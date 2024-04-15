Monday, April 15, 2024
Rudy Giuliani loses bid to dismiss $148 million defamation judgment in Georgia election workers case

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Rudy Giuliani has lost his bid to dismiss the $148 million defamation judgment against him from late last year. The judgment was won by former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

“Giuliani’s renewed motion urging this Court to reverse its prior findings and rulings and to override the jury’s considered verdict on the basis of five threadbare arguments falls well short of persuading that ‘the evidence and all reasonable inferences that can be drawn therefrom are so one-sided that reasonable men and women could not have reached a verdict in [plaintiffs’] favor,'” U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell said in his ruling Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

