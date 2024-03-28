Thursday, March 28, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentTom Holland's Romeo gets his Juliet for West End theater production
Entertainment

Tom Holland’s Romeo gets his Juliet for West End theater production

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Good Morning America

On Thursday, The Jamie Lloyd Company announced the full cast for Tom Holland‘s West End return with William Shakespeare‘s Romeo & Juliet, including his star-crossed titular other half: Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

The actress has a handful of theater credits under her belt, but only appeared on the fourth and fifth seasons of the BBC’s Bad Education on TV.

Also starring in the play are theater vets Tomiwa Edun, recently seen in Argylle, playing Capulet; Freema Agyeman, who appeared in The Matrix Revolutions, as Nurse; and as Friar, Michael Balogun from 2019’s TV adaptation of War of the Worlds.

As reported, the production about the tragic lovers will be staged at The Duke of York’s Theatre in London. According to the theater’s website, it promises to be “a pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters.”

Holland will start his run on Saturday, May 11, and the play is slated to run through August 3.

Tickets are already sold out.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
MyPillow facing eviction from warehouse, but election denier Mike Lindell says company is in ‘great shape’
Next article
ICE singles out ‘sanctuary cities’ after Laken Riley’s killing as they announce separate migrant arrests
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE