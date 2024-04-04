Biden speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu for 1st time since World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza: Source

Via White House Flickr

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is now speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source familiar with the call told ABC News, their first conversation since seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Biden had strongly condemned the incident, saying he was “outraged.” He was expected to further express his anger and concerns about Monday’s strike as part of a broader call with Netanyahu, who called the situation “tragic” and unintentional.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.