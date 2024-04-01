Monday, April 1, 2024
Business

$935 million Powerball jackpot drawing on SaturdayPowerball climbs to $975 million after no jackpot winner in Saturday's drawing

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
(NEW YORK) — The Powerball is expected to climb to $975 million for Monday night’s drawing after no ticket won the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, the lottery said.

The numbers drawn for Saturday’s $935 million Powerball jackpot were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and red Powerball 23. The power play was 3.

If the jackpot had a winner, that person could have choosen a one-time lump sum payment, the value is expected to be $452.3 million, Powerball said.

The estimated cash value for Monday’s drawing is expected to rise to $471.7 million, Powerball said.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot was the fifth-largest in Powerball’s history and Monday’s drawing is expected to climb closer to the fourth-largest, which was a $1.08 billion prize won in California in July 2023.

There have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last winner was on Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won an $842.4 million prize, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

