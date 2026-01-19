‘Zootopia 2’ becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film ever

Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Disney)

Zootopia 2 has surpassed Inside Out 2 to become Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Walt Disney Studios announced the milestone by sharing a drawing of the characters Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Gary De’Snake from Zootopia 2 being embraced by characters from Pixar’s Inside Out 2, including Joy, Sadness and Anxiety. The top of the image says, “Congrats!”

The Chinese film Ne Zha 2, which is not a Motion Picture Association release, remains the biggest animated movie of all time with $2.25 billion. 

Zootopia 2 is now also the ninth biggest film in history worldwide, having made $1.703 billion in its global gross to date. The film is still available to watch in theaters worldwide.

“This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible. We’re incredibly proud of our filmmakers Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino and the entire team at Walt Disney Animation Studios for creating a film that connects so deeply with audiences everywhere,” Alan Bergman, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, said. “Zootopia 2 is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life.”

Walt Disney Studios now has the top three animated film releases of all time with Zootopia 2, Inside Out 2 and Frozen 2.

Zootopia 2 opened in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025, to a record-breaking amount of $559.5 million in five days. That makes it the highest global opening of an animated film of all time and the highest global debut of 2025.

The animated sequel follows the rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, who go on a journey to discover the mystery of Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan). It was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Cassandra Freeman says Aunt Viv focuses on ‘sanity and mental health’ in ‘Bel-Air”s final season
Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Aunt Vivian is putting her mental health first in the fourth and final season of Bel-Air. Cassandra Freeman, who plays Aunt Viv on the Peacock series, tells ABC Audio the season finds her once again balancing family and ambition, but doing so on her own terms.

“I’m really big on this philosophy of the more women center themselves in their life and work, the easier life is, and I feel that a lot with Aunt Viv,” she says. “She could go back to her old ways in season 1 and only center her family, and in this [season] she’s like, ‘No, I’m gonna redo this thing.’ And she’s gonna put her own sanity and mental health in the driver’s seat, which is why she makes a lot of the decisions that she makes.”

Aunt Viv, as fans know, is the matriarch of the Banks family; the other women in the family are Hilary and Ashley, played by Coco Jones and Akira Akbar, respectively.

Coco says fans “will be gagged” by her storyline in the fourth season, especially when it comes to her relationships with LeMarcus and Jazz. 

“I think Hilary has a lot on her shoulders this season. And it does get rocky, I can’t even lie, but it comes out with her finding a purpose and finding a reason behind all of the things,” Coco explains.

And Akira says Ashley becomes “more comfortable with who she is and her identity” while growing up and still going through “teenager problems.”

The first three episodes of Bel-Air‘s fourth season are now streaming on Peacock.

In brief: ‘Heated Rivalry’ headed to HBO Max and more
The upcoming espionage thriller series Ponies now has a premiere date. Peacock has announced that the show will debut to the platform on Jan. 15. The show is set in Moscow in the year 1977. Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson star as two women who work as secretaries in the American Embassy. When their husbands are killed mysteriously in the USSR, the duo become CIA operatives …

Tulsa King is in need of a showrunner. Variety reports that the Sylvester Stallone-starring series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, has no formal showrunner as production starts on season 4. Additionally, over two dozen crew members on the program have been let go amid what is described as a lack of clear leadership …

Heated Rivalry is skating over to HBO Max. The romantic drama series will premiere its first two episodes on Nov. 28. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, the show will debut new episodes weekly until the Dec. 26 season finale …

In brief: ‘Stumble’ trailer arrives and more
The Apple Original Films’ feature F1 The Movie is racing toward it streaming debut. The film will arrive on Apple TV on Dec. 12. Apple TV is the new name of the streaming service formerly known as Apple TV+. F1 The Movie is the highest-grossing original film of 2025 so far and the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt‘s career …

Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series Prism. Deadline reports Rachel Brosnahan will also executive produce the upcoming show. Its plot will follow a woman who has the ability to communicate with apparitions and strives to uncover what causes a new phenomenon of “visitors” to appear …

The trailer for the new sitcom Stumble has arrived. It follows a former champion cheer coach who tries to lead a new squad to victory. The upcoming mockumentary comedy premieres Nov. 7 on NBC before streaming on Peacock. It stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth

