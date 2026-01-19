‘Zootopia 2’ becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film ever

Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Disney)

Zootopia 2 has surpassed Inside Out 2 to become Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Walt Disney Studios announced the milestone by sharing a drawing of the characters Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Gary De’Snake from Zootopia 2 being embraced by characters from Pixar’s Inside Out 2, including Joy, Sadness and Anxiety. The top of the image says, “Congrats!”

The Chinese film Ne Zha 2, which is not a Motion Picture Association release, remains the biggest animated movie of all time with $2.25 billion.

Zootopia 2 is now also the ninth biggest film in history worldwide, having made $1.703 billion in its global gross to date. The film is still available to watch in theaters worldwide.

“This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible. We’re incredibly proud of our filmmakers Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino and the entire team at Walt Disney Animation Studios for creating a film that connects so deeply with audiences everywhere,” Alan Bergman, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, said. “Zootopia 2 is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life.”

Walt Disney Studios now has the top three animated film releases of all time with Zootopia 2, Inside Out 2 and Frozen 2.

Zootopia 2 opened in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025, to a record-breaking amount of $559.5 million in five days. That makes it the highest global opening of an animated film of all time and the highest global debut of 2025.

The animated sequel follows the rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, who go on a journey to discover the mystery of Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan). It was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

