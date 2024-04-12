Scoreboard roundup — 4/11/24

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Detroit (Postponed)

Kansas City 13, Houston 3

Oakland 1, Texas 0

Baltimore 9, Boston 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Cincinnati (Postponed)

NY Mets 16, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago 127, Detroit 105

New York 118, Boston 109

Utah 124, Houston 121

Golden State 100, Portland 92

New Orleans 135, Sacramento 123

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

San Jose 3, Seattle 1

Los Angeles 4 Calgary 1

Florida 4, Columbus 0

Buffalo 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 1

New Jersey 6, Toronto 5

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5 (OT)

Ottawa 3, Tampa Bay 2 (SO)

NY Islanders 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 3, Dallas 0

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.