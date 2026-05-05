Florida woman arrested for allegedly kicking child during youth football game

Florida woman arrested for allegedly kicking child during youth football game

Booking photo of Renee Lambert, 34, who was arrested, May 2, 2026, in Fort Myers, Florida, after she allegedly ran onto a football field and assaulted a child during a Pop Warner football game, according to police. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

(FORT MYERS, Fla.) — A Florida mother was arrested after police alleged she charged onto a football field over the weekend and repeatedly kicked a 13-year-old player during a youth football game brawl.

The woman, 34-year-old Renee Lambert, was arrested on Saturday on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Park in Fort Myers during a Southwest Florida Panthers Youth Football game, according to the sheriff’s office and the league’s president.

During the game, an on-field fight broke out between players, authorities said. As coaches attempted to break up the fight, bystander video captured Lambert — who had been cheering on her son’s team, the Falcons — rushing onto the field. The footage appeared to show her kicking the child on the opposing team while he was on the ground, officials said.

“Witnesses stated that after an incident on the field with the youth players fighting, some parents came onto the field to intervene,” according to a probable cause statement released by the sheriff’s office. “A witness reported seeing the adult female kick a juvenile male multiple times.”

At least two on-duty sheriff’s deputies were at the park patrolling when the altercation occurred, according to the probable cause statement.

The sheriff’s department released body-camera video of deputies detaining Lambert near a concession stand after witnesses pointed her out.

Lambert allegedly became “confrontational” while speaking with deputies, according to the statement.

“Lambert refused to listen and was getting agitated, prompting deputies to give her lawful orders to comply with being handcuffed, at which time, Lambert pushed and pulled away from deputies, refusing to give her hands as they attempted to handcuff her,” the statement alleges.

She was eventually detained and placed in a patrol car, according to the statement.

Child welfare officials were notified because Lambert’s children were present during the incident.

Deputies located the player whom Lambert allegedly kicked, and the alleged victim’s mother signed a document expressing a “desire to prosecute,” according to the statement.

The victim told deputies that he was kicked in the leg, but no visible injuries were detected, according to the sheriff’s office.

ABC News has not been able to reach Lambert for comment.

In the body-camera video, Lambert complained that the player struck her first with his helmet.

“I’m the one who got hit,” Lambert is heard telling a deputy in the body camera footage and asking why the deputies were “mad” at her.

“I’m mad at an adult for attacking a kid,” one of the deputies is heard replying to Lambert in the footage.

The sheriff’s office said they have found no evidence to support Lambert’s claim that she was struck during the altercation.

Lambert complained of head pain following her arrest and she was taken to a hospital to be examined before she was booked at the Lee County Jail, according to the probable cause statement.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC affiliate station WZVN in Naples that “it’s sad” such violence occurred at a youth football game.

“We need to have law and order. We need to protect everyone,” Marceno said. “As sheriff, I’m not going to tolerate it.”

Jose Davila, president of Southwest Florida Panthers Youth Football, released a statement to WZVN, saying, “We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

“One moment does not define the character, values, or integrity of the programs involved,” Davila said. “We want to be very clear, one bad apple does not define who the Fort Myers Falcons are.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The urgent search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, has entered its fifth day, as her children continue to plead for her safe return.

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted in her sleep from her Arizona home early Sunday, authorities said. No suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case, and authorities do not know where she is or whether she was targeted, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is set to hold a briefing on the case at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area, north of Tucson, on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time after she failed to show up to church, authorities said.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made an emotional plea for their mother’s return in a video message posted to social media on Wednesday.

“Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere,” Savannah Guthrie said in the video message. “We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.”

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, according to the sheriff. She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said.

“Our mom is our heart and our home,” Savannah Guthrie said in the video. “She is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer.”

The FBI is helping in the investigation. The agency is sending additional agents and experts to Pima County to help reinforce efforts on the ground and to aid local investigators, sources told ABC News on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department said it is reviewing possible ransom notes as part of the investigation. ABC Tucson affiliate KGUN said it received one of the letters, which it forwarded to law enforcement. Officials say they are investigating if any of these letters are legitimate.

Addressing reports of a ransom letter, Savannah Guthrie said Wednesday, “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FBI increases reward for ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive to M
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The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000,000 for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. (FBI)

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is now offering $1 million for information leading to the arrest of one of its “Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.”

Omar Alexander Cardenas is wanted by local and federal authorities for a 2019 murder in Los Angeles.

