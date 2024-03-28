Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Victims include dad of 5

Via NTSB

(BALTIMORE) — Six construction workers were killed when a cargo ship struck Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, sending the workers into the water below, officials said.

The bodies of two victims were recovered on Wednesday, found by divers trapped in a red pickup truck that was submerged in approximately 25 feet of water near the middle span of the bridge, Maryland State Police said.

The other four victims have not been recovered.

The workers found on Wednesday were identified by police as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, a native of Mexico who lived in Baltimore, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, a native of Guatemala who lived in Dundalk, Maryland.

Among the four still missing is construction worker Miguel Luna.

Luna, 49, was a father of five from Usulutan, California, in El Salvador, his family told ABC News.

Luna called Maryland home for over 19 years, according to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group that works with immigrants.

Another missing victim was identified as Maynor Suazo Sandoval, a father of two who migrated from Honduras over 17 years ago, according to Gustavo Torres, the executive director of CASA.

He dreamed of starting a small business and brought joy and humor to his family, Torres told reporters on Wednesday.

The final two victims have not been identified.

One missing worker is a 35-year-old from Camotán, Chiquimula, in Guatemala, the country’s foreign ministry said.

The last missing worker is from Mexico, the country’s foreign ministry said.

Two construction workers survived the collapse.

