, along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation’s capital on Aug. 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The man accused of throwing a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent in Washington, D.C., waived his right to testify in court Wednesday, ahead of closing arguments in his ongoing misdemeanor assault case.

Sean Charles Dunn, a former Department of Justice staffer, was charged with a misdemeanor after a grand jury failed to indict him on a more serious felony assault charge.

Both sides are expected to deliver closing arguments later today in the case that first went viral during the federal surge of law enforcement in D.C.

Dunn was caught on camera throwing a Subway sandwich at a Border Patrol agent in August.

According to the earlier felony criminal complaint, Dunn allegedly approached the officer while shouting “f— you! You f—— fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

After several minutes of confrontation, Dunn allegedly threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint says.

His sudden launch into the public spotlight inspired a groundswell of attention to his case in the early days of the surge.

The court will resume this afternoon for closing arguments.

-ABC News’ Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.