Cardenas is accused of firing several rounds at the victim, Jabali Dumas, at a barber shop on Aug. 15, 2019, according to the FBI. Dumas was struck in the head and died, authorities said.

Cardenas has “known gang affiliations,” and the shooting is believed to have been gang-related, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. 

A local arrest warrant was issued for Cardenas in April 2020 after he was charged with murder, the FBI said. He is believed to have possibly fled to Mexico and has also been federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to the FBI.

The FBI initially offered a $100,000 reward for information on Cardenas’ whereabouts when he was added to its “Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list in 2022. The reward, which subsequently increased to $250,000, has now surged to $1 million, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

McDonnell called the new reward a “critical step forward” in the case.

“We believe that someone knows Omar Cardenas’ whereabouts, and we’re urging anyone with information to please come forward,” the chief said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “Our mission is clear — to locate and apprehend Cardenas and bring justice for the Dumas family.”

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles field office, said the U.S.’ relationship with the government of Mexico “has never been stronger,” pointing to the recent apprehension in Mexico of another “Most Wanted” fugitive — former Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin Ryan Wedding.

Davis shared a message directed at Cardenas.

“Mexico is not safe for you. Mr. Cardenas, if that’s where you’re hiding,” Davis said during the briefing. “I have full faith in this task force that they will bring you to justice.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man beaten in wrongful arrest by cops in liquor store files claim against NYPD
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Timothy Brown speaks at a press conference on April 28, 2026, in New York. (WABC)

(NEW YORK) — A man who was seen on video being beaten and wrongfully arrested by two NYPD officers at a liquor store in Brooklyn has filed a notice saying he plans to sue the department over the incident.

Timothy Brown told reporters Tuesday that he felt “humiliated, disrespected and embarrassed” by the arrest and will never be the same after the April 14 incident.

Brown, a home health aide and security guard, was buying wine at the liquor store after work when he was suddenly approached by two plainclothes detectives who allegedly seized him and attacked him as other customers looked on in shock, according to the notice of claim that he filed with the city.

“What happened to me should not happen to anyone else. It was wrong and it was disgusting. My life will never be the same,” Brown, who was seen with an apparent limp in his walk, holding a cane, and wearing an arm brace, said Tuesday.

The New York Police Department has not immediately commented on the notice, which seeks $100 million in punitive damages over several alleged claims including negligence, false arrest, assault and battery.

The incident was filmed by bystanders and the detectives were not wearing body cameras, according to the notice.

The notice states that NYPD policy requires officers to wear or activate body worn cameras during narcotics enforcement operations.

The NYPD claimed that the undercover detectives allegedly witnessed a narcotics purchase of crack cocaine and that the suspect was seen wearing the same clothes as Brown.

Police said there were no drugs or contraband found on Brown after his arrest, and that he was not the suspect they were looking for. However, the NYPD issued Brown a ticket for resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office ultimately dismissed the charges against Brown.

Brown contests the accusations that he resisted arrest.

“I never resisted arrest not at all,” he said. “There was nothing I could do, I was being beating and battered.”

The detectives did not identify themselves “adequately” when confronting Brown and used “gratuitous and excessive force,”  according to the notice.

The notice contends that Brown was beaten for eight minutes, “slammed into a glass display wall and shelving stocked with glass bottles, causing numerous bottles to shatter” and thrown and dragged across the floor “through broken glass.”

Brown suffered “contusions, lacerations, a black eye, head and facial trauma and injuries to his leg,” according to the notice that he filed.

The two detectives involved in the incident — identified by the department as Volkan Maden and Michael Algerio — are under internal NYPD investigation, had their badges and guns stripped, and are serving on modified duty, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Additionally, the narcotics module responsible for the incident has been disbanded, the supervising sergeant involved in the incident was placed on modified duty and six other detectives were reassigned, according to the notice. The NYPD has not confirmed these actions.

“We will have more to say about it as the investigation unfolds, but I understand the community’s interest in it, because it is an upsetting video,” Tisch told reporters during an unrelated news conference on April 15.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani echoed that sentiment in a social media post a day after the incident.

“The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Officers should never treat a person this way,” he said.

Detectives Endowment Association President Scott Munro, however, criticized the mayor’s comments in a social media post on April 15 and called for more facts to come out.

“NYPD detectives put their lives on the line daily, doing the dangerous work politicians would never have the courage to do,” he said.

Brown and his mother told reporters that they were disappointed that have not been contacted by the mayor or Tisch.

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