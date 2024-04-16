Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Henry Cavill expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Henry Cavill is going to be a dad — no, make that a super dad.

The Man of Steel actor, 40, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, Good Morning America confirmed.

Cavill first opened up about becoming a father while speaking to press at the premiere of his new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, on Monday.

“I’m very excited about it,” he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “Natalie and I are both very excited.”

Speaking to E! News at the star-studded event, Cavill shared what a date night for him and Viscuso typically looks like.

“We’re not shy of a kitchen dance party, I’ll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range. Obviously not now — but previously,” he said, alluding to her pregnancy.

Cavill and Viscuso made their public debut as a couple at the premiere of his film Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022.

Since then, she has joined him at the premieres of his Netflix series The Witcher in June and his film Argylle in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

