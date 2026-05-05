10 transported to hospital due to chemical leak at Louisiana facility: Police

10 transported to hospital due to chemical leak at Louisiana facility: Police

A chemical leak was reported in Duson, Louisiana, on May 5, 2026. (Duson Police Department)

(DUSON, La.) — Ten people were transported to the hospital due to a chemical leak at a facility in Louisiana that prompted evacuations, police said.

The “hazardous materials incident” was reported to authorities shortly after 7 a.m. CT on Tuesday in Duson, located about 10 miles west of Lafayette, according to Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred at FIBA Technologies, the Duson Police Department said.

A “valve malfunction” resulted in a boron trifluoride leak, state police said. The gas has a “pungent, suffocating odor,” according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Video from the scene posted by state police showed a white cloud billowing from the facility.

Hazardous materials crews responded and successfully contained the leak after about an hour, authorities said.

Six employees at the business, three first responders and one employee from a nearby business were transported to area hospitals for treatment due to exposure, police said. They are in stable condition and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The surrounding area, including businesses in an adjacent industrial park, was evacuated as a precaution amid the response. All evacuation and shelter-in-place orders have since been lifted and there is no threat to the immediate area, police said.

FIBA Technologies provides gas containment equipment and services for the industrial gas industry. ABC News has reached out to the company for comment. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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